Create-a-Three: Building the Perfect NBA Small Forward

#Paul Pierce #Kevin Durant #Kobe Bryant #LeBron James #Carmelo Anthony
02.25.10 8 years ago 68 Comments

The NBA is going the way of the wing. While some people cling to the idea that you still have to build a winning franchise around a big man, and others see a future where point guards run the show, this season has done nothing but prove me right on something I’ve been saying for a while now — that the next several years will belong to small forwards.

All due respect to Kobe, but you could argue that LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, and Kevin Durant have been better than any three players on the planet this year. And even after Kobe reaches NBA old-age, those three should still be in their primes and setting the standard by which most other players are judged.

Small forwards are always a diverse crew. LeBron is a powerhouse who could also play the point; ‘Melo is an effortless scorer who could play the four if he wanted; Durant is a perimeter sniper with a center’s height and two-guard range. Neither of them looks at all like the other, and yet the results are often the same: Bucket after bucket, with a healthy share of boards, assists and defense thrown in for good measure. Then you throw in colleagues like Danny Granger (shooter), Paul Pierce (scorer), Rudy Gay (high-flyer), Ron Artest (bully) and Gerald Wallace (Roller Derby), and the League’s elite threes are a study in variety.

How would you build the ideal small forward for the NBA in 2010? Take into account size, abilities, specific skills, mindset, and other intangibles.

Using only THREE current or former SF’s to put in a blender and combine their best (or worst) traits, create your perfect small forward…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Paul Pierce#Kevin Durant#Kobe Bryant#LeBron James#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYDANNY GRANGERDimeMagGerald WallaceKEVIN DURANTKOBE BRYANTLeBron JamesPAUL PIERCEReal StoriesRON ARTESTRudy Gay

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 13 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP