Daily Fantasy Basketball Diagnosis: 2.20 (Weekend Recap)

Weekend Wonder: Kevin Durant averaged 37.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 4.0 threes in his two games over the weekend. He shot 67 percent from the floor, 83 percent from the free-throw line and turned the ball over a total of 10 games in this stretch. Durant scored a career-high 51 points Sunday night. For the season, Durant is second only to LeBron James on the fantasy basketball totem pole.
Lines for Discussion:
Rodney Stuckey (2/17): 12-20 FG (60%), 11-12 FT (92%), 1 three, 36 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Stuckey has been scoring in bunches and has shot well from the field and the free-throw line (84 percent on 7.7 attempts this month) lately. However, he’s always struggled from the field in his career, which means his hot shooting and scoring will drop off. His poor shooting on Sunday (2-for-10 from the field) could be the start of a cooling-off period.
Chris Kaman (2/17): 3-12 FG (25%), 6-6- FT (100%), 12 Pts, 8 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 TO; Kaman’s been solid lately â€“ he even managed a decent line this game despite poor shooting from the floor. His owners should definitely be looking to sell him off sooner than later.
Marc Gasol (2/17): 5-11 FG (46%), 6-7 FT (86%), 16 Pts, 14 Reb, 8 Ast, 3 Blk, 7 TO; Gasol continues to be a top 12 stud, but his owners have to wonder what the return of Zach Randolph in early March could mean for the Spaniard’s value. Selling high isn’t a bad idea, but keeping Gasol isn’t a terrible option either.
Nikola Pekovic (2/17): 13-20 FG (65%), 4-5 FT (80%), 30 Pts, 12 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 Blk, 6 TO; To put things in perspective, in nine-category leagues, Jeremy Lin has averaged top 45 numbers since Feb. 4; Pekovic has averaged top 25 numbers in that same stretch.
Jeremy Lin (2/19): 11-20 FG (55%), 3-6 FT (50%), 3 threes, 28 Pts, 4 Reb, 14 Ast, 5 Stl, 1 Blk, 7 TO; Lin continues to put up great lines, though his turnovers are a glaring downer. In leagues that don’t count turnovers, Lin has been a top 10 stud since Feb. 4.
Ersan Ilyasova (2/19): 11-23 FG (48%), 5-6 FT (83%), 2 threes, 29 Pts, 25 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; The man is on a roll right now. He’ll continue to be a worthy starter in many leagues while Drew Gooden is out, but Ilyasova’s owners would be wise to test his value on the market.
Brook Lopez (2/19): 2-7 FG (29%), 5-11 FT (46%), 9 Pts, 2 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Blk; Lopez’s return is exciting for fantasy owners who were patient enough to hold onto him after he broke his foot before the season began. But he’s not worth starting until he gets back into game shape.
Al Jefferson (2/19): 10-20 FG (50%), 3-4 FT (75%), 23 Pts, 11 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Blk; Jefferson has improved nearly all his numbers as the season has progressed. Through 11 games this month, he’s averaging 20.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game, while shooting 50 percent from the floor and 79 percent from the free-throw line â€“ top 25 numbers.
Serge Ibaka (2/19): 6-7 FG (86%), 2-4 FT (50%), 14 Pts, 15 Reb, 1 Stl, 11 Blk, 1 TO; This triple-double was the franchise’s first to include blocks. Ibaka is averaging a sick 4.9 blocks per game this month.
Jared Dudley (2/19): 9-15 FG (60%), 5-6 FT (83%), 2 threes, 25 Pts, 3 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl; Dudley has been inconsistent lately but remains worth owning in most leagues. His averages this month remain strong, and he’s still a decent start on a week-to-week basis.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Bismack Biyombo: he remains a decent option if you need blocks in deeper leagues
Isaiah Thomas: he’s starting and is worth a look if you’re desperate for guard depth
Tayshaun Prince: he’s been putting up decent all-around lines lately, though he isn’t hitting many threes or racking up too many steals and blocks
Gustavo Ayon: he’s getting enough minutes to do decent damage in the points, rebounds, steals and blocks columns
Corey Brewer: give him a look if you need points and threes in a deeper league
Marreese Speights: he’s a short-term option if you need a big man
Markieff Morris: his ability to get blocks and threes makes him more valuable than he might appear
J.R. Smith: if you need points and threes, Smith is definitely worth a pickup
Tristan Thompson: when given 25+ minutes, the rookie can get you some points, boards and blocks
Injuries:
Kevin Garnett (personal): questionable for Wednesday
Jordan Farmar (groin): ruled out through the All-Star break
Bill Walker (elbow): day-to-day
Raja Bell (groin): game-time decision today
Jordan Hill (knee): out through the All-Star break
Lazar Hayward (head): out at least one week
Manu Ginobili (ribs): day-to-day
Tiago Splitter (calf): day-to-day
Tobias Harris (shoulder): day-to-day
George Hill (ankle): could return Tuesday
Daniel Gibson (ankle): day-to-day
Nene (calf): day-to-day
Sam Young (ankle): no timetable for his return
Drew Gooden (wrist, knee): return date uncertain
Jason Richardson (chest): day-to-day
Carmelo Anthony (groin): could return today
For Tonight:
See how ‘Melo fares with his “new” team, as the Knicks host the Nets.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
@Doc – Nene, yes or no?! “Fantasy Wiz” made a good point last week – his name is worth something in trade, but do you foresee him bouncing back?
Hi Doc
I have Drew Gooden and in a short week I need all the help I can get. Normally I would sit on him but if I decide to replace him what do you think of Speights, Ramon Sessions, or Mayo?
Jerry
i don’t usually have questions, but i want a numbers man opinion, so doc, is it a good move to cut bait with andy varejao? i mean, by the time he gets back, if the cavs aren’t in the playoff hunt, would byron scott just shut him down? i don’t want him to rot on my bench when i could end up getting stats instead.
@dagwaller: His second half of the season should be better than his first. I still think he’ll rack up some DNPs though.
@Jerry: I’d sit him in favor of Sessions or Mayo.
@beiber news: If there’s a decent free agent, yes, cut him.
recently got a offer to get rajon rondo and greg monroe, but the other team wants steph curry and joe johnson in return. Thoughts??
thx 4 the advice.