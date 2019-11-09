In some respects, it’s been a nightmare start to the season for the Golden State Warriors. But in other ways, Steve Kerr was on to something when he said that their situation has simplified things dramatically. As the Portland Trail Blazers learned earlier this week, sleep on the Warriors at your own peril.

They nearly served up that same lesson to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday behind a career night from D’Angelo Russell, who put up 52 points, nine rebounds, and five assists, marking the second-highest scoring performance of the season behind James Harden’s 59-point outburst against the Wizards on Halloween.

But it was Andrew Wiggins who came through down the stretch on multiple possessions to give the Timberwolves the tough 125-119 win in overtime. Wiggins had his best game of the season, finishing with 40 points, seven assists, five rebounds, and three blocks, including this clutch three-pointer with time winding down in the extra period to help seal the victory.

Make that 40 for Wiggins pic.twitter.com/Mv60hXq1sN — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) November 9, 2019

Despite the loss, Russell didn’t just log the best game of his career. It was one of the best performances in Warriors history.

D’Angelo Russell with a new career-high of 52 points tonight 👏 (via @NBAonTNT)pic.twitter.com/SCTOP09gcF — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) November 9, 2019

D’Angelo Russell recorded 52 points, nine rebounds, and five assists tonight. The last @warriors player to match or exceed each of those totals in a single game was Rick Barry with 55/9/9 on Mar. 25, 1978. — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) November 9, 2019

In a game that featured 20 lead changes and 13 ties, Minnesota got their best effort out of the oft-maligned Wiggins, who at the moment appears desperate to prove the naysayers wrong. He was one of five Wolves players in double-digit scoring, including Karl-Anthony Towns, who chipped in 20 points and 14 rebounds on the night.

The Warriors will head to OKC for a game against the Thunder on Saturday night, while the Wolves will host the Nuggets at home on Sunday.