D-Wade and Pat Riley still playing chicken, and B-Roy gets paid

Considering the level of celebrity involved, this D-Wade vs. Pat Riley game of million-dollar chicken hasn’t come close to owning the headlines like it would if Kobe and his front-office were at odds. (Good thing that’s never happened before.) If you haven’t been following, here’s the quick version: Wade’s contract expires in 2010, Riley wants Wade to sign an extension before then, Wade wants to make sure he’s not playing for a mediocre team before he signs anything, Riley says he won’t spend a lot of money to improve the roster until he knows Wade is committed. And aside from Riley making an honest run at Lamar Odom and showing interest in Allen Iverson, neither side has hit the brakes yet. (Of course Riley has more to lose than Wade, who’s getting paid next summer regardless) … In an interview with the Miami Herald, Riley said he’s basically done making moves for the summer, so now the ball is in D-Wade’s court. It’s not like Riley doesn’t care if Wade leaves; But Miami is in line to have the second-most cap space next summer, and Riles wants to use that money to build a potential powerhouse. So he’s hoping Wade signs an extension now on a promise that Miami would be a LOT better later. “You’ve got to have patience,” Riley said. “Whether you sign a maximum player next year or sign two players or three players, you are going to add significantly to a roster that has two first-round picks and then you will be right back in the game.” He added that he wants to “put a franchise player around another franchise player” next summer, i.e. keeping Wade and signing Amar’e Stoudemire (our suggestion, not Riley’s) … BTW, Wade can earn $30 million more if he signs a max deal with Miami then if he signs with anyone else … The Blazers don’t have to worry about losing their superstar, as they reached an agreement yesterday with Brandon Roy on a five-year extension worth $78-82 million (depending on the salary cap year-to-year) … Portland isn’t done, though, because LaMarcus Aldridge is also eligible for an extension this year. Like we asked with Rudy Gay in Smack the other day, if you were running the Blazers, would you absolutely make it a priority to extend LMA now, or would you be willing to take your chances with him as a restricted free agent? … Last week, Mark Jackson was supposedly at the top of Minnesota’s list of coaching candidates. This week, word is Kurt Rambis leads the group. (Poor Elston Turner is like the mid-major school who makes it to the Elite Eight. Thanks for showing up, but we’d rather see the big dogs stomp at this point.) But if Rambis was offered the Sacramento job and turned that down, what makes the Wolves so much more appealing that he’d take this job? Is it just a matter of money? Is the Wolves roster that much more promising than the Kings? When Rambis allegedly told the Kings no (some people in the organization still deny they made him an offer), we assumed he was waiting things out in L.A. until Phil Jackson retires. If that’s not the case, what was wrong with Sacramento? … Speaking of the Big Dance, two of the NCAA’s big dogs got stronger yesterday: North Carolina got a commitment from Class of 2011 sniper P.J. Hairston, and Syracuse nabbed 7-footer Fab Melo, one of the top players in the 2010 class … Brendan Haywood talked about his beef with ex-Wizards coach Eddie Jordan, which peaked a couple years ago around the same time Haywood was getting in actual fights with Etan Thomas while they vyed for the starting job. “At some point you’ve got to look at who he’s playing,” Haywood was quoted in the Washington Post. “Hey, if I’m not playing behind Yao Ming or Dwight Howard, I’m gonna sit down and be quiet. My thing is this — you’ve got to play your horses. I felt I was the best center we had on the team.” At least the Haywood/Jordan feud didn’t end like the Al Harrington/Don Nelson feud could have ended … Speaking of Dwight Howard, are you ready to see him take on reality TV? How about starring in Blue Chips 2? It’s closer than you think … Semi-related NBA news coming from NFL training camp: Atlanta Falcons receiver Harry Douglas, older brother of Knicks rookie Toney Douglas, tore his ACL and will be out for the year. But knowing the Knicks, Harry still might have a better season than his brother. At least he can get a playoff bonus … We’re out like Haywood …