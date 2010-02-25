Create-a-Three: Building the Perfect NBA Small Forward

The NBA is going the way of the wing. While some people cling to the idea that you still have to build a winning franchise around a big man, and others see a future where point guards run the show, this season has done nothing but prove me right on something I’ve been saying for a while now — that the next several years will belong to small forwards.
All due respect to Kobe, but you could argue that LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, and Kevin Durant have been better than any three players on the planet this year. And even after Kobe reaches NBA old-age, those three should still be in their primes and setting the standard by which most other players are judged.
Small forwards are always a diverse crew. LeBron is a powerhouse who could also play the point; ‘Melo is an effortless scorer who could play the four if he wanted; Durant is a perimeter sniper with a center’s height and two-guard range. Neither of them looks at all like the other, and yet the results are often the same: Bucket after bucket, with a healthy share of boards, assists and defense thrown in for good measure. Then you throw in colleagues like Danny Granger (shooter), Paul Pierce (scorer), Rudy Gay (high-flyer), Ron Artest (bully) and Gerald Wallace (Roller Derby), and the League’s elite threes are a study in variety.
How would you build the ideal small forward for the NBA in 2010? Take into account size, abilities, specific skills, mindset, and other intangibles.
Using only THREE current or former SF’s to put in a blender and combine their best (or worst) traits, create your perfect small forward…
I would just take the best of Lebron and the best of Durant and call it a day folks!
Give me larry bird’s shooting and toughness dude was beast back in the day
Give me dennis rodmans defense and rebounding
but i will take lebrons speed and strength and that will round out my 3
Chris Mullin (shooting) + Bernard King (scoring everywhere else) + LeBron (athleticism, defense, passing) = BEAST
LeBron James’ body
Larry Bird’s jumper
Ron Artest’s defense
Done.
6’6 athletic, defensive stopper, mainly rebounder….Dennis Rodman defensive mindset, Julius Erving soft touch around the hoop, clueless on my last SF to add to this.
Lebron is the perfect mould. Give him a Glen Rice type shot and Bruce Bowen like defensive IQ and there you have it.
Larry Bird – shooting (shoot your face off & then talk smack to you. All with a dirty mustache ha)
LeBron James – athletic ability (speed, strength, hops, etc.)
Kobe Bryant – Knowledge of the game (footwork, competitiveness, drive/desire to be the best, etc.)
@Kevin Kobe’s a 2 guard not a SF….smart guy.
orlando Tmac plus 15 pounds, bruce bowen D and a kevin mchale like postgame. all these guys could average a full 5 or 6 points more if they posted up more often
Wow, great topic, Austin. I’m just glad that you didn’t name Caron Butler. I’m a Wizards fan, and I loved having him on the team. That having been said…dude was touted as an elite 3 for years and didn’t do anything other than put up (merely) pretty good stats.
Bird x
Pip x
LBJ
Lebron’s size/athleticism/speed
Pippen’s D/IQ/all around floor game
Larry Legend’s jumper/hustle/leadership
Larry Legend/Lebron/Pippen pretty much nails it I think.
man I forgot about pip.
Using LeBron is too easy … I’d go with Dominique’s athleticism and smoothness, Mullin’s jumper and left-handedness (lefties always harder to guard), and Bruce Bowen’s defense and toughness.
Lebron James – size/strength/athleticsm/passing
Larry Brid – three point/jump shot
Scottie Pippen – Defense/IQ/point forward floor game
Carmelo Anthony – post/face up moves/first step/soft touch
Ron Artest – hustle/grit/toughness
I have a feeling we’re not gonna see Richard Jefferson in any of the responses.
But you know we have to go with the WORST small forward ever, too:
DerMarr Johnson’s body + Peja’s defense + Jamario Moon’s offense and basketball IQ
Scottie Pippen defense and wing span
Larry Bird heart, shooting, and killer instinct
Lebron James speed, athleticism, body, and passing
Come on man are you serious? The Perfect Small forward has LBJ’s size, power, athleticism, Carmelo Anthony’s offensive game, and Scottie Pippen’s defense. Throw in Pippen and/or LBJ’s court vision and passing skills for good measure. Give me this guy and he averages 30 pts, 10 assts, 10 rebs 3 stls and 1.5 blks for about 8 or 9 years straight. Gauranteed. Scary thing is LBJ could potentially be this guy all by himself.
Carmelo’s – offense
Tayshuan’s- IQ
Stephen Jackson’ – grit
90’s edition: grant hill, glen rice, tom gugliotta
All you really need is Melo’s offense (post game, midrange, finshing in traffic, finishing period) & Pippen’s everything else AND maybe Bird’s stroke, but Melo is better at creating his shot off the dribble.
Pippen x Bird.
Dont need a 3rd guy.
building around a wing player RARELY ever works.
maybe Larry Bird was the only one where a team could be built around him.
if you wanna build a dynasty and get to 5 finals in 7 years, your small forward (most likely) will be a complimentary player. foolish to build around a wing player and expect finals results.
maybe LeBron will be the next exception, but I still dont see it.
either way, the combo would be:
Scottie Pippen (defense and ball handling)
Chris Mullin (all around game smarts)
Dominique Wilkins (raw power and scoring)
OR
Grant Hill (early motown yrs)
Bernard King (scoring)
James Worthy (yall crazy not to say big game james)
OR
Larry Bird (80s yrs)
Ron Artest (Indy yrs)
LeBron James
I’m glad people stop mentioning non-SFs (Kobe, Rodman, McHale).
For the most part, I think it’s been nailed down:
Melo – all around offensive game, add in Bird’s shot
LBJ – size, athleticism
Pip – defense, IQ
Artest – toughness
@ b
how are you going to go with a 90s edition without PIP?
Melo’s post game/cluthch/finishing
Lebron’s athleticsism and defence
Bird’s confidence and jumper
@ KC didn’t Rodman play SF in Detroit?
It really depends on what your needs are as a team. Durant wouldnt work with the Lakers where the SG carries the offensive load. That team would need a SF who can do other things like rebound and defend well. It seems more and more teams have Shooting Forwards and the SG spot is reserved for a defensive specialist. I personally would rather have my Shooting Guard be just that and have my small foward be versatile. So i’m thinking Pippen, Odom, Butler, Battier, etc.
KC
yeah pippen and hill both had that point forward game. but while pippen was such a beast on d, i could never realize why he didnt get more boards, maybe it was just playing with worm.
LeBron – Size/Athleticism
Bird – Shooting Skill/Basketball IQ
Artest – Toughness/Strength
@geoluhread
Good point! I’ve always thought of Rodman as more of a PF.
@b
I don’t think Pippen ever had to get many rebounds. He averaged 8.7 the year he was the man with the Bulls (93-93).
I meant ’93-’94.
LeBron’s size/athleticism/passing with Melo’s scoring and Shane Battier’s defense and wrinkled head.
and say what you will about “clinging to the idea of building around a big.” While you don’t need to build around a big, every title team in the last 20 years has had at least an all-star caliber big man other than MJ’s first 3-peat.
Let’s look at this:
09 Lakers – Pau and Lamar
08 Celts – KG
05 and 07 Spurs – TD
06 Heat – Shaq
04 Pistons – the Wallaces
99 and 03 Spurs – TD and the Admiral
00-02 Lakers – Shaq
96-98 Bulls – Rodman
94-95 Rockets – Hakeem
91-93 Bulls – none
89-90 Bad Boys – Rodman, Laimbeer
You already have the perfect SF. He wears #34 on the Celtics.
bird plus pippen plus bowen you dont need anything bron in that mix unless u want pictures and weird handshakes pregame
You know what, I can I change my mind and say Dominique, Glen Rice, Artest?
b
how many more boards did u want pip to get?? he stayed between 6.5-8.5 lebron has never gotten to 8 and lets not talk about melo.
^^^^^FAIL^^^^^^^
everyime u guys say glen rice i die a bit inside. with the third pick of the 89 the san antonio spurs select (to play alongside david robinson) GLEN R… no wait sean elliott. what the f…. was thattttttttttt??????????? ive already let go the scola trade but i still cant forget this one.
Damn ya’ll are commenting quickly. I was referring to #34 Lol
Did you notice he repping #34 Paul Pierce and his comment is 34 too….. That’s a nice lil bit of Synergy.
For Me it would Be
LBJ athleticism and court vision, Melo/Durants stroke and Ron Artest toughness
For 2k games, my created character is usually a buffer Josh Smith, with Ron Artest Defensive Iq/Intensity and a decent stroke like a slightly sorrier Melo or maybe Tough Juice. (I don’t like creating Superstars, i usually try to have him be a fallback option, he can do a lil bit of everything when needed but doesn’t dominate the team too much)
@Celts Fan
I actually came in here to say the exact same thing.
You ALWAYS need an all-star big man unless you’re a once-in-a-generation talent like Michael Jordan or possibly Lebron.
The reasoning behind this is simple: dominant big men change can positively impact a team in more ways than a dominant wing player.
Wing players generally score and guard the particular player they’re guarding (as obvious as that might sound). Assists are just a different version of scoring. As far as rebounding is concerned, since wing players don’t play under the basket, they generally get long rebounds that bounce out to them and end up in their laps.
But big men affect so much more. They’re not just guarding the one player they’re covering (like a wing player)… they’re protecting the rim against the entire opposing team. If they’re not outright blocking a shot, they’re at least trying to alter it. That’s why guys like Dwight and KG end up with the defensive player of hte year award… their defense impacts EVERY player on the court. If Ron Artest is guarding you, on the other hand, you can just pass to another people that has a better matchup. But there’s no way you can avoid a Dwight Howard coming out to contest your shot, unless you jack it from distance which is what the other team wants. So that’s why a good defensive center is better than a good defensive perimeter player: his impact is unavoidable. Next, big men actually SEEK OUT rebounds with the best opportunity to actually get them. This is HUGE, because it’s the only way to prevent the other team from having unlimited shots at the basket, and if you’re good at offensive rebounding it can give your team more shots at the basket. At the end of the day, the team who takes the most shots wins 4 out of 5 times unless they’re shooting a horrific percentage. Which brings me to my last point: all-star big men are capable of shooting the highest percentage and scoring the most efficiently. The league leaders in percentage are always big men, since they take most of their shots around the basket. When Dwight gets the ball, there’s a good chance he’ll either dunk on you or force you to foul him. Teams can live with LBJ shooting long 2 pointers over them, but you’ll never win a game with Dwight dunking on you with impunity.
So to sum it all up:
1) Bigs have a larger defensive presence
2) Bigs are responsible for rebounding, which translates into which team gets the most shots, which usually translates into which team wins.
3) Quality bigs are often the most efficient scorers in the game, so your offense will be improved almost as much as your defense.
Building a team without an all-star big is just dumb.
wow, after posting i realized i had so many spelling/grammatical errors. oh well, shit happens
I would say LeBron,and Carmelo. Defense I would say Xavier McDaniels.
PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE LOOK AT THIS PIC.
Am I going to have to choke a B**ch!
[hoopedia.nba.com]
worst?
adam morrison’s athleticism
shawn marion’s shooting form
and darius miles’s knees
This is going to be fun when it’s time to make the ultimate center.
@Celts Fan & @ballin — Like I’ve said before, I’m not claiming championship teams don’t need an All-Star caliber big man. But my point is that the big man doesn’t HAVE to be the franchise guy. Gasol, Garnett, Shaq in Miami, Ben Wallace, they were not The Man on their teams when they won the ‘chip.
Perfect SF
Josh Smith for size and athleticism
Ron Artest for D
Hedo Turkoglus passing and ball handling
Durants outside shot
Melos post game
worst SF
Josh Smiths IQ
Ron Artests Crazy
Hedo Turkoglus athleticism
Durants Muscle
Melos rebounding
Imagine a Sf 3 on 3 tourney
Pippen, Wilkins, Mullin
Bird, Lebron, Artest
G.Hill(90’s), BEENard King, Worthy
Vince Carter(early 00’s), Melo, Rick Barry
Only a PG tourney would be nicer! I should set this up on 2k online or something.
Dominique Wilkins
Glen Rice
Larry Johnson
@Celtsfan,
Actually, Horace Grant (6’10) was an all-star before during his tenure with the bulls and the first 3peat. Dennis Rodman(6’8) on the other hand was not. And isn’t really a “big” man. But I do agree with your point.