D-League Grants First Protest In League History

When the Utah Flash played the Colorado 14ers the day after Christmas, Utah’s Bill Walker got a raw deal.
With 25.2 seconds left in a 102-102 tie, Walker committed a foul which the official scorer ruled as his sixth, while in fact, it was really only Walker’s fifth. The misunderstanding stemmed from a foul in the second quarter that was registered to Walker, but was actually committed by his teammate J.R. Giddens. The Flash went on to lose the game 104-102.
Today, the D-League upheld Utah’s protest which was filed after the loss, the first allowed in its eight-year history, and the final 25.2 seconds will be replayed on April 10, with the teams’ regularly scheduled game to follow.
The funny thing is that both Walker and Giddens have since been recalled by the Celtics, meaning they might not be able to capitalize on their team’s second chance.
Do you think Walker and Giddens will still be on the Celtics roster by then, or will they be reassigned before the rematch?
Source: The Salt Lake Tribune
Both will be in the D-League by then. The Celtics will have picked up a couple of vets for there playoff push.
After the Blazers scored 6-on-5 on the Celtics, wasn’t the ruling that the NBA can’t have do-overs? But then the Hawks and Heat had a do-over last season. I’m so confused…
get over the 6 on 5 deal…it was in the first half of the game. I would think the mentally tough NBA champion Boston Celtics could get over it and beat an NBA lottery team
Don’t know about walker and giddens, but I was at the Reno Bighorns vs LA defenders today. Reno has 3 Syracuse guys G-Mac, Dante Greene and Damone Browne.the program had Gmac listed at 6’2 and he is MAYBE 5’10, but can still shoot the rock!
Last year when they had to replay the end of the heat game because of Shaq’s foul out he wasn’t even on the team (traded to Suns) when the end of the game was actually played. What I am curious about is do the stats count for the other 99% of the game right then or do they have to wait for the last 25 seconds to be played before they go in teh stat book?
No the 6 on 5 deal was isolated, it wouldn’t need a replay of the game.
No one’s saying they should replay the 6-on-5 game; I’m talking about simply wiping that basket off the board right after it happened — which is when the refs found out about it — and replaying that possession from the inbounds where it started. It’s not like it went undiscovered until after the game.
Portland is not a lottery team but still the celtics shouldn’t have let it get to them that much