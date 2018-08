Whoa. Sooo many crazy dunks and other highlights just flooding out of last night’s games. Here’s one from the the NBA Development League: Watch as Austin Toros 6-4 guard Chris Roberts smashes one on 7-5 San Antonio center Will Foster like it’s nothing.

Boom:

True, Will’s no Serge Ibaka patrolling the paint, but still, 7-5??

