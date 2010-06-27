D-Wade, Chris Bosh prep for free agency tour; LeBron staying home

We know which teams have the money, and we know which players they want. The only intrigue left before LeBron, D-Wade, Amar’e, Bosh, Joe and the rest actually put pen to paper is how they’ll be recruited. LeBron’s camp has already said they’re not going on a cross-country tour, that they’ll meet with teams at a “neutral site.” (Not that anyone will complain: The Knicks would swim through 500 yards of sh*t-smelling foulness to get LeBron.) … As for D-Wade and Bosh, reports yesterday said they will travel to New York to visit with the Knicks. Meanwhile, LeBron is going to hear pitches from the Cavs, Nets, Heat, Bulls, Clippers and Knicks. New Jersey gets first crack, which is probably a favor for the big homie, but doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll have an edge … For all intents and purposes, LBJ, Wade and Bosh will be the first three chips to fall in free agency, and everything else will get moving after that. Where do you think those three will end up? … One of the craziest subplots of the NBA Draft was how the Blazers fired GM Kevin Pritchard like an hour before John Wall walked across the stage, but asked him to stick around and work the Draft for them. Pritchard remained professional — somebody else might have used Portland’s first-round pick on Guerdwich Montimere as a farewell middle finger — and will land on his feet somewhere. (Cleveland should fire their guy and hire Pritchard ASAP.) As far as his replacement, Danny Ferry has been mentioned. Our pick? Rasheed Wallace. That would at least be entertaining … Can you imagine ‘Sheed on a GM phone call with whoever is supposed to be running the Warriors, cussing and threatening and prison-punking them into trading Stephen Curry for Dante Cunningham? … Speaking of, we thought Ryan Gomes was going to challenge for a starting spot on the Blazers following his Draft-day trade, but it looks like the team is going to release him for financial reasons. Gomes will get picked up, and hopefully he can find a spot on a good team where he’ll finally show everybody how good he is … Updates on some of the top undrafted players: Sherron Collins (Kansas) and Denis Clemente (Kansas State) will get a shot with the Bobcats’ summer-league teams; Omar Samhan (St. Mary’s) will get a look from the Mavericks; Marqus Blakely (Vermont) got with the Clippers; Wayne Chism (Tennessee) will be with the Nets; and A.J. Slaughter (Western Kentucky) will play for the Pistons this summer. Out of that group we can definitely see Collins making it with Charlotte and being the next Wes Matthews … Team USA has been knocked out of the World Cup, losing 2-1 to Ghana in yesterday’s knockout-round match. Kobe Bryant was said to be in the crowd in South Africa, but we never caught a camera shot of him … We’re out like Jozy …