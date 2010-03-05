Create-a-One: Building the Perfect NBA Point Guard

You want to start a good argument? Walk into any place where they know basketball (or at least think they know basketball) and ask, “Who’s the best point guard in the League?”

For whatever reason, basketball fans have particularly strong opinions when it comes to point guards. I think it’s because, among the mutants and genetic freaks that mostly inhabit the NBA, point guards are the closest to the rest of us “regular” folk. We more closely identify with them. We could see ourselves as the shortest guy on the court who doesn’t necessarily need to be the fastest or strongest or quickest to compete.

Also, it’s hard to get a big group of people to agree on just how the PG position should be played. Some of us prefer scorers like Tony Parker, others would take a pure passer with no interest in scoring like Jason Kidd. Some want an up-tempo speedster like Derrick Rose, others want a methodical pace-setter like Chauncey Billups. Some want a committed defender like Mario Chalmers, others don’t care if the PG gives up buckets so long as he gets them back like Steve Nash. You see why this is so complicated? PG’s come in all shapes, sizes, all speeds and mindsets.

How would you build the prototypical point guard? Take into account size, abilities, specific skills, mindset, and other intangibles.

Using only THREE past or present PG’s to put in a blender and combine their best (or worst) traits, create your perfect point guard …

