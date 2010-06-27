D-Wade, Chris Bosh prep for free agency tour; LeBron staying home

We know which teams have the money, and we know which players they want. The only intrigue left before LeBron, D-Wade, Amar’e, Bosh, Joe and the rest actually put pen to paper is how they’ll be recruited. LeBron’s camp has already said they’re not going on a cross-country tour, that they’ll meet with teams at a “neutral site.” (Not that anyone will complain: The Knicks would swim through 500 yards of sh*t-smelling foulness to get LeBron.) … As for D-Wade and Bosh, reports yesterday said they will travel to New York to visit with the Knicks. Meanwhile, LeBron is going to hear pitches from the Cavs, Nets, Heat, Bulls, Clippers and Knicks. New Jersey gets first crack, which is probably a favor for the big homie, but doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll have an edge … For all intents and purposes, LBJ, Wade and Bosh will be the first three chips to fall in free agency, and everything else will get moving after that. Where do you think those three will end up? … One of the craziest subplots of the NBA Draft was how the Blazers fired GM Kevin Pritchard like an hour before John Wall walked across the stage, but asked him to stick around and work the Draft for them. Pritchard remained professional — somebody else might have used Portland’s first-round pick on Guerdwich Montimere as a farewell middle finger — and will land on his feet somewhere. (Cleveland should fire their guy and hire Pritchard ASAP.) As far as his replacement, Danny Ferry has been mentioned. Our pick? Rasheed Wallace. That would at least be entertaining … Can you imagine ‘Sheed on a GM phone call with whoever is supposed to be running the Warriors, cussing and threatening and prison-punking them into trading Stephen Curry for Dante Cunningham? … Speaking of, we thought Ryan Gomes was going to challenge for a starting spot on the Blazers following his Draft-day trade, but it looks like the team is going to release him for financial reasons. Gomes will get picked up, and hopefully he can find a spot on a good team where he’ll finally show everybody how good he is … Updates on some of the top undrafted players: Sherron Collins (Kansas) and Denis Clemente (Kansas State) will get a shot with the Bobcats’ summer-league teams; Omar Samhan (St. Mary’s) will get a look from the Mavericks; Marqus Blakely (Vermont) got with the Clippers; Wayne Chism (Tennessee) will be with the Nets; and A.J. Slaughter (Western Kentucky) will play for the Pistons this summer. Out of that group we can definitely see Collins making it with Charlotte and being the next Wes Matthews … Team USA has been knocked out of the World Cup, losing 2-1 to Ghana in yesterday’s knockout-round match. Kobe Bryant was said to be in the crowd in South Africa, but we never caught a camera shot of him … We’re out like Jozy …
soooo why didn’t jerome randle get picked up?
Randle signed with Washington
Man D.C. sports poppin off right now.
Strasburg, Wall, McNabb, Ovechkin, Shanahan, Gil (j/k)
Miami starting five next year :
Steve Blake
D-Wade
Mike Miller
C-Bosh
B-Haywood
Bench :
Chalmers
Raja Bell
Dorrel Wright
Udonis Haslem
Joel Anthony
Coach : Pat Riley
@4 no. No, no, no. DC sports = Capitals + John Wall. Strasburg will be a flash in the pan and the Redskins will never be good lol no matter who they sign trust me
Tasmin Mtichell signed by the Cavs
if the Bulls get LeBron and another max free agent, like Wade, Bosh or Johnson …… could they, in a few years, be even better than the 72 win team?
imagine a starting 5 of Rose, Johnson, Deng, Lebron and Noah or even, Rose, Vet 2 Guard, Lebron, Bosh, Noah and Deng as a 6th man…….. on paper, with chemistry and style issues aside, by the time Rose develops more and Lebron/Deng/Bosh/Noah or whoever all hit their prime, the Bulls may have one of the most talented teams of all time. Thats a scary thought for Knicks, Nets, Cavs and Heat fans.
The Knicks are so fucked.
I wouldn’t normally throw some soccer on this site, but jozy altidore is like eric dampier. How can you be that much of a physical specimen and just not play hard in that big of a game.
Anyone know what summer leagues will be streaming online? Orlando usually does, but I need sports to watch at work and I am not trying to buy in to baseball this long before the playoffs.
@ Diggity Dave–
if the knicks dont land a supreme free agent and lebron doesnt resign with the cavs (and he leaves for another team)….
who do you think is more f*cked?…the knicks or cavs?
who do you think will win more games next year? knicks with no one or cavs with no one?!!?
i believe the miami heat are a lock to get a new PF.
but if you’re miami (pat riley), who do you go after to pair with wade..
amare stoudamire or chris bosh? and why?
and if you cant get either, carlos boozer is the backup plan.
OR
if your amare or bosh, and you have a choice of max dollars and a starting spot with a team with an established superstar, do you sign with chicago or miami (or elsewhere)?
btw, if the phoenix suns are able to sign amare stoudamire, then i believe they should look into trading steve nash immediately.
homie is gonna 35yrs old. aint too much gas left in that tank. and he still has high trade value. if they wait another year or two, they aint gonna be able to move him (due to age and contract). not only that, but that team is aging parts. nash and grant hill are too old to expect to get 55wins again next year and a 3 seed.
do the suns have a new GM yet? bah well, either way, priority #1 is try to resign amare then trade steve nash. yes i said/typed it bitches. trade steve nash.
they could get gilbert arenas (who balled at arizona). 8yrs younger. and for good measure, if the suns throw in grant hill, they could probably get josh howard in return.
imagine phoenix next year: arenas, rchardson, howard, amare, lopez. hahaha. hysterical lineup.
or, phoenix can trade nash to minnesota. they could get rubio, corey brewer and kevin love.
or to charlotte with grant hill & robin lopez and pick up stephen jackson, raymond felton and tyson chandler.
phoenix needs to trade both steve nash and grant hill before its too late for them. especially if they resign amare stoudamire. if they gonna break the bank on amare, what sense does it make to surround him the old ass talent? if they gonna open the wallet for amare, they better not waste his prime years. they gotta get him some younger pieces
Lebron and Bosh stay home, Wade bolts for Chi-town.
Heckler- what makes you think teams are going to give up there best players for two 35 year old dudes? Sure Nash has value but common now.
@ Paul Wall–
washington will give gilbert arenas away for a box of cracker jacks. or anything on the menu at the waffle house.
in charlotte, larry brown loves and hates point guards. there is no way charlotte would not take steve nash if he was offered to them. and grant hill balled in carolina. both will sell tickets for jordan. it aint gonna happen, but charlotte would give up almost anybody on their roster for steve nash–look at their roster, they dont have any untouchables.
and despite NJ having the worst record last year, minnesota was actually the WORST TEAM. after drafting wes johnson, corey brewer is now tradeable. if the wolves have a chance at steve nash next year, they would trade either jonny flynn or ricky rubio today. again, aint gonna happen. but you think minny wouldnt want steve nash coz they wanna hold on to kevin love or damien wilkins?!!?
LeBron is coming to the Nets. Watch my interview on Letterman. Multiple sources have already told NY beat writers that he is leaning towards NJ…get ready.
If you’re Miami, and you only have Beasley, Chalmers, and Anthony under contract, can’t swing those three for CP3 and Emeka Okafor? You’d still have enough money to re-sign Wade and spring for Boozer/Bosh/Stoudemire. You can probably get a guy like Matt Barnes on the cheap, and fill your bench with the Ime Udoka’s and Jarron Collins’ of the league. Maybe get Shaq back on a vet’s minimum for one last chip.
Miami
CP3
Wade
Barnes/Mike Miller/Dominic McGuire/Udoka/Whoever (Maybe T-Mac if you can get him to buy in)
Bosh/Boozer/Stoudemire
Okafor/Shaq
If you are Pat Riley, you have to find a way for this to happen.
Yeah that yahoo toolbar is annoying but whatever… If the heat could trade the 3 players under contract for CP3 and “ballin like okeafor” then the addition of bosh/stat/boozer makes them the best team in the L. Easy. @17 got me living in a dream world (pause) after that suggestion! I’m out like Spoelstra…
World Cup gets so much more exciting in the knockout stages.
if new york was minnesota they had to move the team. This is crazy. What if all the big FA’s stay put? and they’re left emptyhanded. Will there be some kind of riot in new york?
@heckler – those trades are the most idiotic things I’ve ever heard. Where to start… Washington needs to clear up minutes for John Wall, not trade to get a guy that’d take them from him that can’t play 2 like Gil MAY be able too. They will give Gil away for nothing, but that just doesn’t make sense for them. Charlotte for Capt Jack (their best scorer,) Felton (who’s a FA, but wahtever) and Chandler? You’d really trade most of your production other than Crash for a guy who’s 35? And to Minnesota for Rubio, Brewer AND KLove? GTFOH. None of the teams you’re mentioning here are in any position to mortgage the future for a 35 year old. They can’t win now even with Nash so why would they do that? Put down the pipe man.
and Willis, a trade for CP3 with Michael Beasley’s useless ass as the centerpiece? What the hell is wrong with you people today???
Wayne Chism will be a great pickup for any team IMO. He was going to have a great year in college but got in some trouble with the law. I know that he ended up playing pro in Turkey to finish out the year.
I like the fact that Pat Riley signed 3 seniors in Butler(1st round pick before injury), Vanardo(Beasley is definitely gone now probably in a trade for Rudy Gay or future picks to whoever and for cash), and Pittman who is big enough to contend with BIG A$$ Bynum who weighs 285. Pat Riley is a genous for that pick(Pittman) and drafted team needs in what we will need to take down L.A. when most of us Heat fans wanted Whiteside(225) or Alabi(250 and no offensive skills at all A.K.A. Dwight Howard but without half of his defensive skills even though hes 7ft). That makes our 5,4,3 and 1 spots already taken care of with Raja Bell at the 2 already waiting until July to sign a contract to help his hometown win a chip. Lebron stay in cleveland so we can get Bosh. Add Brandon Haywood and Steve Blake and i will see you in L..A. after we win the first 2 games at home…Wade=2010-2011 M.V.P and most of all 2011 finals M.V.P.
@ sporty j are you high???
sporty j is more than high…
I bet he still puts out cookies and milk for santa
lol @ hecler, willis and sporty j
Question: if two megastars sign on the same team, there has to be a Star A and one Star B. Would either LBJ, Wade and Bosh be happy being Star B?
Kindly note that based on physical talent alone, LBJ would be star A unless he signs with Wade who is the star resident. After all, Jesus would sign James but a die hard fan/owner like Jay-Z would sign Wade…
Lebron to the Bulls, so says World Wide Wes then Stephen A says Miami, and I think if they could get another max guy in a sign and trade he will stay in Ctown who can pay him the most (by $30M).