D-Wade needs help from his bigs

Here’s all you need to know about the Celtics/Heat series: Dwyane Wade is averaging 27.5 points through two games. Quentin Richardson is averaging 10 points. And nobody else is in double digits. Defense wins championships and all that, but Miami isn’t going to win a game this postseason if they can’t score more than the 76 points a night they’ve scored so far.

More than anything, Jermaine O’Neal and Michael Beasley need to become a factor.

In his second year as a pro, Beasley again showed flashes of his 20-and-10 potential for the first 82, but Boston’s cast of long and physical defenders have been a bad matchup for him all season — he put up just 12 ppg in three regular-season games against the Celtics. In Game 1 of the playoffs he was invisible (6 pts), and in Game 2 made no impact until padding his stats (13 pts) with some meaningless late buckets. The fact that Beasley hasn’t gotten to the free-throw line at all in the series is a good starting point to ID’ing his problem areas.

O’Neal has been even worse, shooting 4-for-24 in the two losses at Boston (5.0 ppg) and only getting to the line three times. As soon as the Heat touched down in Miami to prepare for tonight’s must-win Game 3, O’Neal reportedly flew in his old high school coach from South Carolina to work on his shooting stroke and figure out what’s been going wrong.

Both Wade and Heat coach Erik Spoelstra did their diplomatic best to say what doesn’t need to be said: Miami’s big men need to do something if this team is going to avoid a sweep. From the South Florida Sun-Sentinel:

“We do need to have more involvement,” Spoelstra said. “Guys need to be aggressive within the system, take plays off the ball movement. I think you’ll see Jermaine and Michael much more involved. “It’ll be a concerted effort, also, on our part, to get them involved, but then for them to be aggressive and make the appropriate reads.” For the most part, the Heat settled for jumpers during the first two games at TD Garden. While he didn’t call anyone out Thursday, Wade made it clear that there has to be more of an inside story. “We’ve got to understand that when we go down in the paint, guys have got to go up strong,” Wade said. “It’s the playoffs. We’re not going to get calls like that. So we have to finish.”

And not to look too far beyond the here-and-now, but everything going on with the Heat has a stake in whether D-Wade decides to stay in Miami this summer when he becomes a free agent.

Wade has been visibly up-and-down with Beasley; sometimes encouraged by his talent, other times obviously frustrated with his inconsistency. And while he trusts and respects J.O. as a veteran and leader, Wade should also know O’Neal isn’t exactly a long-term building block for the franchise.

As their big guys pull a disappearing act at the most inopportune time, the Heat organization can only hope D-Wade is using his DVR to catch up on “CSI: Miami” episodes and not to follow his hometown Chicago Bulls. Because if he looks at what J.O. and Beasley are (not) giving him in these playoffs, then sees Joakim Noah throwing his body all over the court and Taj Gibson being quietly reliable while the Bulls give the Cavs a handful, that Chicago grass will start to look a lot greener.