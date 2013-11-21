The Court Grip Difference Maker Of The Week: DeMar DeRozan’s Killer Crossover

#Philadelphia 76ers #Video
11.21.13

DeMar DeRozan isn’t known for having a nasty handle, but he can break out a killer crossover every now and then. Last night in Philly, in the midst of DeRozan’s 33-point night, he dropped a sick dribble move on the baseline that had James Anderson swiping at air. Then Toronto’s leading scorer finished over the top of Spencer Hawes at the rim.

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers#Video
TAGSDEMAR DEROZANDimeMagJames AndersonPHILADELPHIA 76ERSThe Court Grip Difference Maker of the WeekTORONTO RAPTORSvideo

