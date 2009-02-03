CP3 day-to-day, Jameer Nelson (maybe) out for the season

Believe it or not, there was some stuff that happened in the NBA last night that had nothing to do with You-Know-Who doing You-Know-What against Them-No-D.

Most notably, a pair of All-Star point guards suffered injuries that could’ve, respectively, caused major shakeups in the Western and Eastern Conference. Chris Paul went down with a groin injury in the second half or Hornets/Blazers, and Jameer Nelson wrecked his right shoulder in Orlando’s game against Dallas.

Today, the reports are back, and for Jameer, it’s not good. An MRI revealed a torn labrum, which means Nelson will either undergo surgery — which would end his season — or try to rehab, which will cost him at least several weeks. (Think D-Wade a couple years ago.)

As for CP, he has a groin strain and is listed as day-to-day. The Hornets have already lost three games in a row, and the upcoming schedule has them playing the Bulls tomorrow, the Raptors on Friday, and the Wolves on Sunday.