CP3 day-to-day, Jameer Nelson (maybe) out for the season

Believe it or not, there was some stuff that happened in the NBA last night that had nothing to do with You-Know-Who doing You-Know-What against Them-No-D.
Most notably, a pair of All-Star point guards suffered injuries that could’ve, respectively, caused major shakeups in the Western and Eastern Conference. Chris Paul went down with a groin injury in the second half or Hornets/Blazers, and Jameer Nelson wrecked his right shoulder in Orlando’s game against Dallas.
Today, the reports are back, and for Jameer, it’s not good. An MRI revealed a torn labrum, which means Nelson will either undergo surgery — which would end his season — or try to rehab, which will cost him at least several weeks. (Think D-Wade a couple years ago.)
As for CP, he has a groin strain and is listed as day-to-day. The Hornets have already lost three games in a row, and the upcoming schedule has them playing the Bulls tomorrow, the Raptors on Friday, and the Wolves on Sunday.
Mo Williams might have done the list thing like Earl Hickey to have Karma on his side right now…
damn..i feel its only fair at this point that 1 person from the celts and cavs each get injured at this point for the season in order to level everything off again. This should be a new NBA rule..anyone else down?
I’m sure its a tough pill to swallow, but shorty needs to get surgery now. Its not worth it if he messes it up worse.
As for the magic, I hear there’s a certain black-balled PG in NY that might be a good fit??
@Mox — Jamaal Tinsley?
@AB good call there. They need someone who can go in play D and run the offense. They have plenty of scoring. Tinz would be perfect. Is he a FA right now?
Hahaha. Nyes… And then there were 2
What’s Damon Stoudamire doing these days?
@Sheedfan, I heard Damon was kickin it w Phelps lately. LOL
O-town is done if Jameer goes, and though CP3 might not have that serious of an injury that ish will linger, think groin think LT, kills lateral movement,
To bad too because Jameer was killin!
Haha. Hey Austin.
[www.insidehoops.com]
HORSE, yo. H.O.R.S.E.
fallinup did you read the remarks and comments on it.
Someone said:
Steve Nash for the win in this event
Someone else said back:
Player before Nash: *dunks*
Steve Nash: “oh shit!”
Damn.. whats up with all these Major Injuries!!
Right now the Spurs are smiling!.. now the only team in their way in the west is the Lakers.
I guess the rest of the West has caught Houston’s injury bug.
Spurs had it early in the season, Jazz are sick with it, and so aare the Hornets, Nuggets are about to get it.. besides Melo.. anyone else see’s Nene going down soon?
Houston now has everyone back.. healthy.. well relitively healthy.. now is a perfect time to make a big run!
both teams need some add’l help now.
since new orleans has a weak bench in terms of scoring, depth and size…the should look into getting steve francis. right now..he is on the cheap. and he can play in the backcourt with cp3. also, steve francis could help run the offense for byron scott if chris paul is out for any lengthy amount of time.
as for orlando….they’ll be hearing from indy any second now. larry bird wants draft picks for jamaal tinsley. but orlando is in a tight spot where they cant be picky.
shaun livingston is also an option for orlando. but he cant do shit anyway.
orlando cant expect to get much out of anthony johnson…so i expect them to inquire about jarret jack, steve blake and sebastian telfair
haha. Nah, Gee. Missed it and just saw that article.
Oh, I see where you saw it. Hilarious. Insidehoops has a shitty comments section.
No dunks though allowed. Which is awesome. I can’t wait to see who’s in the event.
craig990 yea they caught that Houston bug for talkin crap! LOL
Spurs and Boston fans better be careful too. The wrath of Tracy McGrady is just beginning.
Serious note, I hate that for Nelson. A good dude and I hope he can just come back like Wade.
@ craig990
Keep your injury hexes away from nuggies. Nene has done more than his fair share of time on the injured list. He did close to a 3 season bid on the DL before this season.
Yea you know I am all for some creative stuff, of course you will have haters who gotta put their bad breath on it.
I think it will be a nice change. That set up is crazy though.
I’m already nominating Manu to be in this event. Possibly Durant. And, I don’t know, maybe Diddy?
Could also see Nash having fun with this.
d-will didn’t play last night either . . . but he’s not an all-star so no need to bring him up (how strange is it that he was all-nba 2nd team last year and won a gold medal . . . but not an allstar?)
Damn Jameer,at least u got them checks coming.CP3 will be back killing shortly.LT washed up CP3 aint.
Craig990
As nice as that would be for the Rockets, everytime someone says something or they do something promising something crazy happens.. would not surprise me if Yao, T-Mac and Artest all tear their MCL/ACL on the same play.. prob not but ya’ll know it could happen………
man….forget Orlando and New Orleans. I have both these dudes (and Gerald Wallace) on my fantasy squad…arrrrggghh!
@Heckler — That’s funny how Blake, Jack and Bassy are all on different teams now and still being included in the same trade rumors.
The Hornets would have been better off letting Byron Scott play PG last night after CP got hurt.
Austin, I didn’t watch the game but from what I followed and read it sounds like you’re right about the Hornets PG situation. I mean is Antonio Daniels that bad? A few weeks back, most people thought the Hornets were the beneficiary of a solid deal when they acquired Daniels. However, as a Blazers fan I must admit, it was great to see Bayless come through with such a big fourth quarter.
Does Orlando dangle Hedo as trade bait and try and lure a solid point guard? Hedo has alot of value, based not only on his play but also on his contract…what do you think dime?
Trading Hedo works only if it’s not a knee-jerk reaction trade and they get a really good player in return. If they want to contend this year, especially without Jameer, they’ll need Hedo’s ability to create offense.
season ending means playoffs too?
Damn it hurts to be Jameer. A great season plus first time all star and then getting injured for the season.
I’d be wrecked if i was him. All the hard work to get there, and then you get messed up.
This is fucked up. I lose Jameeracles the same day I find out Big Drew is done for the regular season?!? If Danny Granger gets injured I’m having a fire sale at my fantasy league.
@baraks — Granger is playing hurt right now.
@AB
Lemme rephrase that, if Danny G misses a whole lot of time, I’m done with fantasy ball this year. I’m actually standing strong at 4th place, but I doubt that will last given the injuries. I picked (take note I picked last in a 12-team league) Granger, Big Al, and Drew 1-2-3 and they haven’t disappointed THAT much. The thing that sucks about my team is that my consistent performers (aside from Danny G and Big Al) have been my last two picks (Nate and Brook Lo). You want my team? I can make you my co-manager haha.
@baraks — I was just letting you know that a Granger injury unfortunately could be coming soon. I hope it’s nothing major because he’s one of my favorite players; on Tuesday he looked pretty good (28 pts) but his timing was a bit off and he didn’t have as much explosion.
@AB
Thanks for the heads up, we don’t get much Pacer games here in the Philippines (mostly big market team games are the ones constantly being shown) so Danny G isn’t a big hit among casual NBA fans. I’ve been clowned for picking him first this year but I knew he was gonna be Mini-Bron when it comes to fantasy numbers. I’m still gonna cop his jersey if I get the chance though.
With that being said, I hope he jacks up more threes then while he heals; I’m so desperate for them, I took Bonner to take Bynum’s place in my roster. That desperate. I’m still holding on to Jameer until there’s a viable pickup to get.