Daily Fantasy Basketball Diagnosis: 1.23 (Weekend Recap)

Weekend Wonder: LeBron James averaged 28.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks in two games over the weekend. He shot 57 percent from the floor, hit 94 percent of his free throws and turned the ball over 3.5 times per game. James is shooting 56 percent from the field so far this season, thanks to his apparently deliberate attempts to shoot fewer three-pointers and take shots closer to the rim.
Lines for Discussion:
LaMarcus Aldridge (1/20): 12-25 FG (48%), 9-14 FT (64%), 33 Pts, 23 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 6 TO; Aldridge did his best Dwight Howard impression Friday night. He’s quietly putting together top 12 averages so far this season, which is right about in line with expectations heading into the season.
Stephen Curry (1/20): 5-15 FG (33%), 2 threes, 12 Pts, 2 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 TO; Another Curry has been stealing headlines lately, but Stephen’s return from yet another ankle injury is good to see. His minutes will likely be limited for a few games, but owners should feel bold enough to start him.
Danilo Gallinari (1/21): 9-19 FG (47%), 18-20 FT (90%), 1 three, 37 Pts, 11 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He certainly showed his former Knicks team what they dealt away. He shouldered an extra heavy load Saturday night due to DNPs for Arron Afflalo and Rudy Fernandez. Gallinari is now shooting 46 percent from the field, his highest mark since arriving in the NBA. It’s also a big reason for his top 10 value so far this season.
Amar’e Stoudemire (1/21): 4-9 FG (44%), 3-4 FT (75%), 1 three, 12 Pts, 11 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; Stoudemire actually has himself a fine weekend by his recent standards, double-dipping in both his games. He’s clearly underperforming so far this season but remains a decent buy-low target for owners desperate for change.
Chris Kaman (1/21): 1-2 FG (50%), 1-1 FT (100%), 3 Pts, 1 Reb, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He played just seven minutes Saturday night and is clearly in the proverbial doghouse. He should be stashed by owners who can afford some patience. Owners in need of immediate help, especially in shallower leagues, should feel free to swap him out for someone more useful.
Marc Gasol (1/21): 8-11 FG (73%), 3-3 FT (100%), 1 three, 20 Pts, 11 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 6 Blk; This was about as pristine a line as Gasol could’ve put together â€“ and it happened in 32 minutes of playing time. The man is averaging top five numbers so far this season and is outperforming the likes of Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant and Kevin Love.
Devin Harris (1/21): 4-5 FG (80%), 1-2 FT (50%), 9 Pts, 2 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; His name is bigger than his bite, and his unfortunate fantasy owners should feel liberated to cut Harris loose for a better option sitting in the free-agent pool.
Paul Pierce (1/22): 10-15 FG (67%), 12-15 FT (80%), 2 threes, 34 Pts, 8 Reb, 10 Ast, 3 Stl, 5 TO; This was Pierce’s best game of the season, and it came after two subpar lines. He’s struggled for much of the season and is shooting just 41 percent from the field. Nevertheless, Pierce remains a must-start player in all but the shallowest of leagues.
DeAndre Jordan (1/22): 7-9 FG (78%), 2-4 FT (50%), 16 Pts, 16 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 Blk; If only he’d rebound like this every game, not that his owners are complaining. Jordan continues to produce top 40 stats.
Anthony Morrow (1/22): 6-10 FG (60%), 4-4 FT (100%), 3 threes, 19 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 TO; He continues to come off the bench for the Nets and is too unreliable to start for now.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
James Johnson: he’s starting and should be a fine all-around producer until further notice
Shaun Livingston: Captain Jack‘s loss is apparently Livingston’s gain, as he’s now starting and producing nice lines
Bismack Biyombo: he’s inconsistent but is a good source of blocks
Mickael Pietrus: owners in need of threes should give him a look
Tiago Splitter: he posted a big 25/10/4 line Saturday with Tim Duncan out, but Splitter’s looked a lot better lately
Mo Williams: the man has shot the lights out in his last three games and should be scooped up in most leagues
Marreese Speights: unreliable but a decent big man to own in deeper leagues
O.J. Mayo: he’s connected on 10 threes in his last three games
Omer Asik: if Joakim Noah misses more time, Asik is worth a short-term pickup
C.J. Miles: four of his last five games have been solid, and Miles is becoming a nice source of points, threes and steals
Injuries:
Kirk Hinrich (shoulder): he’s hoping to play in the Hawks’ upcoming five-game road trip
Chris Wilcox (calf): day-to-day
Keyon Dooling (knee): day-to-day
Ray Allen (ankle): could play tonight
Rajon Rondo (wrist): monitor his status
D.J. White (knee): day-to-day
D.J. Augustin (toe): day-to-day
Luol Deng (wrist): day-to-day
Chris Paul (hamstring): day-to-day
Dwyane Wade (ankle): day-to-day
Baron Davis (back): expected to practice today
Spencer Hawes (Achilles): game-time decision tonight
Andrea Bargnani (calf): day-to-day
Joakim Noah (ankle): day-to-day
Taj Gibson (ankle): day-to-day
Dirk Nowitzki (conditioning, knee): will miss three more games
Rudy Fernandez (Achilles): day-to-day
Arron Afflalo (groin): day-to-day
Ben Gordon (shoulder): day-to-day
Will Bynum (foot): day-to-day
Charlie Villanueva (ankle): day-to-day
Gerald Wallace (finger): day-to-day
Josh Howard (quad): day-to-day
Roy Hibbert (nose): left Sunday’s game with a broken nose but returned; monitor his status
Tristan Thompson (ankle): day-to-day
Daniel Gibson (personal): day-to-day
Darko Milicic (hip): day-to-day
Carmelo Anthony (wrist, ankle): monitor his status
Josh Harrellson (wrist): out for about six weeks
Iman Shumpert (back): day-to-day
Nikola Vucevic (quad): doubtful for tonight
John Salmons (illness): check his status for tonight
Marcus Thornton (thigh): day-to-day
For Tonight:
Watch to see if Stephen Jackson continues to come off the bench for the Bucks, as they host the Hawks.
Lamar Odom will see another start for the Mavs, who host the Suns tonight.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Gallinari top 10 value so far? Really? He’s playing well putting up decent lines but top 10? Hope that was a typo…
@G: Not a typo. His solid FT% and low turnovers make him an efficient player in nine-cat leagues — almost like what Dirk has done for the past decade.
Doc, points league.
I was offered Dirk (38) for my Gerald Wallace (39).
Should I pull the trigger and hope Dirk picks it back up?
Doc,
Considering dropping Tyrus Thomas for Bismack Biyombo? Thomas has given me nothing this season that i can tell plus he is an injury risk
Hey Doc, good time to sell high on Mo Williams? Who would be some good SF/PF buy-low guys to target?
No love for Al Harrington?? Haha he saved me this weekend. Do you think he can keep it up or should i pull the trigger on a trade for dalembert? Thanks
No love for Al Harrington?? He saved me this weekend.. Do you thnk he will be consistent this year or should i package him for Dalembert? Thanks
what do you think about the prospects for frye and mike dunlevy?
dropping dunlevy for shaun livingston for now…
how else do you think i can buff up my roster? 9 cat leagues, 14 teams, 5/14 right now, low on %s…
evans/felton/stuckey/livingston/kemba/tmac
deng/james johnson/
frye/LMA/al jeff/ryan anderson
on the waivers are:
brandon rush/delonte west/matt barnes/jared dudley/vlad rad/dan green/al horford/ed davis/amir johnson/courtney lee/andris biedrins…
any ‘gotta swaps’ here?
thanks Doc.
Hey Doc,
Would you do a trade of:
Ty Lawson
Demar Derozen
David Lee
Kevin Love
for:
Steve Nash
Mike Conley
Greg Monroe
Lebron James
Let me know what you think (12 person h2h scoring league)
Hey Doc,
Who is the better option to drop right now, Devin Harris or Chris Kaman? and are either guys worth dropping for Carlos Delfino
Thanks,
Willy
Mullens for Speights? Zbo is coming back soon is he worth it?
@Duck: Sounds good to me.
@Chris: I’d rather hold onto TT, who’s blocking his fair share of shots, too.
@mules: Yep, definitely. Millsap, Pierce, Deng, DeAndre, Boozer, Hump and David Lee are guys to consider.
@Asdf: I had to cut the list somewhere, but he was definitely huge this pats weekend. I don’t think he’ll be this reliable down the stretch though. I’d much rather have Dalmebert.
@hakasan: Frye and Dunleavy aren’t too appealing, though I’d rather stash Frye. Ride Livingston till he drops. I’d consider swapping T-Mac for Amir or Dudley.
@kdog78: I would much rather have the Nash/Conley/Monroe/LBJ side of that deal. No question.
@Willy: It depends on which stats you need, but probably Harris. Delfino would be a fine swap.
@colton: That sounds fine to me, since neither will be permanent fixtures in your long-term starting lineup.
How would you rank Biyombo, Tyrus Thomas, James Johnson? Thanks!
Another big trade. Points league, non-keeper.
Should I trade away
Amare (Season 45-Last 7 43)
Nene (Season 44-Last 7 58)
Jrue (Season 35-Last 7 41)
for
Westbrook (Season 46/Last 7 57)
Gortat(Season 48/Last 7 62)?
I would pick up Manu and stash him.
Hey Doc,
Couple of questions for you.
(1)Looking at picking up a solid scorer (especially with the potential of Deng being benched with that wrist or an extended period of time). Who do you suggest I pick up/drop? (H2H, 9 categories). Which of these guys do you like the best? Ridnour, Stuckey, Mayo, Matt Barnes. Do you think i should consider CJ Watson or Ronnie Brewer (have Deng who may be down for an extended time and Rose sounds like he is going to be a game time decision every game for a while)?
oh, and the second question: Was proposed this trade (which i am inclined to reject) but would like your thoughts:
Carlos Boozer (me) FOR Carlos Delfino and Amir Johnson (him).
Doc,
Should I trade away:
Demarcus Cousins
For
Kris Humphries
Mario Chalmers
Chalmers being valuable for 3pt and steals
should I drop markieff morris for zaza, jordan crawford, or c.kaman? I could use good production across the board….dont need one specific stats….
Zaza or Biyombo