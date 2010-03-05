Create-a-One: Building the Perfect NBA Point Guard

You want to start a good argument? Walk into any place where they know basketball (or at least think they know basketball) and ask, “Who’s the best point guard in the League?”
For whatever reason, basketball fans have particularly strong opinions when it comes to point guards. I think it’s because, among the mutants and genetic freaks that mostly inhabit the NBA, point guards are the closest to the rest of us “regular” folk. We more closely identify with them. We could see ourselves as the shortest guy on the court who doesn’t necessarily need to be the fastest or strongest or quickest to compete.
Also, it’s hard to get a big group of people to agree on just how the PG position should be played. Some of us prefer scorers like Tony Parker, others would take a pure passer with no interest in scoring like Jason Kidd. Some want an up-tempo speedster like Derrick Rose, others want a methodical pace-setter like Chauncey Billups. Some want a committed defender like Mario Chalmers, others don’t care if the PG gives up buckets so long as he gets them back like Steve Nash. You see why this is so complicated? PG’s come in all shapes, sizes, all speeds and mindsets.
How would you build the prototypical point guard? Take into account size, abilities, specific skills, mindset, and other intangibles.
Using only THREE past or present PG’s to put in a blender and combine their best (or worst) traits, create your perfect point guard …
Create-Your-Team:
– Building the Perfect NBA Shooting Guard
– Building the Perfect NBA Small Forward
– Building the Perfect NBA Power Forward
– Building the Perfect NBA Center
Follow Austin on Twitter at @AustinatDIMEmag
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE
yea!
these three in their prime
Jason kidd
Gary Payton
Isiah thomas
Jason Kidd in his prime (especially for his size),
plus Chris Paul in his (for everything he is),
added with John Stockton (especially for his durability).
Alright …
Magic Johnson’s size and passing
Gary Payton’s defense and trash talking
Steve Nash’s shooting
I win!
magic’s court vision and size
derrick rose speed and hops
stockton’s defense
nash’s shooting
Magic’s versatility
Nash’s playmaking and shooting
GP’s defense.
Im amazed that an article about the building of the perfect point guard doesn’t mention magic johnson or chris paul.
You know,the best point guards of past and present!!
Magic
John Stockton
6’9 amazing passer ok rebounder. Great leader. Tough nosed defender can knock down the open three and shoot a baby hook haha
@Showtime and Dagwaller – you guys are right on. I’d just make it:
Magic’s size, playmaking, versatility, and offense (especially at the 2-5)
GP’s D and jumper
DRose’s speed and athleticism
This would basically be LeBron but slightly taller, a better distributor (basically a true PG = matchup NIGHTMARE) MUCH better on D, and HIV positive.
@ dagwaller
not sure why you would need Magic’s versatility. Good trait that it is but for a pure PG, do you need him to be versatile? Agree with you other 2 points though.
I’d want Steve Nash’s passing, shooting, and general locker room personality.
GP’s defense and trashtalking
Jason Kidd’s rebounding ability (pretty important)
I think I would be happy with the player not being as speedy as Derrick Rose as I think the player would then use less of his other abilities and I think most would take Nash’s shooting and passing over Rose’s quickness. The player would primarily rely upon his quickness and thus waste his other gifts.
Sorry for the mini essay
Magic Johnson -size, playmaking ability, passing, IQ
Gary Payton – Defense
John Stockton – Shooting
Jason Kidd – floor leadership, defense, rebounding
Stockton – shooting, durability, toughness (both have off the meter court-vision)
Jason Williams – ballhandling
You can actually do this with almost any combination of 2 PGs
Kenny Smith
Steve Kerr
Bob Cousy
FINALLY!!…
I can go all day with this just for the fun hell of it…
Gary Payton for his defense
Isiah Thomas for his toughness and spirit
Magic Johnson for his passing
________________________________________________
but just to mix it up for yall….i got others
John Stockton vision and smarts
Tim Hardaway ball handling and shooting range
Jason Kidd defense
Oscar Robertson all around game
Chauncey Billups defense
Stephon Marbury (young Steph)
Kevin Johnson speed and quickness
Derek Harper defense
Mark Price shooting
Penny Hardaway size, creativity and court vision
Steve Nash shooting and passing
Mo Cheeks defense
Mark Jackson passing skills
Steve Francis athleticism, hops and rebounding
Dennis Johnson defense and steady leadership
@Rizwan
I disagree with the player relying on his quickness. That would just be another tool to use… one that opponents would have to respect… thus further making the player unguardable.
In the name of the game:
Magic – his combination of passing, playmaking, leadership, size
Glove – defense and (probably underrated) jumper
Rose – athleticism (strength, speed, quickness, hops)
Magic Johnson – passing, size, post game, and leadership
Oscar Robinson – offensive game and rebounding
Gary Payton – defense
haha why is mario chalmers the example for defense??
for that matter, why is he in a post about the ideal pg at all
I can’t believe no one said the Big O who is the only player to ever average a triple double for a season.
how about just based on big time shots and clutch shooting:
Nick Van Exel
Sam Cassell
Derek Fisher
Tim Hardaway (just for good measure)
magic size + passing, leadership
kidd basketball iq and vision, defense
nash shooting, clutch
Rose athleticism, crossover
thomas toughness, crossover
Mugsey Bogues something to prove attitude
Jason Kidd passing
Isiah thomas leadership
———
Spud webb athleticism
Jason williams passing
Tim Hardway crossover
Sound like he was talking about D-Wade playing PG
Sound like he was talking about D-Wade playing PG
Magic’s court vision – never underestimate the ability to see over the defense
Glove’s defense
Nash’s stroke
Best player ever. Kinda like Lamar Odom with Michael Jordan’s intensity…
@ Rizwan – I think what Dagwaller sayin is that it’s a good thing when Kareem goes down with an ankle and your 20 year old point guard can play center, forward and guard on the way to a chip with a ridic game of 42 pts, 15 rbs, 7 as, 3 stls. That, my friend, is the importance of versatility
Steve Nash shooting, clutch ability and playmaking
Gary Payton defense
Chauncey Billups toughness and leadership
@K Dizzle
I’m fully aware of what he meant and I wouldnt be a fan if I wasnt aware of that game but what I meant was that trait is not common for a PG and we were trying to establish a traditional PG of sorts. But I have no problem if he wants to give his PG that ability.
@ K C
I can respect that but I wouldnt want y]certain intangibles for my player as I wouldnt want him doing EVERYTHING on the floor but this is a fantasy player to which I was trying to bring a bit of realism to.
@ hahns
I completely agree about Chalmers. He’s fallen off the NBA map. But he’s a good thief and thus was mentioned
@ Nyeme
Out of all the PG’s past and present, you chose Jason Williams for his ballhandling?!
ATTN ALL,
whom do you think was better in their prime:
Kevin Johnson or Tim Hardaway?!!?
Gary Paytons D with Magics size…. that would make probably the greatest Defensive player EVER, regardless of position.
Add Steve Nashs everything on the ofensive end and you got a PG who can lock anyone down on D, shoot the ball from anywhere on the court and turns mediocre players into all stars.
@ Heckler – I think KJ was. Just as explosive as Timmy even moreso going strong to the basket, a better playmaker, and just as good a shooter. Timmy just had that 3, but KJ was a better defender. KJ is criminally overlooked
@ Riz – yes Jason Williams ballhandling. You can honestly say you have witnessed a better ballhandler in your lifetime? He RARELY turns the ball over, which is insane considering the speed he dribbles at and his off-the-wall passes.
Magic’s court vision and passing skills
John Stockton’s craftiness
Jason Kidd’s rebounding and defense
Deron williams’ power
Steve Nash’s shooting
Tim Hardaway’s crossover
Chris Paul’s penetration and ball handling skills
Derrick Rose’s quickness and leaping ability
@ Heckler
With all due respect to KJ, my nod goes to Timmy
@Rizwan
I kinda understand you. If I’m going to have a fantasy player, then I will take all the skills/tools that are available and useful. I equate this to being out shopping: you get to choose three packages to render the best (and most) benefits. With that said, everyone has their opinion on the perfect player and I respect that you don’t care as much for quickness.
LOL @ Celts Fan post #5 (and true)
Penny
Lebron
Isiah
White Chocolate
Pistol
Kenny Anderson(Just so he’s lefty & a sprinkle of WIZADRY
Combine these for the perfect PG recipe
If they are in their primes.
1)Magic Johnson – Height and Size
2)John Stockton – efficiency and passing (NBA all time steals and assist leader)
3)Jason Kidd – Rebounding, willingness to play all aspects of the game.(thus the frequent triple-doubles)
4)Steve Nash – Shooting, free throw shooting
5)Derrick Rose – Explosiveness and athletic ability
6)Gary Payton – Defense (players know theyre gonna have a bad night if the Glove is guarding them)
7)Chris Paul – Speed and Floater
8)Chauncey Billups – control of the game’s tempo and strength
9)Sam Cassell – Good looks and mid range game
10)Mugsy Bogues – Heart (being 5’3 and be effective in the NBA)
11)Tony Parker – quickness and hot wife
Current:
Rose
Rondo
B.Jennings
CP
Deron
No disrespect to Nate”Tiny”Archibald & the Big O.
I have no clue but I heard. Helllllllllllllllllllllllll
If your favorite says it. That is scary
From a street perspective
Skip To MY Lou
Steve Francis
Steph Curry blammer
Alimoe height & added pearls & flair
He’d be a nightmare in the league with Gran’t hills attitude or Isiah’s intensity. Magic’s smile & Lebron’s HYPE. DAMNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN
MUST SEE TV.
Why would you need to create one when one already exists in the form of Deron Williams.
@ eyes–
word. Kenny ‘da kid’ Anderson. home was better than a lot of people think.
how about some college boys that never made it:
chris thomas (notre dame)
jason gardner (arizona)
god shamgod (north carolina)
DIME:
where are these 3 dudes now?!!?
Magic + someone’s else’s immune system.
I’m sure shammgod didn’t attend tar heel nation
Perfect pg
Magic’s height
Dwill for his handle and strength
J Kidd for leadership, durability, all passing
I wanted to add rose just because the kid is sick.
eyes
You had to go ruin a perfectly good discussion. Throwing Rondo’s name where it don’t belong…come on man.
Steve Nash’s offense mixed with Magic’s body (minus HIV) and Payton’s defense would make an absolute perfect PG.
The Perfect One – Brogden Edition
KJ’s Playmaking
GLOVE’s D
MAGIC’s Size
CP’s Passing
DERON’s Ballhandling
RONDO’s Hustle
ROSE’s Speed
STOCKTON’s Sneakiness
CHAUNCEY’s Decision Making
HODGE’s 3-PT shooting
CASSELL’s Swag
TEEN WOLF’s Leadership
@ Brogden
You forgot Baron Davis’ ups, but I guess you could use Teen Wolf for that. lol.
Combo of j Kidd and Gary Payton, with mark price’s jumper
Magic for his size, passing, & court vision
AZT for it’s AIDS fighting ability
AHH Kariz, Nice!
I forgot Boom. Can’t use Teen Wolf for him!!
Plus, Baron’s BEARD is way better than Teen Wolf’s.
Addendum —
BARON’s hops
Current NBA version:
– Derrick Rose (speed, explosiveness, heart)
– Deron Williams (shooting, ball-handling, passing)
– Tony Parker (big-game experience, efficiency, scoring in the paint)
Old school NBA version:
– Gary Payton (defense, attitude)
– Isiah Thomas (handles, shooting, leadership, heart)
– John Stockton (passing, dirty tricks)
NCAA-only version:
– Allen Iverson (speed, scoring, heart)
– Greedy Daniels (defense, nickname)
– Mike Bibby (shooting, passing)
magic+stockton+payton