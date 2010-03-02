Create-a-Four: Building the Perfect NBA Power Forward

It used to be a fairly easy answer. If I had a son who appeared to have a future as a power forward (unlikely seeing as I’m 5-8, but that’s not the point), who would I want him to study?

Tim Duncan. Easy. That was the answer, every time.

Now it’s more complicated. What if the kid has a naturally nice jumper? Well then, there’s Dirk Nowitzki to think about. What if he’s athletic as all hell? Maybe it’s Kevin Garnett game footage. What if he grew up playing PG before a late growth spurt? Lamar Odom makes a lot of sense.

The power forward position has changed drastically since the 1980s. Other positions stay the same. Two-guards always have and forever will be primarily concerned with getting buckets. Centers get rebounds and protect the rim and at least provide the threat of low-post scoring, if not the actual production. Power forwards? They’ve gone from designated bangers to guys banging home three-pointers. Some of them can initiate the offense, some can score from anywhere, some are asked to guard the fastest player on the opposing team. They’re all over the map.

How would you build the prototype NBA four? Take into account size, abilities, specific skills, mindset, and other intangibles.

Using only THREE past or present PF’s to put in a blender and combine their best (or worst) traits, create your perfect power forward…

