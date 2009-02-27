Courtney Lee: “Superman Hasn’t Dunked on Me”

Courtney Lee‘s road to the show isn’t much different from many other NBA standouts. However, his experience since getting to the League is pretty unique. Like very few other rookies this season, Lee is getting significant burn on one of the NBA’s elite squads. It’s pretty much Lee, J.J. Hickson, Nicolas Batum, and George Hill. Who else can say that they’ve contributed to one of the NBA’s best teams right off the bat in their first season?

Lee also has one other claim to fame in this young season. He says that Superman hasn’t yet crammed on him. Check out the rest of his story right HERE.



