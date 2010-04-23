D-Wade needs help from his bigs

Here’s all you need to know about the Celtics/Heat series: Dwyane Wade is averaging 27.5 points through two games. Quentin Richardson is averaging 10 points. And nobody else is in double digits. Defense wins championships and all that, but Miami isn’t going to win a game this postseason if they can’t score more than the 76 points a night they’ve scored so far.
More than anything, Jermaine O’Neal and Michael Beasley need to become a factor.
In his second year as a pro, Beasley again showed flashes of his 20-and-10 potential for the first 82, but Boston’s cast of long and physical defenders have been a bad matchup for him all season — he put up just 12 ppg in three regular-season games against the Celtics. In Game 1 of the playoffs he was invisible (6 pts), and in Game 2 made no impact until padding his stats (13 pts) with some meaningless late buckets. The fact that Beasley hasn’t gotten to the free-throw line at all in the series is a good starting point to ID’ing his problem areas.
O’Neal has been even worse, shooting 4-for-24 in the two losses at Boston (5.0 ppg) and only getting to the line three times. As soon as the Heat touched down in Miami to prepare for tonight’s must-win Game 3, O’Neal reportedly flew in his old high school coach from South Carolina to work on his shooting stroke and figure out what’s been going wrong.
Both Wade and Heat coach Erik Spoelstra did their diplomatic best to say what doesn’t need to be said: Miami’s big men need to do something if this team is going to avoid a sweep. From the South Florida Sun-Sentinel:
“We do need to have more involvement,” Spoelstra said. “Guys need to be aggressive within the system, take plays off the ball movement. I think you’ll see Jermaine and Michael much more involved.
“It’ll be a concerted effort, also, on our part, to get them involved, but then for them to be aggressive and make the appropriate reads.”
For the most part, the Heat settled for jumpers during the first two games at TD Garden.
While he didn’t call anyone out Thursday, Wade made it clear that there has to be more of an inside story.
“We’ve got to understand that when we go down in the paint, guys have got to go up strong,” Wade said. “It’s the playoffs. We’re not going to get calls like that. So we have to finish.”
And not to look too far beyond the here-and-now, but everything going on with the Heat has a stake in whether D-Wade decides to stay in Miami this summer when he becomes a free agent.
Wade has been visibly up-and-down with Beasley; sometimes encouraged by his talent, other times obviously frustrated with his inconsistency. And while he trusts and respects J.O. as a veteran and leader, Wade should also know O’Neal isn’t exactly a long-term building block for the franchise.
As their big guys pull a disappearing act at the most inopportune time, the Heat organization can only hope D-Wade is using his DVR to catch up on “CSI: Miami” episodes and not to follow his hometown Chicago Bulls. Because if he looks at what J.O. and Beasley are (not) giving him in these playoffs, then sees Joakim Noah throwing his body all over the court and Taj Gibson being quietly reliable while the Bulls give the Cavs a handful, that Chicago grass will start to look a lot greener.
I remember during the 2008 draft there were rumors that pat riley was thinking of taking OJ Mayo over Beasly at #2….. sounded dumb at the time, but he probably wishes he can do that one over again.
Michael Beasley has been an epic disappointment thus far. I mean, aside from his inconsistencies on the court, you add his off-court problems and he is a bust in the making. The worst thing is there’s not a lot to be done about him. He has a ceiling that needs to be reached but I fear for Miami that its not there.
On a related note, the East playoffs have sucked thus far. I enjoyed the Bulls game last night. And Joakim Noah has really grown on me. He’s fast becoming one of my favourite players. I love his not taking any crap from LeBron attitude. And his presser was hilarious, he wasnt just saying that stuff to rile up Cleveland, he genuinely doesnt like Cleveland!! The serious look he had was priceless.
GO SUNS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I think it’s almost time to throw the “soon to be bust” label on SuperBeas. He just doesn’t look like he gives a fuck at all, he isn’t quite a power forward, isn’t quite a small forward, isn’t quite a real basketball player apparently. Guy just doesn’t get it, it’s a contradiction how he can try too hard, but not give a fuck at all. He busts his ass to do the wrong shit on the court…
I think Beasley’s game and Wade’s game conflict each other. Wade dominates the ball and Beasley needs the ball to be effective. Miami needs a REAL POINT GUARD. They also lack a Center and SMALL FORWARD. Miami is an AVERAGE team. D-Wade absolutely cannot take any offensive possessions off.
Beasley is a good player and when he gets traded his game will blossom.
Michael Beasley is DEFINITELY screwing up DaMarcus Cousins’ NBA stock!
Hi, I’m Factman:
Fact: Jermaine O’Neal is the most overrated big man in the league. And perhaps the most overrated player, period.
You’re Welcome.
The title of this article should read Wade need help period. I hope he leaves Miami.
As much as I’d love Wade to come home to Chicago, I don’t think its a good fit. Both Wade and Rose need the ball in their hands to be effective.
what miami needs is that arroyo and chalmers be more agressive. Arroyo has been solid, in game one he played a great game, so did chalmers. I do not get why both of them get hesitant on shooting and being more agressive.
Ummm Rose played with Ben Gordon who while in Chicago was chucking it up there just as much as D Wade. Both have shown they can play off the ball. Right now neither of their teams can win if they do.
D-Wade needs new teammates
Beasley’s play this series so far doesn’t help Dime’s case that he could be a top 10 player some day. That’s your boy.
Who really expected Miami to do shit in Boston? They’ll play good at home like most teams do, but they fooled the league, fattenin up on the weakass teams in the league at the end of the season so “pundits” were sayin shit like “Look out for DWade and the Heat cuz they won 18 of their last 22 games”
Nice, but they don’t say that 22 included Indiana, Minny, Jersey, Milwaukee with no Bogut, NY, Philly, Clippers, Golden State, Toronto, Detroit, Charlotte.
Matter fact, the only teams they beat over .500 were the Lakers, ATL and Milwaukee over that stretch.
Severely overrated and unless they plannin to use that expirin JO money to sign a Boozer, Amare or Bosh, they better plan to lose Wade this summer.
Wade needs help from ANYONE. Heat are one of the most bogus 5-seeds ever.
Forget mistakes about taking Beasly or not taking Mayo. If only they just traded down from the 2-spot and got a package deal – for future picks and/or a solid vet or whatever, and took Brook Lopez, or maybe just straight up drafted him with the 2nd pick…
Been saying this for years, Jermaine O’Neal is a joke in the post-season. Even when he was a very very good player on some very good Pacers teams he would disappear during crunch time far to often. You make your mark in this league with what you when the chips are down, D-Wade, Paul Pierce those guys are in their own class because of what they do in big moments, O’Neal has never sniffed that.
As for Beasley, his talent is there, it is a question of confidence and getting after it. Van Gundy made a great point about Durant the other night getting after every rebound when his shots weren’t falling, he totaled 19. That is exactly what Beasley is NOT doing. He needs to rebound on both ends, create put back opportunities and get to the line.
As for whether or not Beasley can play with a talent like Wade, I say if they want to make it work, they will make it work. Beasley can easily become a pick n pop player in some situations as his ability to shoot the ball is very strong. He also would benefit from getting the ball on the move from time to time. I like Eric Spolstra but some of this must fall on his, he is coaching him.
Bottom line this summer Miami must land Bosh or Amare to replace J’Oneal