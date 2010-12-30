D-Wade’s second straight 40-point game propels Heat past Rockets

As much grief as LeBron took for linking up with Dwyane Wade and allegedly costing himself a shot at ever winning a third (or fourth) league MVP trophy, nobody seemed to mention D-Wade might have cost himself a shot at winning his first MVP. This week, however, D3 is looking more valuable than any other player in the NBA … Last night Wade decimated the Rockets for 45 points on 17-of-24 shooting from the field and 10-of-10 from the stripe. He only registered one assist, but that’s because he was too busy serving hot bowls of blood pudding. Only a handful of Wade’s shots were outside the lane, as he butchered anyone trying to guard him while the rest of the Heat just stood and jacked threes when he decided to kick it out. The only time Houston kinda stopped him was when Aaron Brooks accidentally cracked Wade in the mouth in the fourth quarter — Wade crumpled to the floor real slow like he’d been picked off by a sniper in Goldeneye on the N64 — causing a cut that required stitches. But he got up and went right back to attacking the rim and dropping acrobatic layups as the Heat never lost their lead … It was Wade’s second straight 40-point game, after he’d dumped 40 on the Knicks on Tuesday, and the Heat’s 10th straight road win. They became the first NBA team to win 10 consecutive on the road in a calendar month. LeBron finished with 20 points and 9 dimes, and Chris Bosh put up 21 points … Spotted in the Houston crowd: Hakeem Olajuwon, Andre Johnson, Carl Crawford and Roger Clemens … Boston can breathe. For now. In the first quarter of Celtics/Pistons, Kevin Garnett went up for a dunk and came down hopping on one leg. He walked off the court on his own, but didn’t return and had everybody fearing again for that right knee. It turns out it was actually a calf injury, though, and doesn’t sound like anything where he’ll miss a ton of time … As for the game, Charlie Villanueva only had a few minutes to get some get-back on KG for the “cancer” trash talk incident. Immediately after tip-off he delivered a statement foul on KG, and one time while running back on D he threw a shoulder into KG’s chest. After KG left, Charlie V just hit the rest of the Celtics with three-pointers, finishing with 14 points and four treys in a Detroit upset win … Don’t look now, but T-Mac had 21 points and 8 dimes while starting at point guard and playing 30 minutes …