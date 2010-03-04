Create-a-Two: Building the Perfect NBA Shooting Guard

For the first time during this Create-a-Player series, I thought one man might combine everything I’d want from his respective position. I think you know who it is.
But let’s pretend for a moment that Michael Jordan is not the perfect two-guard. Actually, let’s just state it as a fact. Reggie Miller was a better three-point shooter and (brace yourself) just as clutch as MJ. Kobe Bryant is a better ball-handler. George Gervin was a little more smooth and graceful. Allen Iverson is faster. Jimmy Jackson was stronger. Clyde Drexler was just as good of an athlete as Mike, if not more athletic. Or maybe I’m just reaching.
Either way, while it would be easy to just crown Jordan as the prototype, we can all be a little more creative than that. As always, take into account size, abilities, specific skills, mindset, and other intangibles.
Using only THREE past or present SG’s to put in a blender and combine their best (or worst) traits, create your perfect shooting guard …
This is just stupid.
MJ – Defense
Kobe – Offense
Reggie Miller’s Shooting
MJ’s (1996-1997) defense, mental and physical strength
Kobe’s (2006-2008) offense, clutchness, athleticism
i would go mj’s post up game..kb’s ball handling..reggie outside shooting..ai’s speed..need anymore..i doubt it!
MJ: crazy competitive, athleticism, post moves (post ’95)
Iverson: speed, durability
Ray Allen: shooting, work ethic
MJ period. Is there really anything more perfect than him???
I thought Dime would skip this article, I love the other one’s like creating the perfect sf or pf or center. But this is not needed.
Michael Jordan is and will always be the perfect shooting guard. End of story.
Kobe Bryant will be always second to perfect.
I’m just not that creative, Michael Jordan is the only guy you need at the two, first off it’s debateable how much faster AI was than MJ in his prime. It’s also debateable how much you really need effective three point shooting if you have Jordan’s game. Since it’s likely that such a player would shoot more 3’s than he really should and have a lower shooting average than Jordan did for his career…I believe MJ’s was something like .497 for his career. Just look at Kobe he has more range than Jordan did and shoots a worse percentage because his shot selection is worse.
But I suppose if you could take Michael Jordan and give him Ray Allen’s shooting (I prefer his shooting to Reggie’s) and Allen Iverson’s speed and handles (I prefer his to Kobe’s) then you’d not only have the perfect shooting guard you’d have the perfect basketball player.
MJ
Kobe
Reggie Miller
all three are hyper competitive, 2 a stellar on D, all three are deadly on O, very athletic, very durable, proven winners
If using more attributes
MJ: competitveness, post skill, Defense, offense
Reggie: 3 point shooting
Kobe: strength, offense, comptetiveness, passing
Vince: Athletic ability(come the fuck on, he jumped over a 7 footer)
AI: speed, fiestyness
Michael.Jeffrey.Jordan.
MJ & Ray
Kobe & Ray
MJ & Kobe
MJ had it all but range (and for those that never saw him play, he had NO range whatsoever). Kobe has the range, and everything MJ had, plus a better passer but sometimes he lacks the patience on the floor…if you nitpick. Ray is one one the greatest shooters EVER, and better than Reggie because in his prime he was a one-on-one player. So any 2-man combination of the 3. They are all disciplined players with tremendous work ethic and all are automatic inside the arc. They all could create their own shot and are clutch. 2 of the 3 are freakish athletes, 2 have ridiculous range and you wouldn’t leave open outside the arc, 2 have intimidating defense, 2 had superior ball-handling, 2 are the greatest finishers around the basket. But only Kobe is a true playmaker and a better rebounder.
lets just say for a moment we couldn’t include Jordan…then my 2-guard might look like this:
Clyde Drexlers rebounding and passing
Ray Allens shooting
Kobe Bryants defense and clutch ability
VS
Mitch Rock Richmond all around game
Reggie Miller 3pt shooting and clutch ability
John Starks heart and craziness
make Lebron 6’6 with miller time touch and jesus shuttlesworth release
@ Nyeme–
Don’t be so sure about Kobe Bryant being a better playmaker and rebounder than Michael Jordan.
remember, Michael Jordan AVERAGED 8rebs AND 8assts in the same season! (maybe i think it was 1989 or 1990). and led the league in scoring that same season!
Ok, Wait so we don’t pick Jordan.
Lets see.
Reggie Millers Clutchness
Ray Allen’s quick release
Allan Houstons form
Clyde Drexlers Durability
Joe Johnson’s size & Strength
Earl The Pearl Monroe’s Ballhandling
Joe Dumars Defense
Tracy McGrady’s (Tor/Orl version)Athleticism
Pistol Pete Marivich’s Passing & Creativity
Sheryl Swoopes Killer instinct
1. Jordan
2. Kobe
3. Who Cares
YOU’RE JUST REACHING.
please go read the bible- and by bible i don’t mean that testament bullisht, i mean bill simmons book of basketball.
…i almost screamed out loud when i read ‘more clutch’- the title of this article should have ‘NSFW’ in it
Naw. Without using MJ and/or Kobe… its just too easy with those two.
1. Gervin
2. AI
3. Ray (close one over Reggie because you gotta at least have one shooting guard with a ring)
Whoever said Jordan had no outside shot and they saw Jordan play… I have to ask what game what you were watching. Jordan not settling for long jumpshots, and not being able to hit them is a different story. Jordan could shoot the 3 just fine. He just didnt make his living behind the 3pt line like some other players because he was a complete player. Stop the crazy talk please.
@ Heckler – indeed he did, but I seem to remember, especially after ’90 that every part of the offense ran through Pippen. I don’t mean being an assist man, I just mean facilitating the offense. Not that he couldn’t do it, but playing with the ball, and off the ball AND directing the offense, I just think Kobe is better by a slight margin.
OK lets take Jordan AND Kobe out of this.
Ray- for my aforementioned in #10
Clyde – for athleticism, rebounding, finishing
Mitch – for his post game
@ Nyeme
What is your definition of range? By the end of his career MJ was pretty deadly from 18 ft. He just wasn’t a 3 point shooter.
And for people who think Kobe is really that much better of a shooter than Jordan from 3, I think Kobe’s career 3pt shooting is around 35%, think Jordan’s might have been 32 or 33 in either case neither is what you would consider a dead eye three point shooter.
@ Chicagorilla–
word. shouts out to you for putting in my main man Earl Monroe.
sheeeeeit. How could i forget about The Pearl?
SIDE NOTE:
btw…..
after “Magic”, ‘The Pearl’ is the next best basketball nickname ever. EVER!
long live the Pearl!!!!!
1. Kobe – Heart, Will to win, Clutchness, Overall F Everyone Atitude, Defense
2. Vince Carter – Greatest Athlete at the SG Position. I don’t see MJ Jumping Over a 7 footer in a game the way Vince did.
3. Ray Allen – The Greatest Shooter of our generation. And yes he is better than Reggie Miller without a doubt
To Sum it Up Kobe’s Heart, Vince’s Body and Jesus’ shot the Greatest SG ever
I hate how people act like Mj was perfect at every single aspect of basketball. Yeah he is the G.O.A.T but c’mon now let’s be real he wasn’t a better three point shooter than Reggie, he …….well that’s all I can think of but y’all get my point
Create a two with powder…
Jerry West
Pistol Pete
Manu/Petrovic
MJ’s offense, defense, competitiveness, athleticism, Ray’s 3 pt. shooting, and AI’s speed.
My 1B here:
Kobe’s O, D, competitiveness, Reggie’s 3ball shooting, TMac’s size.
@Jordan couldn’t shoot
My my, how soon we forget. Jordan after 1992 was pretty much a shooter to the core. By time he came back in 1996 that was 80% of scoring. Jumpers. There was not a better mid-range shooter in the game. And if any of you were smart, you would know that with Jordans ability, the mid-range jumper was the most efficient scoring option and made the most sense. Why do you think Melo, Kobe, DWAde, BRoy all shoot those same shots?
Also, Jordan was never a 3 point shooter because a 3 pointer is such a terrible shot to take. Especially with a hand in your face like MJ always had. DWade is a perfect example. Larry Bird (greatest shooter ever IMO) once said that he wished he shot less 3’s during his career because his FG% would have been higher and more efficient.
Let that sink in. If you still can’t understand that, then you must be Gucci Mane’s biggest fan.
Kobe and Jordan are pretty much the same player.
So I would take Jordan, Iverson, Steve Kerr.
Jordan for obvious reasons. Iverson for his quickness ball handling. Kerr for his rebounding……i mean his mullet…..i mean his shooting.
gotta agree with chicagorilla just watch the double nickel game damn near all his shots were mid range jumpers in that one no clankers or shooters luck neither, all straight through the net
calbert chaney-drazen petrovic-harold miner
Worst traits blender…
Nick Anderson’s “clutchness”
T-Mac’s/Redd’s “durability”
AI’s “leadership”
jordan+miller+iverson
Kobe and Jordan are pretty much the same player. [2]
Sprewell, Ray Allen, and Iverson
Take the semen of James Jordan and combine it with Delores Jordan’s eggs……… and there u have it AUSTIN…. the Perfect NBA SHOOTING GUARD
Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls
MJ’s- killer instinct,body,post moves
Ray-Perfect jumpshot
AI’s-quickness,toughness
MJ – Offense, leadership, defensive, clutch shooting, drive to win, heart, ability to get to the line, post game, athleticism
Reggie Miller – 3 point shooting
Joe Johnson – handles, passing ability
Mid Range Silky Smoothness of Delonte
Dunking Ability of Vince
Swag of JR
Ball Handling of Stephen Curry
3-point Accuracy of Ben Gordon…
…or Ray
Crossover of young AI
Toughness and Tenacity of John Starks
Plus
a pinch of MJ
a smidgen of Kobe
MJ – defense, post moves, killer instinct, size, athleticism, confidence
Ray Allen – 3 point shot
AI – handle, durability
@ Karizmatic – I define range as 23′ on outward. 18′ ft is more midrange to me. Jordan stayed away from the 3, granted it wasn’t the greatest shot to take especially with the defense they played, but he definitely didn’t shoot enough to be considered a threat out there. But of course he would just take the lane to drive or the pull-up if he was left open. But the 3pt shot and long-range in general is important to the guards game in that it allowed the court to be fully used and opened up space for the bigs.
1.)Jordan, Kobe, D-Wade
2.) Reggie, Clyde, Jerry West
@ Nyeme
Ok if that’s what you mean by range then Jordan didn’t have it, but inside the arc he was a killer, and actually what you are talking about is much better accomplished by having what you refer to as a mid range game. You can do just as much offensively for yourself and others if you are a midrange threat as you can being a threat from the three point line. This is one reason Jordan was so deadly after about seven years in his career you had to respect his midrange jumper which means you had to play up on him or risk him dropping J’s on your head all day. The midrange jumpshot is also a shot you’re more likely to make. A 3 is a low percentage shot, therefore just by its nature you can respect it less. Only a few shooting guards in the history of the league….really I can only think of two Reggie, and Ray actually struck fear in people from behind the 3 point line.
But you can open up space with a midrange jumper if not more easily, just as easily as you can with a 3. In addition Jordan never played with any bigs of consequence so that wasn’t really an issue for him, but that’s a little off topic.
@Nyeme,
If Jordan wasn’t a threat from out there, then why guard him from there. Why not just sag off like they do Derrick Rose, Russell Westbrook, Magic Johnson, Avery Johnson, DWade, Lebron?
I don’t know how far back you go basketball wise, but there was no 3 point line when Jordan was growing up. Only the ABA had one it was considered to be a joke. College didn’t get one until like 1983 or 84. And the NBA didn’t have one til around the mid 80’s also. So why practice the 3 point shot.
The highest 3 point FG% for a career is Steve Kerr and that was around 45%… clearly showing you it’s not a good shot. Jordan shot nearly 50% for his entire career (over 50% as a Bull). Again, why shoot 3’s. Jordan has hit game winning 3’s and he also went 6 for 6 in the first half on a 1992 NBA Finals game. To say he couldn’t do it is absurd. He just didn’t think it was a good shot and because his basketball IQ is off the charts, he was smart enough to limit how many he takes and never put much effort into becoming a 3pt marksman.
Look at the all time leading NBA scorers…Jabbar, Malone, Jordan, Chamberlin, Shaq, Hayes…uh yeah, none of them are 3 point shooters. As a matter of fact, of the top 15 all-time, only 2 (Kobe and Reggie) of them are 3 point shooters.
To built the perfect guard:
Reggie’s shot and energy and talking trash (U have to chase that guy for 40 damm minutes!)
Birds’s basketball IQ
Vince’s dunkability
Pearl’s ball handling
Nash’s court sense and assist. (Stockton only had to pass to Malone)
Dr J’s smoothness
Magic’s leadership
AI’s quickness
Microwave’s “I don’t need no stinking warmup”
Isiah’s ability to play thru adversity
Kobe’s D and selfishness
Wade’s willingness to sacrifice
Dell Curry’s shot readiness and quick trigger
There you go. The perfect player.
6’6 240
2000/2001 Allen Iverson will to win/athleticism
Tracy McGrady shooter mentality
Vince Carter dunks
game ober.
Please stop with these “Create-A-Perfect…” crap. Have we gone through all the positions yet??
I could say Yao’s height, Barkley’s brute strength, Iverson’s speed and agility, Reggie’s shooting, Rodman’s rebounding, Jordan’s killer instinct, Magic’s enjoyment of the game…. and be done with it. Put my dude at any position and he’ll kill everyone else’s suggestions. See how stupid these topics are??
Whoever came up with this crap at the Dime should be fired. Moving along….
#1 is the only post worth reading.
Lol @ Shitfaced
got anymore?? lol
Gimme Kobe anyday everyday.. Im a Laker fan so to me Kobe is the greatest SG of all time.. Screw MJ and his weak switch in midair to the left layup and screw his ass for taking that Finals from us..
Screw Michael Jordan.. but ill take his D over Kobes lol.. Kobe’s offense, MJ’s Defense, and gimme Kobes F the world attitude on the last shots..
i forgot to add Iverson handles.
@DLG – what does Wade add to that 1st one of yours? He’s a lesser version of Kobe who’s a lesser version of MJ… (and I love Wade, but aren’t all 3 essentially the same player?)