The Court Grip Difference Maker of the Week: Jamal Crawford Puts Rudy Gay on the Floor With a Crossover

#Video
11.01.12 6 years ago

Each week Court Grip will bring you a prime basketball highlight made possible by having an edge – in skills, performance and technology. This week is a clip from last night’s Clippers/Grizzlies game of Jamal Crawford hitting Rudy Gay with a series of moves that puts Rudy on the floor and leads to two of JC’s 29 points.

For more info on Mission Court Grip GO HERE.

TOPICS#Video
TAGScrossoverDimeMagJamal CrawfordMission Court GripRudy GayThe Court Grip Difference Maker of the Weekvideo

