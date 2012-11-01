The Court Grip Difference Maker of the Week: Jamal Crawford Puts Rudy Gay on the Floor With a Crossover

Each week Court Grip will bring you a prime basketball highlight made possible by having an edge – in skills, performance and technology. This week is a clip from last night’s Clippers/Grizzlies game of Jamal Crawford hitting Rudy Gay with a series of moves that puts Rudy on the floor and leads to two of JC’s 29 points.

