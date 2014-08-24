Crawford, CP3, and Dejounte Murray Shine At Seattle’s Midnight Madness

Jamal Crawford had an eventful weekend. Not only did the reigning Sixth Man of the Year get married – congratulations to the newlyweds! – but he also hosted one of the most entertaining games you’ll see on a basketball court this summer. Crawford and the Seattle Pro-Am put on an admission-free “Midnight Madness” match on Saturday, featuring special NBA guest stars as a way to say “thank you” to the great city and fans of Seattle who have been supporting arguably the best pro-am in the nation all summer long.

Three hours before the Midnight Madness tipped-off, there was already a huge line forming, and as the minutes drew closer to midnight, the line to get in grew to over four blocks long. The anticipation of the surprise event was on overdrive.

Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, Nate Robinson (coaching duties), LaMarcus Aldridge, Matt Barnes, Spencer Hawes, Tony Wroten Jr., Isaiah Thomas (coaching duties), Dejounte Murray, Wale, Will Conroy, Mike James, and more joined Crawford to deliver a spectacular show for the fans at Seattle Pacific University. To say the Midnight Madness was anything else than epic would do it injustice.

To no one’s surprise, there were countless highlights of the Midnight Madness event. Wroten dished out a beautiful collection of no-look passes and even viciously denied Hawes at the rim. CP3 had all his weapons on display, too, utilizing every hesitation move, step-back jumper, crossover dribble, pump-fake, and more at his disposal.

Despite the NBA-level of star power on the court, incoming Seattle high school senior Dejounte “Baby Boy” Murray held the spotlight, especially when going one-on-one with pro-am host Crawford. Their back-and-forth battle on the court was a stunning display of basketball at its best.

In case you were wondering, Paul’s blue squad beat Crawford’s white squad 136-129.

Congratulations to Crawford and his bride on their weekend nuptials and for creating an incredible and memorable night on the hardwood in the Pacific Northwest.

(Video via Jerome Johnson)

