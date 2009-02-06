Cut Elton Brand a break

Imagine my surprise last night when I returned home from a full day of travel to find out Philly fans had lost their collective mind. (Delayed reaction to blowing the NFC Championship game?)
First, the biggest Sixers fan I know was suggesting the team trade Andre Miller — honestly one of the better point guards in the League — not only to give notoriously shaky decision-maker Lou Williams a crack at starting for a team that’s still very much in the playoff picture, but also to help make another Eastern Conference contender that much stronger.
Then, after news broke that Elton Brand will miss the rest of the season due to shoulder surgery, it was like the entire Philly fan base turned on the best player on their team for no good reason. The venom spewing from the 215 sounded a little like this:
* “See? I told you he was injury-prone!” — I wouldn’t go that far. For the majority of his career, Brand has been a pretty dependable workhorse who’d missed a total of six games over a three-year span from 2004 to 2007. Then he blew out his Achilles last year, and this year it was the shoulder. That’s two completely different freak injuries; it’s not like EB is T-Mac, suffering from chronic knee or back problems. He’s not even Andrew Bynum. There’s no reason to go into panic mode just yet. Brand will have the surgery, do his rehab, and be back at full strength next year. Ask Miami fans how “injury-prone” Dwyane Wade is working out for them.
* “The Sixers are better without Brand anyway.” — Really? The team whose most glaring problem in last year’s abbreviated playoff run was the lack of a consistent post presence is better without, as reader Maynard put it, the “walking double-double” that is Elton Brand? You sure about that? The fact that Philly had a better record when EB was out of the lineup is due to several factors: namely the coaching change from Mo Cheeks to Tony DiLeo, and Andre Iguodala subsequently stepping his game up. There’s not a team in the League that’s better off without a 20-10 power forward, even if it’s Zach Randolph.
* “This was karma for Brand screwing over the Clippers.” — If anything, Brand’s alleged screw-job on L.A. was karma for Clips owner Donald Sterling treating his fans like crap for decades.
* “This was the worst free-agent signing EVER!!” — Yeah, $80 million was a big number for a guy who’s only led his team to the playoffs once, but Philly needed (and still needs) Brand. Like I said in my Sixers’ season preview: “No team had a better, more efficiently effective offseason than Philadelphia. When they needed a legit power forward and a go-to scorer in the post, they pulled the biggest surprise of the free-agent period by inking Elton Brand, and further bolstered the position by taking Marreese Speights in the draft.” We’re still in the first year of Brand’s five-year deal. Obviously nobody wanted it to turn out like this, but if he gives you four more years of even 17 points and eight boards and makes you a more complete team, it’s worth it. Pull back on the “Let’s trade Brand while he still has value and build around Speights” talk. I like the rookie, but he’s there for depth, not as a go-to guy.
Yesterday’s news was definitely a tough blow to the Sixers, but when Brand comes back healthy next year to post typical Brand numbers, everyone will forget what happened this year.
Well I think the dude is injury prone. Furthermore, the Sixers need a coach or something if the post presence was what they were missing why did it seem like everyone played worse when they tried to move the ball through the post? Plus isn’t that the second injury this season? Elton is or used to be a walking 20-10 dude but he hasn’t been that dude lately. We’ll see if he comes back at full strength next year and we’ll also see what full strength is. I don’t want to speak bad about Wade so I’ll just say God Bless him. His playing style is similar to Iverson the way he used to attack the basket, let’s hope he’s built like him too.
Haha…funny how some people’s memory slips in only a couple seasons. Philly would be dumb to have such a knee jerk reaction and get rid of Brand because of one very bad injury last year, and another this year. That is not injury prone. TMAC is injury prone!
He never had a chance to gel with the sixers. And when he was getting into the groove, he hurt the shoulder.
No shit the Sixers played better when Brand wasn’t in…because he never really got in. You need atleast a whole half of a season to really see if it’s working. Brand never had that chance.
He heals after that surgery. And he’s back to 20-10. Go ahead Philly…I’ve never really seen Philly fans as having their heads on straight anyway.
well austin….
elton brand has never been injury prone before. but maybe he is now. ever think of that?
no player is injury prone until…well….they become injury prone. start of a trend with brand?
he would have to play at least 75 games for the next 2 seasons to remove that label tag now
People will feel the lost in the Playoffs…When they need someone to secure a rebound and get easy baskets down low…
Next year Brand and Jason smith will be back…Sixers will need a PG and probably an upgrade over Wille Green and Kareem Rush…Rush was talking like he was ready to be somebody again to the Basketball world and clearly that hasn’t worked out…
Brand will be back…
Austin, I don’t necessarily think Brand can’t work out in the future but … you’re the one who has lost his damn mind. Elton Brand is the Sixers’ best player? Really? You watch a healthy him this year? He wasn’t the best player. Andre Miller and Andre Iguodala are the best players on the team. And this walking double-double has only been over .500 once. He really hasn’t made any teams he’s been on better, Sixers included. And, let me remind you, Derrick Coleman was a walking double-double too most of his career. Doesn’t mean he’s a winner or good for a team. It’s not overreacting when a guy gets paid to be the franchise, and turns out to have a year like this one. I do agree that he’ll rehab, come back next year and be better … but will the Sixers? I’m not so sure about that.
Heckler…formerly ‘yallallreadyknow’ how can a torn achilles and a dislocated shoulder be a ‘trend’?
you expect him to have a collapsed lung and 3 broken ribs next? Or what about a appendix infection? Two seperate freak injuries which have nothing to do with each other have to be followed by more freak accidents to make it a ‘trend’.
wow….whoa…
Derrick Coleman was the SHIT!
Reverend Paul Revere, Coleman had 5 doube double seasons in 13 years. Define ‘most of his career’ again please?
vince–
not necessarily a trend now. but could be the start of one. freak injuries or not….he better not be injured next year.
however….i have always been a fan of brand (except for when he signed with duke; i hate duke).
About the Sixers. What they need to do is shop Miller. Send him anywhere, package him with Dalembedrt and send them both to Chicago for Hinrich and Noah or something.
Noah isn’t that far off from Dalembert and is paid less. Hinrich is a good defender and has more range than Miller. Miller can’t shoot and is useless in the pick & roll, hence the ineffective line up with Miller and Brand both on the floor.
If you get a player like Brand you don’t go out a nd play a run & gun game when the biggest chance at success is the pick & roll.
Make it a three way for all I care, but get Miller out and Hinrich in. Maybe Sacramento will listen.
16.5 and 9.3 career averages is close enough, although, technically, not double-double, you’re right. My bad. Either way, you can’t trust any players from Duke. Quote me on that.
And wow, I’m a little surprised on the Miller hate. Miller is about 8,000 times better than Hinrich, but convince yourself he’s not.
Also, Brand’s had 6 seasons averaging a double-double, and none in the 05-06. And Abbott throws out the possibility that Brand is on the down side of his career, with injuries slowing him down. Could be valid. Maybe, maybe not. Guess we’ll see.
Walking, is the operative word in “walking double double” in my opinion. I agree that anyone can benefit from a Brand qualiber 4 man but the problem since the begining has been his ability to adapt to the style of play. Not saying it was a bad move but the coaching staff has failed to fit him within their offensive ideology. You can’t just plug Brand in a run ang gun scheme like you would, let’s say, Amar’e. It’s basically what was happening when Shaq first joined the suns (they had to overhaul their scheme for him to fit).
The Sixers are in a good spot when you look at it. Andre isn’t playing that damn bad. And Williams thrives being the first one off of the bench. You could do alot worse than Andre Miller at the point. If you move him, it’s because you’re afraid of getting nothing in return for him at the end of the season.
What’s wrong with 10mil falling off of your books when you have a team chock full of developing young studs?
Dropping Brand right now would be a panic move. The argument is already made. “Philly plays better when Brand was hurt.” I say, he hasn’t had a chance to really get into the team…Philly is playing pretty well, they at least compete. You make a move now, and it’s because you have no confidence in what the players are doing now.
I’m pretty sure, Philly would not be title contenders or at least considered in the same regards as Lakers, Celts, Spurs, and Cavs if the ole 20-10 Brand was completely healthy this season anyway. There is still too much unproven youth on the team.
So why freak out about it now? When you have a team that isn’t a push over, and all of this youth sitting there developing. You have Brand sitting there, healing from surgery. And 10mil open when Miller walks.
Not a bad spot to be in really. Not anything to really panic about.
“And wow, I’m a little surprised on the Miller hate. Miller is about 8,000 times better than Hinrich, but convince yourself he’s not.”
Where did I hate on Miller or say Hinrich is a better player? I’m talking about a good fit for what the Sixers need to do to win. If they sign Brand in order to get their true low post scorer and want to revolve the offense around him, you’re going to play the pick & roll to utilize him. If they want to make Miller a huge part of the offense, you don’t sign Brand becuase he’s most effective in the pick & roll (see season with Cassel, great pick & roll guard).
So either way, either the Sixers are clueless or they should trade Miller for a guy who actually would play pretty good in the pick & roll and is a good defender too.
It’s about the right pieces, not about who’s the best player. That’s the mindset of Kobe and Lebron fans who don’t care about teams or winning.
I see what you’re sayin there now, but that’s not a deal I like. Noah is streaky as hell too, and Hinrich isn’t the answer with this team either. Even with Brand, they need to run with Thad, Iggy, Speights, Lou Will. I’d rather take my chances with Miller and then reevaluate after the season. After all, Miller is a free agent, meaning the Sixers will have a little cash to do something.
1) Whoever said the pick and roll is useless with Miller doesn’t actually watch Sixer games. Miller’s J is money 16 ft and in.
2) I’m from Philly and even I can’t stand our fan base sometimes. These knee jerk reactions are out of control. Mostly everyone here expected the Sixers change in offensive philosophy to happen overnight and equate to a bunch of wins early. When it didn’t, the blame fell on Brand. A couple of points:
– Yes, when the season first started, they tried to dump it down to Brand, instead of running the break so much. But at the same time, when they dropped the ball into the post, all 4 other Sixers on the court just stood around waiting for Brand to do something, instead of cutting. That falls on coaching.
– After the game against Houston a couple of weeks ago, Brand conceded that he needs to mold his game to that of the fast breaking Sixers, not the other way around. So instead of pounding the ball in the post, Brand was now either taking 2 dribbles and shooting, or quickly swinging the ball back out.
Initially, with Brand on offense, the rest of the Sixers acted like they didn’t know what to do. Their spacing was terrible and Iguodala looked horrible, because then he was a jump shooter, which isn’t his strength.
You watch a team like Boston with KG, guys are cutting, guys are moving. None of that was happening with EB.
And I’ve said it before, for anyone that really thinks the Sixers are better without Brand, look at what Detroit did to us once the fastbreak was taken away from us in the playoffs.
Our halfcourt offense was terrible.
Everyone in Philly was singing Stefanski’s name when he landed Brand, now all of a sudden he’s a bust. Gimme a break. Let Brand get a fair deal with the team, then label him a bust, if it comes to that.
I said Miller is useless in the pick & roll. My name is above the post fyi.
Miller just is flat out a bad pick & roll pg. Either he doesnt recognize the chances it creates or he isn’t able to hit his shot. If you’re saying Miller’s shot is money 16ft and in it’s chump change.
Elton’s hurt. Who’s Miller gonna pick and roll with? LOL Dalembeast?
Dre’s shot percentage is down…but he’s taking more 3’s. His rebounding is a little up, and he’s getting to the line more…and making more FT’s. He aint friggin Chris Paul be he sure as hell aint bottom of the barrel.
You keep Dre, you stay in the middle bottom of the East. You make a move….you stay in the middle bottom of the East and you lose a 10million dollar trade peace…for more what, more Wins??? They ain’t winnin a chip no matter what you do…so why rock the boat?
Miller is the truth at pick and roll.Fuck Elton.When he come back next year we’ll see.He aint playing now so the hell with him.
And fuck Hinrich too.
I’m from philly an been a sixer fan for a minute an i seen this happen to us be for it’s just our luck we can’t never get a good free agent an give him big money they allways get hurt or some how forgets how to play just look it up the stats don’t lie but let elton go back to cali we’ll see him next year cause he don’t want to be around here the media is crazy here man they’ll EAT him alive the rest of the season should play out like last season bad start solid middle weak finish good playoff games but first round K.O. Next year when Iverson comes back an Brand is healthy we will see what we have an go from there