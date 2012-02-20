Daily Fantasy Basketball Diagnosis: 2.20 (Weekend Recap)

Weekend Wonder: Kevin Durant averaged 37.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 4.0 threes in his two games over the weekend. He shot 67 percent from the floor, 83 percent from the free-throw line and turned the ball over a total of 10 games in this stretch. Durant scored a career-high 51 points Sunday night. For the season, Durant is second only to LeBron James on the fantasy basketball totem pole.

Lines for Discussion:

Rodney Stuckey (2/17): 12-20 FG (60%), 11-12 FT (92%), 1 three, 36 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Stuckey has been scoring in bunches and has shot well from the field and the free-throw line (84 percent on 7.7 attempts this month) lately. However, he’s always struggled from the field in his career, which means his hot shooting and scoring will drop off. His poor shooting on Sunday (2-for-10 from the field) could be the start of a cooling-off period.

Chris Kaman (2/17): 3-12 FG (25%), 6-6- FT (100%), 12 Pts, 8 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 TO; Kaman’s been solid lately â€“ he even managed a decent line this game despite poor shooting from the floor. His owners should definitely be looking to sell him off sooner than later.

Marc Gasol (2/17): 5-11 FG (46%), 6-7 FT (86%), 16 Pts, 14 Reb, 8 Ast, 3 Blk, 7 TO; Gasol continues to be a top 12 stud, but his owners have to wonder what the return of Zach Randolph in early March could mean for the Spaniard’s value. Selling high isn’t a bad idea, but keeping Gasol isn’t a terrible option either.

Nikola Pekovic (2/17): 13-20 FG (65%), 4-5 FT (80%), 30 Pts, 12 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 Blk, 6 TO; To put things in perspective, in nine-category leagues, Jeremy Lin has averaged top 45 numbers since Feb. 4; Pekovic has averaged top 25 numbers in that same stretch.

Jeremy Lin (2/19): 11-20 FG (55%), 3-6 FT (50%), 3 threes, 28 Pts, 4 Reb, 14 Ast, 5 Stl, 1 Blk, 7 TO; Lin continues to put up great lines, though his turnovers are a glaring downer. In leagues that don’t count turnovers, Lin has been a top 10 stud since Feb. 4.

Ersan Ilyasova (2/19): 11-23 FG (48%), 5-6 FT (83%), 2 threes, 29 Pts, 25 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; The man is on a roll right now. He’ll continue to be a worthy starter in many leagues while Drew Gooden is out, but Ilyasova’s owners would be wise to test his value on the market.

Brook Lopez (2/19): 2-7 FG (29%), 5-11 FT (46%), 9 Pts, 2 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Blk; Lopez’s return is exciting for fantasy owners who were patient enough to hold onto him after he broke his foot before the season began. But he’s not worth starting until he gets back into game shape.

Al Jefferson (2/19): 10-20 FG (50%), 3-4 FT (75%), 23 Pts, 11 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Blk; Jefferson has improved nearly all his numbers as the season has progressed. Through 11 games this month, he’s averaging 20.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game, while shooting 50 percent from the floor and 79 percent from the free-throw line â€“ top 25 numbers.

Serge Ibaka (2/19): 6-7 FG (86%), 2-4 FT (50%), 14 Pts, 15 Reb, 1 Stl, 11 Blk, 1 TO; This triple-double was the franchise’s first to include blocks. Ibaka is averaging a sick 4.9 blocks per game this month.

Jared Dudley (2/19): 9-15 FG (60%), 5-6 FT (83%), 2 threes, 25 Pts, 3 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl; Dudley has been inconsistent lately but remains worth owning in most leagues. His averages this month remain strong, and he’s still a decent start on a week-to-week basis.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Bismack Biyombo: he remains a decent option if you need blocks in deeper leagues

Isaiah Thomas: he’s starting and is worth a look if you’re desperate for guard depth

Tayshaun Prince: he’s been putting up decent all-around lines lately, though he isn’t hitting many threes or racking up too many steals and blocks

Gustavo Ayon: he’s getting enough minutes to do decent damage in the points, rebounds, steals and blocks columns

Corey Brewer: give him a look if you need points and threes in a deeper league

Marreese Speights: he’s a short-term option if you need a big man

Markieff Morris: his ability to get blocks and threes makes him more valuable than he might appear

J.R. Smith: if you need points and threes, Smith is definitely worth a pickup

Tristan Thompson: when given 25+ minutes, the rookie can get you some points, boards and blocks

Injuries:

Kevin Garnett (personal): questionable for Wednesday

Jordan Farmar (groin): ruled out through the All-Star break

Bill Walker (elbow): day-to-day

Raja Bell (groin): game-time decision today

Jordan Hill (knee): out through the All-Star break

Lazar Hayward (head): out at least one week

Manu Ginobili (ribs): day-to-day

Tiago Splitter (calf): day-to-day

Tobias Harris (shoulder): day-to-day

George Hill (ankle): could return Tuesday

Daniel Gibson (ankle): day-to-day

Nene (calf): day-to-day

Sam Young (ankle): no timetable for his return

Drew Gooden (wrist, knee): return date uncertain

Jason Richardson (chest): day-to-day

Carmelo Anthony (groin): could return today

For Tonight:

See how ‘Melo fares with his “new” team, as the Knicks host the Nets.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.