Daily Fantasy Basketball Diagnosis: 1.6

Beast of the Night: Brandon Jennings posted 31 points, three rebounds, seven assists, five steals and six three-pointers last night in a loss to the Kings. He shot 52 percent (12-23) from the floor, 25 percent (1-4) from the free-throw line and had three turnovers. Jennings’ poor free-throw percentage remains his major weakness, but through the first six games of the season, he’s putting up top 70 numbers.

Lines for Discussion:

Chris Bosh: 14-27 FG (52%), 4-4 FT (100%), 1 three, 33 Pts, 14 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 7 TO; Bosh was the man for a Heat team without its two biggest stars last night and fared well in a triple-overtime win. In the first eight games of the season, Bosh is shooting 54.6 percent from the field, which certainly boosts his appeal. He remains an underrated fantasy asset.

Richard Jefferson: 5-12 FG (42%), 3-3 FT (100%), 3 threes, 16 Pts, 7 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Jefferson is on a roll right now and should continue to post solid lines so long as Manu Ginobili is out. Just remember that Jefferson started strong last season only to sputter out about two months into the season.

J.J. Hickson: 2-5 FG (40%), 3-4 FT (75%), 7 Pts, 11 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; With Chuck Hayes out for a bit, Hickson could be a short-term option as a utility player in some leagues.

Tyreke Evans: 8-18 FG (44%), 9-9 FT (100%), 1 three, 26 Pts, 10 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 5 TO; His points, rebounds, assists, steals and threes are all down this season, which is hugely disappointing for fantasy owners who reached early to draft him. Evans is talented, no doubt â€“ but his flaws remain too large to ignore for fantasy owners.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Terrel Harris: 9 Pts, 1 three, 14 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 TO; He benefited from a short-handed Heat roster and doesn’t deserve consideration unless you’re in a deep league.

Udonis Haslem: 14 Pts, 11 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 TO; He’s averaging 10.1 rebounds off the bench for the heat, so give him a look if you need help in that department.

Mario Chalmers: 29 Pts, 3 threes, 7 Reb, 8 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; He probably won’t take 21 shots or play 49 minutes again this season, but this was definitely a good line.

Tracy McGrady: 14 Pts, 1 three, 7 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He’s worth a roster spot in most leagues, but beware of his health.

Gary Neal: 12 Pts, 4 threes, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; Neal is worth picking up if you want some threes.

Matt Bonner: 17 Pts, 5 threes, 6 Reb; He’s worth a look in deep leagues.

Rodrigue Beaubois: 4 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 Blk, 2 TO; With Jason Kidd‘s injury, Beaubois started the second half of last night’s game. He’s worth a flier if you have dead weight to spare.

Injuries:

Derrick Rose (elbow): questionable tonight

Jason Kidd (back): monitor his status

Stephen Curry (ankle): out tonight, will be re-evaluated Saturday

Andrew Bogut (personal): could miss a few more games

Nene (foot): game-time decision tonight

Reggie Evans (foot): expects to play next week

Mike Bibby (foot): day-to-day

Nikola Vucevic (back): game-time decision tonight

Michael Redd (knee): about 10 days away from game action

Tracy McGrady (knee): questionable tonight

Chuck Hayes (shoulder): will miss 2-3 weeks

Rodney Stuckey (groin): game-time decision tonight

Andris Biedrins (ankle): didn’t practice Thursday; monitor his status

LeBron James (ankle): day-to-day

Dwyane Wade (foot): day-to-day

Mike Miller (hernia): aiming to return Tuesday

Luc Mbah a Moute (knee): day-to-day

Mike Dunleavy (groin): day-to-day

Anthony Tolliver (wrist, back): questionable tonight

Kris Humphries (shoulder): will play tonight

Deron Williams (ribs): ditto

Trevor Ariza (groin): will likely miss a few more games

Thabo Sefolosha (illness): questionable tonight

Thaddeus Young (hand): probable for tonight

Marcin Gortat (thumb): will play without a splint tonight

Manu Ginobili (hand): expected to miss 6-8 weeks after having surgery Thursday

Devin Harris (calf): practiced Thursday; monitor his status

Josh Howard (quad): ditto

For Tonight:

If Rose can’t go, John Lucas III could be a good spot start, as the Bulls (without C.J. Watson) visit the Magic.

For Next Week:

5 games: CHA, CHI, DET, PHI, TOR

4 games: ATL, DAL, DEN, GSW, HOU, IND, LAL, MIN, NJN, NOR, NYK, PHO, POR, SAC, SAS, UTA, WAS

3 games: BOS, CLE, LAC, MEM, MIA, MIL, OKC

2 games: ORL

