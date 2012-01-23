Daily Fantasy Basketball Diagnosis: 1.23 (Weekend Recap)

Weekend Wonder: LeBron James averaged 28.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks in two games over the weekend. He shot 57 percent from the floor, hit 94 percent of his free throws and turned the ball over 3.5 times per game. James is shooting 56 percent from the field so far this season, thanks to his apparently deliberate attempts to shoot fewer three-pointers and take shots closer to the rim.

LaMarcus Aldridge (1/20): 12-25 FG (48%), 9-14 FT (64%), 33 Pts, 23 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 6 TO; Aldridge did his best Dwight Howard impression Friday night. He’s quietly putting together top 12 averages so far this season, which is right about in line with expectations heading into the season.

Stephen Curry (1/20): 5-15 FG (33%), 2 threes, 12 Pts, 2 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 TO; Another Curry has been stealing headlines lately, but Stephen’s return from yet another ankle injury is good to see. His minutes will likely be limited for a few games, but owners should feel bold enough to start him.

Danilo Gallinari (1/21): 9-19 FG (47%), 18-20 FT (90%), 1 three, 37 Pts, 11 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He certainly showed his former Knicks team what they dealt away. He shouldered an extra heavy load Saturday night due to DNPs for Arron Afflalo and Rudy Fernandez. Gallinari is now shooting 46 percent from the field, his highest mark since arriving in the NBA. It’s also a big reason for his top 10 value so far this season.

Amar’e Stoudemire (1/21): 4-9 FG (44%), 3-4 FT (75%), 1 three, 12 Pts, 11 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; Stoudemire actually has himself a fine weekend by his recent standards, double-dipping in both his games. He’s clearly underperforming so far this season but remains a decent buy-low target for owners desperate for change.

Chris Kaman (1/21): 1-2 FG (50%), 1-1 FT (100%), 3 Pts, 1 Reb, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He played just seven minutes Saturday night and is clearly in the proverbial doghouse. He should be stashed by owners who can afford some patience. Owners in need of immediate help, especially in shallower leagues, should feel free to swap him out for someone more useful.

Marc Gasol (1/21): 8-11 FG (73%), 3-3 FT (100%), 1 three, 20 Pts, 11 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 6 Blk; This was about as pristine a line as Gasol could’ve put together â€“ and it happened in 32 minutes of playing time. The man is averaging top five numbers so far this season and is outperforming the likes of Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant and Kevin Love.

Devin Harris (1/21): 4-5 FG (80%), 1-2 FT (50%), 9 Pts, 2 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; His name is bigger than his bite, and his unfortunate fantasy owners should feel liberated to cut Harris loose for a better option sitting in the free-agent pool.

Paul Pierce (1/22): 10-15 FG (67%), 12-15 FT (80%), 2 threes, 34 Pts, 8 Reb, 10 Ast, 3 Stl, 5 TO; This was Pierce’s best game of the season, and it came after two subpar lines. He’s struggled for much of the season and is shooting just 41 percent from the field. Nevertheless, Pierce remains a must-start player in all but the shallowest of leagues.

DeAndre Jordan (1/22): 7-9 FG (78%), 2-4 FT (50%), 16 Pts, 16 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 Blk; If only he’d rebound like this every game, not that his owners are complaining. Jordan continues to produce top 40 stats.

Anthony Morrow (1/22): 6-10 FG (60%), 4-4 FT (100%), 3 threes, 19 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 TO; He continues to come off the bench for the Nets and is too unreliable to start for now.

James Johnson: he’s starting and should be a fine all-around producer until further notice

Shaun Livingston: Captain Jack‘s loss is apparently Livingston’s gain, as he’s now starting and producing nice lines

Bismack Biyombo: he’s inconsistent but is a good source of blocks

Mickael Pietrus: owners in need of threes should give him a look

Tiago Splitter: he posted a big 25/10/4 line Saturday with Tim Duncan out, but Splitter’s looked a lot better lately

Mo Williams: the man has shot the lights out in his last three games and should be scooped up in most leagues

Marreese Speights: unreliable but a decent big man to own in deeper leagues

O.J. Mayo: he’s connected on 10 threes in his last three games

Omer Asik: if Joakim Noah misses more time, Asik is worth a short-term pickup

C.J. Miles: four of his last five games have been solid, and Miles is becoming a nice source of points, threes and steals

Kirk Hinrich (shoulder): he’s hoping to play in the Hawks’ upcoming five-game road trip

Chris Wilcox (calf): day-to-day

Keyon Dooling (knee): day-to-day

Ray Allen (ankle): could play tonight

Rajon Rondo (wrist): monitor his status

D.J. White (knee): day-to-day

D.J. Augustin (toe): day-to-day

Luol Deng (wrist): day-to-day

Chris Paul (hamstring): day-to-day

Dwyane Wade (ankle): day-to-day

Baron Davis (back): expected to practice today

Spencer Hawes (Achilles): game-time decision tonight

Andrea Bargnani (calf): day-to-day

Joakim Noah (ankle): day-to-day

Taj Gibson (ankle): day-to-day

Dirk Nowitzki (conditioning, knee): will miss three more games

Rudy Fernandez (Achilles): day-to-day

Arron Afflalo (groin): day-to-day

Ben Gordon (shoulder): day-to-day

Will Bynum (foot): day-to-day

Charlie Villanueva (ankle): day-to-day

Gerald Wallace (finger): day-to-day

Josh Howard (quad): day-to-day

Roy Hibbert (nose): left Sunday’s game with a broken nose but returned; monitor his status

Tristan Thompson (ankle): day-to-day

Daniel Gibson (personal): day-to-day

Darko Milicic (hip): day-to-day

Carmelo Anthony (wrist, ankle): monitor his status

Josh Harrellson (wrist): out for about six weeks

Iman Shumpert (back): day-to-day

Nikola Vucevic (quad): doubtful for tonight

John Salmons (illness): check his status for tonight

Marcus Thornton (thigh): day-to-day

Watch to see if Stephen Jackson continues to come off the bench for the Bucks, as they host the Hawks.

Lamar Odom will see another start for the Mavs, who host the Suns tonight.

