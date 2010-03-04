Create-a-Two: Building the Perfect NBA Shooting Guard

#Michael Jordan #Kobe Bryant
03.04.10 8 years ago 103 Comments

For the first time during this Create-a-Player series, I thought one man might combine everything I’d want from his respective position. I think you know who it is.

But let’s pretend for a moment that Michael Jordan is not the perfect two-guard. Actually, let’s just state it as a fact. Reggie Miller was a better three-point shooter and (brace yourself) just as clutch as MJ. Kobe Bryant is a better ball-handler. George Gervin was a little more smooth and graceful. Allen Iverson is faster. Jimmy Jackson was stronger. Clyde Drexler was just as good of an athlete as Mike, if not more athletic. Or maybe I’m just reaching.

Either way, while it would be easy to just crown Jordan as the prototype, we can all be a little more creative than that. As always, take into account size, abilities, specific skills, mindset, and other intangibles.

Using only THREE past or present SG’s to put in a blender and combine their best (or worst) traits, create your perfect shooting guard …

Also check out…

Building the Perfect NBA Center

Building the Perfect NBA Power Forward

Building the Perfect NBA Small Forward

Around The Web

TOPICS#Michael Jordan#Kobe Bryant
TAGSALLEN IVERSONCLYDE DREXLERDimeMagGeorge GervinJim JacksonKOBE BRYANTMichael JordanReal StoriesREGGIE MILLER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP