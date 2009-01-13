D-League Grants First Protest In League History

When the Utah Flash played the Colorado 14ers the day after Christmas, Utah’s Bill Walker got a raw deal.

With 25.2 seconds left in a 102-102 tie, Walker committed a foul which the official scorer ruled as his sixth, while in fact, it was really only Walker’s fifth. The misunderstanding stemmed from a foul in the second quarter that was registered to Walker, but was actually committed by his teammate J.R. Giddens. The Flash went on to lose the game 104-102.

Today, the D-League upheld Utah’s protest which was filed after the loss, the first allowed in its eight-year history, and the final 25.2 seconds will be replayed on April 10, with the teams’ regularly scheduled game to follow.

The funny thing is that both Walker and Giddens have since been recalled by the Celtics, meaning they might not be able to capitalize on their team’s second chance.

Do you think Walker and Giddens will still be on the Celtics roster by then, or will they be reassigned before the rematch?

Source: The Salt Lake Tribune