D-Wade & ‘Zo Throw An Assist To Haiti

In an effort to provide and encourage relief efforts following the devastating earthquake in Haiti, Dwyane Wade and Alonzo Mourning (who traveled to Haiti with Project Medishare this morning to assist with recovery and relief) are teaming together to rally support and form a united front within the sports community. Forming the “Athletes Relief Fund for Haiti,” Wade and Mourning are spearheading efforts and requesting individual donations from all professional athletes, with the intent to issue a collective contribution transcending sports.

“The Haitian community has deep roots in Miami, a city which I have personally claimed as my own home for 15 years,” says Mourning. “As a longtime resident, I feel a profound sense of sadness for my many affected friends and neighbors; however, I am confident we can work together to make a difference.”

“As professional athletes, we experience the positive effects of teamwork every day,” says Wade. “Today, our attention is turned to Haiti. While an individual donation is valuable, there is also a special strength found within the force of a unified effort.”

Funds raised will be directed to organizations on the ground, specifically Project Medishare, which is actively working to support the Haitian people.

If you would like to donate to Project Medishare, please click on the link DONATE NOW.