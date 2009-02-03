CP3 day-to-day, Jameer Nelson (maybe) out for the season

CPChris Paul

Believe it or not, there was some stuff that happened in the NBA last night that had nothing to do with You-Know-Who doing You-Know-What against Them-No-D.

Most notably, a pair of All-Star point guards suffered injuries that could’ve, respectively, caused major shakeups in the Western and Eastern Conference. Chris Paul went down with a groin injury in the second half or Hornets/Blazers, and Jameer Nelson wrecked his right shoulder in Orlando’s game against Dallas.

Today, the reports are back, and for Jameer, it’s not good. An MRI revealed a torn labrum, which means Nelson will either undergo surgery — which would end his season — or try to rehab, which will cost him at least several weeks. (Think D-Wade a couple years ago.)

As for CP, he has a groin strain and is listed as day-to-day. The Hornets have already lost three games in a row, and the upcoming schedule has them playing the Bulls tomorrow, the Raptors on Friday, and the Wolves on Sunday.

