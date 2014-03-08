Ty Lawson Drops Jodie Meeks With The Killer Crossover

It’s so nice to have Ty Lawson back for the Nuggets. The 5-11 bundle of energy was conspicuously absent during the recent nine games he missed recovering from a rib injury, and on Friday night the Lakers found out why. Lawson was electric on his way to 30 points and 17 assists in Denver’s 134-126 win at home. He even found time to drop Jodi Meeks with a crossover that even made the viewer whiff.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Kenneth Faried added 32 for the Nugs, and while they’re not quite the darlings of League Pass like last season, with Lawson back at the helm, Denver’s plenty exciting.

