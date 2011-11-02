D-League’s Canton Charge Unveil Their Inaugural Season Uniforms

Taking a fresh look on Cleveland’s classic Wine & Gold colorway, the Cavs’ new D-League franchise, the Canton Charge, have unveiled the official uniforms for their 2011-12 inaugural season. As you can see, the Charge will feature a unique look with an exclusive home gold uniform (in contrast to the traditional home white as worn in the NBA), and will wear wine uniforms on the road.

“We are excited to introduce the Charge’s new uniforms that were created to showcase the team’s pride in a bold and colorful way,” says Scott Woodruff, Charge senior vice president and COO. “While the uniforms still reflect a strong connection to the Cavaliers brand, we’re going to be very proud to carry the Canton name around the league on our away jerseys, and the home gold Charge uniforms are loud and proud too!”

For those of you looking to pick one up, the new Charge uniforms are in the production process right now, and information regarding their availability for purchase will be announced soon. The Charge will make their home court debut at the Canton Memorial Civic Center on Friday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. for their season opener against the Iowa Energy, the defending D-League champs.

What do you think?

