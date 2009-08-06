D-Wade and Pat Riley still playing chicken, and B-Roy gets paid

Considering the level of celebrity involved, this D-Wade vs. Pat Riley game of million-dollar chicken hasn’t come close to owning the headlines like it would if Kobe and his front-office were at odds. (Good thing that’s never happened before.) If you haven’t been following, here’s the quick version: Wade’s contract expires in 2010, Riley wants Wade to sign an extension before then, Wade wants to make sure he’s not playing for a mediocre team before he signs anything, Riley says he won’t spend a lot of money to improve the roster until he knows Wade is committed. And aside from Riley making an honest run at Lamar Odom and showing interest in Allen Iverson, neither side has hit the brakes yet. (Of course Riley has more to lose than Wade, who’s getting paid next summer regardless) … In an interview with the Miami Herald, Riley said he’s basically done making moves for the summer, so now the ball is in D-Wade’s court. It’s not like Riley doesn’t care if Wade leaves; But Miami is in line to have the second-most cap space next summer, and Riles wants to use that money to build a potential powerhouse. So he’s hoping Wade signs an extension now on a promise that Miami would be a LOT better later. “You’ve got to have patience,” Riley said. “Whether you sign a maximum player next year or sign two players or three players, you are going to add significantly to a roster that has two first-round picks and then you will be right back in the game.” He added that he wants to “put a franchise player around another franchise player” next summer, i.e. keeping Wade and signing Amar’e Stoudemire (our suggestion, not Riley’s) … BTW, Wade can earn $30 million more if he signs a max deal with Miami then if he signs with anyone else … The Blazers don’t have to worry about losing their superstar, as they reached an agreement yesterday with Brandon Roy on a five-year extension worth $78-82 million (depending on the salary cap year-to-year) … Portland isn’t done, though, because LaMarcus Aldridge is also eligible for an extension this year. Like we asked with Rudy Gay in Smack the other day, if you were running the Blazers, would you absolutely make it a priority to extend LMA now, or would you be willing to take your chances with him as a restricted free agent? … Last week, Mark Jackson was supposedly at the top of Minnesota’s list of coaching candidates. This week, word is Kurt Rambis leads the group. (Poor Elston Turner is like the mid-major school who makes it to the Elite Eight. Thanks for showing up, but we’d rather see the big dogs stomp at this point.) But if Rambis was offered the Sacramento job and turned that down, what makes the Wolves so much more appealing that he’d take this job? Is it just a matter of money? Is the Wolves roster that much more promising than the Kings? When Rambis allegedly told the Kings no (some people in the organization still deny they made him an offer), we assumed he was waiting things out in L.A. until Phil Jackson retires. If that’s not the case, what was wrong with Sacramento? … Speaking of the Big Dance, two of the NCAA’s big dogs got stronger yesterday: North Carolina got a commitment from Class of 2011 sniper P.J. Hairston, and Syracuse nabbed 7-footer Fab Melo, one of the top players in the 2010 class … Brendan Haywood talked about his beef with ex-Wizards coach Eddie Jordan, which peaked a couple years ago around the same time Haywood was getting in actual fights with Etan Thomas while they vyed for the starting job. “At some point you’ve got to look at who he’s playing,” Haywood was quoted in the Washington Post. “Hey, if I’m not playing behind Yao Ming or Dwight Howard, I’m gonna sit down and be quiet. My thing is this — you’ve got to play your horses. I felt I was the best center we had on the team.” At least the Haywood/Jordan feud didn’t end like the Al Harrington/Don Nelson feud could have ended … Speaking of Dwight Howard, are you ready to see him take on reality TV? How about starring in Blue Chips 2? It’s closer than you think … Semi-related NBA news coming from NFL training camp: Atlanta Falcons receiver Harry Douglas, older brother of Knicks rookie Toney Douglas, tore his ACL and will be out for the year. But knowing the Knicks, Harry still might have a better season than his brother. At least he can get a playoff bonus … We’re out like Haywood …
First ??
It REALLY is a slow day for basketball…
i would resign lamarcus because the chemistry is virtually perfect on the blazers, and LMA getting the impression that he may not be essential to this team’s plan for the future could effect either his desire to be in portland or his production
If Portland doesn’t extend Lamarcus they are complete idiots. He grabs boards and scores from 15 feet out and inside the block. He’s the perfect PF around a center like Oden or Joel.
But then again, Portland could have drafted a soon to be 30ppg SF in Durant, but that was a gamble. If they don’t sign Aldridge they deserve to start losing again, seriously who could possibly replace him?
Give him 5 years $50 Million, he’s worth it, better than Bynum for sure.
You guys should get the readers to write up some articles.. I think I remember you guys doing it a long time ago? I kinda get over everyone having a bitch when you guys write stuff (see: Toronto market size lol)
Wade is going to need all the money he can get. Wade got a ton of lawsuits coming!
@ flylin’ aussie
cosign like a maflacka !!Didnt youngfed write something a while back?bring it back like a remix.Or have Jay-Are write sthing.
Hands down my favorite DOA freestlyle.Plus yo boy went in for the longest.Aug 11.Gotta cop that.Filthy.
[www.youtube.com]
On one hand riles ain’t got much to lose.What’s one more losing season.On the other,don’t all great journeys start with a first step ?Unless Wade loses a coupla court battles Riles got the weaker hand.
I’m out like my smack addiction for this offseason.
@Smoove
I remember Y’Fed writing something, but some people have got some pretty sweet ideas on stuff to write. I’d like to see a piece by Tyrone especially.. Plus, gives Austin a break from all the flamming
“Wade is going to need all the money he can get. Wade got a ton of lawsuits coming!”
He does, doesn’t he? That ain’t no lie. I don’t know the precise number but he seems to have more than most professional athletes. He’s also got a bunch of outgoing lawsuits of his own. There’s one against a fake Baron for libel. He has another against his wife and another against some restauranteurs.
Yeah, Wade’s lookin’ at $100M in suits, not to mention his lawyer fees. So far, no big name has turned down a max deal from the home team…Ray stuck with the Sonics when they weren’t that good, Redd is still living the dream in Milwaukee, KG took the money and missed the playoffs in Minny–an extra $30M comes in handy. JayZ would even say that to Lebron. Even Shard got a sign and trade to get the max…
I’m sorry to have to do this yet again but the use of language in this article is frankly appalling. Please do the following:
Note the difference between ‘then’ and ‘than’.
Note the appropriate use of semi-colons.
Note the appropriate use of ‘I.E’
O.T, I actually side with Riley on this one (even though I can’t stand him); Wade can’t expect the Heat to spend a bucket and risk Wade walking anyway. They’re running a business and that’s just not good business.
Pretty sure the word regarding Rambis and Sacramento was that Rambis wanted 3 or more yrs at a certain price and Sac didn’t want to go past 2 yrs at a lower price.
Thanks but no thanks.
Pat Riley is just doing the right thing here. It is not a chicken and egg question. If he were a CEO, he has a good business plan.
It is the exact opposite of Utah which is now stuck with a staggering payroll of $82 million on a team that might not even get deep into the playoffs.
Wade might be one of the top five dogs in the league but he has to have the patience and understanding of what Riley wants to happen.
My meal allowance is still pushing for an AI-Larry Brown reunion. Might be stirring a hornets nest here, but if we were talking about music, that could be likened to the 2003 reunion of the original members of Duran Duran.
I think Wade just wants to compete this season, which is fine, but he can’t expect Riley to blow everything up for that. Between the extra $30 million and the fact that Riley is going to be giving the looooooong stroke to his johnson next offseason, Wade HAS to know a dynasty is around the corner. The Heat will have enough money to add another franchise player AND another third tier player.
Seriously now, you plug in any franchise player and third tier player next to Wade, Beasley, and Chalmers, and like Chris Rock said, “Good Looooooooooooord”, that’s a lot of talent.
Personally, my spank bank is full of Lebron and Wade pipe dreams.
“At least the Haywood/Jordan feud didn’t end like the Al Harrington/Don Nelson feud could have ended”
WOW
FOR SHAME, DIME!!!
im all for tyrone writing. Make it happen dime
I think the Blazers should try to trade LO. Dude was HORRENDOUS in the Playoffs. It was nothing but 20 foot jumpers. He’s young enough and has enough talent to be the centerpiece in a deal for an unhappy superstar. If Bosh makes it clear he won’t resign in Toronto (and will re-up w/ Portland after a trade,) who’d say no to Bosh for LO, Outlaw, Blake, whatever filler you need to even out the $ and a #1 for Bosh?
I’m tired of lazy nicknames… LMA, CP3, CB4, KB24, D-Wade.
And Centaur is a sh*t nickname too.
According to wikipedia: “In Greek mythology, the centaurs are a race of creatures composed of part human and part horse… they are depicted with the torso of a human joined at the waist to the horse’s withers, where the horse’s neck would be”
I don’t see anything about centaurs always sporting a sh*t eating grin and horrible FT %! Thus the nickname is horrible
G4R
On a side note…George W Kush Sr
Lamarcus barely “grabs” rebounds. The rebounds he grabs are the ones that bounce right to him. Guy is like Charmin…
This guy Marbury is at it again… He needs help
Strange how Wade’s legal troubles have gotten absolutely no pub this summer, considering the things he’s accused of doing are pretty fucking cold at best.
is that ad above the comments section for real?
really Dime?
There was nothing wrong with Blue Chips, I liked that movie. Kazaam on the otherhand…and Spacejam will always be my top 3 favorite basketball-movie crossover just for the fact MJ and Bugs was in it (and a cameo by THE other MJ who I also like).
Aldridge is crap. I dont see him dominating consistently nor do I see him as a beast. They could do better with their money than spend it on this guy. He’s on the softer side of a power forward.
In the end, D Wade wins. I give myself a Duh for this one. I cant say the same for his outstanding suits though.
Aldridge seems to be doing more than Greg Oden at least, but with the way big men are getting paid (i.e. Gortat) it would seem like the Trail Blazers have to pay him a lot, regardless of whether he is a solid big or not. Hopefully that made sense but basically big men are hard to come by these days so if a team has one that is remotely skilled, that dude is gonna make bank…
nukkahh, QQ be da boss, dat why QQ get da brain. Recognize genius when a see it playazzz, and secure da brainiac! dat what QQ does! And dat why QQ gettin brain from a genious as he typin this!
Yezzirrr!!
Aldridge shows signs of being a MONSTER but after that he resorts to jump shooting.. BUT as DIME said you put him next to a true center (Like MAYBE Oden) and he is the perfect complimentary post player..
Personally i think he has hit his ceiling unless he starts banging more.. Scola punked him in the playoffs..
But then again Scola was Argentinas best kept secret..
I also heard Dwade is a groupie who runs thru hordes of other groupies..
@ DAGOMAR – what you heard?? you ususally got all the info.. i only know he started his restaurant chain and bowed out of making the appearances and then wanted a bigger cut..
Signing Iverson to a 1-year deal as a gesture to Wade wouldn’t have hurt Riley’s 2010 plans…He is being stubborn…Iverson wouldn’t have hurt their squad at all and assuming Iverson practices as much as he is contractually required how doesn’t Chalmers and Cook get even better??
Being pig headed doesn’t get you Chips on either end…Wade is going to get paid barring injury, but the fact that he has had to major injuries makes me feel he will probably re-sign…
Chicago should sign wade and amar’e
@ G4R,
True, he doesn’t throw his weight around like Brand used to but he’s still an asset is all I’m saying. That jumper from 20 feet opens up the inside for Oden, if he starts taking advantage of that then it’s easy buckets for him. LA is young so I think he’ll get better in certain areas of his game, for now I think he’s a excellent PF to team up with a rugged center.
Yes, coaching the T’Wolves is that much better than coaching the Kings.
When I saw the Kings roster on-screen before the draft, I said aloud that I felt sorry for the poor rookie getting to start with Francisco Garcia. Where as the Wolves have Jefferson and Love anchoring down low. As far as rookie pg’s, I’d rather coach Jonny Flynn than Tyreke Evans – on attitude alone.