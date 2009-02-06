Cut Elton Brand a break

Imagine my surprise last night when I returned home from a full day of travel to find out Philly fans had lost their collective mind. (Delayed reaction to blowing the NFC Championship game?)

First, the biggest Sixers fan I know was suggesting the team trade Andre Miller — honestly one of the better point guards in the League — not only to give notoriously shaky decision-maker Lou Williams a crack at starting for a team that’s still very much in the playoff picture, but also to help make another Eastern Conference contender that much stronger.

Then, after news broke that Elton Brand will miss the rest of the season due to shoulder surgery, it was like the entire Philly fan base turned on the best player on their team for no good reason. The venom spewing from the 215 sounded a little like this:

* “See? I told you he was injury-prone!” — I wouldn’t go that far. For the majority of his career, Brand has been a pretty dependable workhorse who’d missed a total of six games over a three-year span from 2004 to 2007. Then he blew out his Achilles last year, and this year it was the shoulder. That’s two completely different freak injuries; it’s not like EB is T-Mac, suffering from chronic knee or back problems. He’s not even Andrew Bynum. There’s no reason to go into panic mode just yet. Brand will have the surgery, do his rehab, and be back at full strength next year. Ask Miami fans how “injury-prone” Dwyane Wade is working out for them.

* “The Sixers are better without Brand anyway.” — Really? The team whose most glaring problem in last year’s abbreviated playoff run was the lack of a consistent post presence is better without, as reader Maynard put it, the “walking double-double” that is Elton Brand? You sure about that? The fact that Philly had a better record when EB was out of the lineup is due to several factors: namely the coaching change from Mo Cheeks to Tony DiLeo, and Andre Iguodala subsequently stepping his game up. There’s not a team in the League that’s better off without a 20-10 power forward, even if it’s Zach Randolph.

* “This was karma for Brand screwing over the Clippers.” — If anything, Brand’s alleged screw-job on L.A. was karma for Clips owner Donald Sterling treating his fans like crap for decades.

* “This was the worst free-agent signing EVER!!” — Yeah, $80 million was a big number for a guy who’s only led his team to the playoffs once, but Philly needed (and still needs) Brand. Like I said in my Sixers’ season preview: “No team had a better, more efficiently effective offseason than Philadelphia. When they needed a legit power forward and a go-to scorer in the post, they pulled the biggest surprise of the free-agent period by inking Elton Brand, and further bolstered the position by taking Marreese Speights in the draft.” We’re still in the first year of Brand’s five-year deal. Obviously nobody wanted it to turn out like this, but if he gives you four more years of even 17 points and eight boards and makes you a more complete team, it’s worth it. Pull back on the “Let’s trade Brand while he still has value and build around Speights” talk. I like the rookie, but he’s there for depth, not as a go-to guy.

Yesterday’s news was definitely a tough blow to the Sixers, but when Brand comes back healthy next year to post typical Brand numbers, everyone will forget what happened this year.