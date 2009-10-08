Courtney Lee Thinks He’s Free To Become The Man

As a rookie last season, Courtney Lee was a huge part of the Magic team that made it to the Finals. He earned a reputation for his lock down defense and his versatile offensive game. Lee was sent to the Nets in the offseason in part of the blockbuster trade that brought Vince Carter to Orlando. Now, the former Western Kentucky star is part of that young New Jersey team and is expected to play a big role this upcoming season. We were able to chat it up with Courtney at the EA Sports’ NBA Live 10 release party on Tuesday.

Dime: What have you been up to all summer?

Courtney Lee: Working on my game. You know I’ve been traded. That set me back a little bit, but I just use that as motivation to get back in that gym and become the best player I can be. My role is going to change, so I got to be able to produce. And I also have to be a defensive stopper so I’ve been working on my game hard.

Dime: Coming out of Western Kentucky, not a lot of people knew who you were. They probably know who you are now after your playoff performance. Did you expect to have as good as a playoff run as you did?

CL: Like you said, going to Western Kentucky I was overlooked by a lot of guys. I can play with anybody, but didn’t get a chance to until I got to the league. Now I’m playing with the best of them and I proved I had a good season. That’s just being a role player on the team, imagine what I’m going to be able to do now. Now that I’ve got my wings up free now and I’m on a team that likes to get up and down and run, so I’m looking forward to the season.

Dime: A lot of rookies can buckle under the pressure of the playoffs, but you didn’t look fazed at all. Why do you think that was the case?

CL: It was confidence man. When it comes down to it, we’re just playing basketball. This is what I love to do so there’s no need to get nervous. If you can put that ball in the hole or you can get that stop. Coach’s got the best five guys out there that he feels is capable of doing that and I was one of them, so I try not to let anybody down.

Dime: Even though it was a lot tougher shot than people thought, do you ever beat yourself up over the missed alley-oop lay-up in the Finals?

CL: No, I don’t at all. Like you said, it was a tough lay-up. My momentum had me right under the backboard and I had Pau Gasol, who is a seven-footer contesting the shot. It was zero tenths of a second, so I had to get it off real quick and it didn’t go down. The easiest thing for me to get over that was knowing we didn’t lose the game because of that, we still had five minutes to play in overtime. Being in a position where I had a chance to win the game â€“ I always want to be the hero, so I beat myself up over that.

Dime: You guys might have a new owner out there in Jersey. Have you met him? I hear he used to play ball a bit too.

CL: I haven’t met him yet. But when I get a chance to, I’m going to test his basketball. I’m going to try play him one-on-one and see what he’s talking about.

Dime: How is the team gelling so far?

CL: We’re doing great man. Just got finished with training camp or two-a-days. But we had preseason game against the Knicks where we lost by eight. But gelling wise, I think we’re doing good. Everything is starting to come together and everybody is focused on winning.

Dime: How is the rookie Terrence Williams looking?

CL: He’s looking good man. He’s a rookie, so he’s definitely going to struggle with the transition of the game at first. As far as body size and just the feel for the game, I think he’s doing great. He’s going to be fine.

Dime: A lot of people think the Nets are rebuilding. Are you guys looking to be good now?

CL: Yeah, we’re looking to be good right away. That’s what we’re in there practicing for, that’s why we’re trying to find chemistry and gel together, so we can get on the same page and turn this thing around.

Dime: What are you personal goals for this season?

CL: As of right now, I definitely want to make the sophomore all-star team, that’s one goal I have in mind. One goal for myself is to get better, so I can help this team win as many games as possible and make the playoffs.

Dime: What do you think you have to add to your game to make that happen?

CL: I could get better in every aspect in the game â€“ no one is perfect. On defense, becoming that tenacious defender and defensive stopper. And on offense, just going back to being the scorer I was back in college.

