D.J. Augustin’s Steal & Dribbling Sorcery Leads To Taj Gibson Slam

Monday night’s matchup between the Bulls and Grizzlies featured two teams who had big dreams this offseason, but were waylaid by early injuries to their top players. With Marc Gasol and Derrick Rose out, the teams have soldiered on, though with little success. The same could be said for embattled backup point guard D.J. Augustin, who was disastrous for the Pacers last year. But he’s been solid filling in for Chicago’s oft-injured backcourt, and his dime to Taj Gibson on Monday night, was most definitely highlight-worthy stuff.

First, Augustin stole Jon Leuer‘s pass to Jarryd Bayless in the Grizz backcourt. Then, he faked a behind-the-back-pass to Taj Gibson to freeze Leuer before actually throwing the behind-the-back pass, which snuck by Bayless for the easy Gibson slam.

Augustin had 10 points and nine assists in 28 minutes, and the Bulls got the 95-91 win in Memphis. Jimmy Butler had a team-high 26 for Chicago and Carlos Boozer added 21. Mike Conley Jr. had 26 for the Grizz in the loss.

What do you think of Augustin’s ball fake?

