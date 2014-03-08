Ty Lawson Drops Jodie Meeks With The Killer Crossover

03.08.14 4 years ago

It’s so nice to have Ty Lawson back for the Nuggets. The 5-11 bundle of energy was conspicuously absent during the recent nine games he missed recovering from a rib injury, and on Friday night the Lakers found out why. Lawson was electric on his way to 30 points and 17 assists in Denver’s 134-126 win at home. He even found time to drop Jodi Meeks with a crossover that even made the viewer whiff.

Kenneth Faried added 32 for the Nugs, and while they’re not quite the darlings of League Pass like last season, with Lawson back at the helm, Denver’s plenty exciting.

