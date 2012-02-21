Daily Fantasy Basketball Diagnosis: 2.21

Beast of the Night: Kevin Durant was big again Monday night, finishing with 31 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals, one block and three three-pointers. He shot 53 percent (10-19) from the floor, 89 percent (8-9) from the free-throw line and had just one turnover. Durant is averaging a sick 29.3 points, 8.7 boards, 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.3 blocks and 1.8 threes in 12 games so far this month, making him the runaway No. 1 fantasy player in February.

Lines for Discussion:

Derrick Rose: 8-18 FG (44%), 5-9 FT (56%), 2 threes, 23 Pts, 5 Reb, 6 Ast, 4 TO; Here’s hoping Rose’s fantasy owners started him this week. The All-Star break should give his body even more time to fully heal, so even if his owners missed out on him this week, they have good reason to be excited for his second half of the season.

Deron Williams: 10-22 FG (46%), 10-12 FT (83%), 8 threes, 38 Pts, 4 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; He was hindered by foul trouble and played just under 34 minutes last night, but it didn’t matter. D-Will was out for blood and got his vengeance on Jeremy Lin and the Knicks. Since Feb. 11, Williams has been a top 10 fantasy beast.

Jeremy Lin: 7-18 FG (39%), 5-6 FT (83%), 2 threes, 21 Pts, 7 Reb, 9 Ast, 4 Stl, 3 TO; The stat line was nice, but if you watched the game you know Lin didn’t have that same quickness and pop in his step. Fatigue has been a concern for Lin, so the All-Star break comes at the perfect time. Oddly enough, Lin’s owners should hope Baron Davis stays healthy enough to give Lin ample time each game for rest going forward.

Dirk Nowitzki: 10-24 FG (42%), 5-5 FT (100%), 1 three, 26 Pts, 16 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; How dare you doubt Dirk (yes, I’m looking in the mirror as I type this). Since Feb. 3, Diggler has been his studly self, putting up top 10 numbers.

Tim Duncan: 7-14 FG (50%), 6-6 FT (100%), 20 Pts, 7 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Manu Ginobili‘s latest injury means Duncan will remain more productive than expected. He’s been a top 15 asset this month.

Andre Miller: 0-8 FG (0%), 5-6 FT (83%), 5 Pts, 6 Reb, 12 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; Miller will be a bit more relevant if Ty Lawson misses time.

Mo Williams: 8-16 FG (50%), 6 threes, 22 Pts, 1 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 TO; He’s been miserable from the field this month, hitting just 38 percent of his shots. But Williams remains an appealing fantasy asset, thanks to his 14/3/3 potential, along with his ability to hit nearly two threes a night.

Nicolas Batum: 7-16 FG (44%), 1-1 FT (100%), 3 threes, 18 Pts, 6 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 4 Blk, 5 TO; Since Valentine’s Day, Batum is averaging 21.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.8 blocks and 2.6 threes per game. His stock will level off eventually, but that doesn’t diminish his start-worthy value in most leagues.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Zaza Pachulia: 8 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He remains a decent low-end option for teams desperate for a center.

Willie Green: 6 Pts, 1 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 TO; He started last night and with Joe Johnson out for Wednesday’s game, Green could be a sneaky pickup in deeper leagues.

Jannero Pargo: 19 Pts, 5 threes, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He’ll also benefit from more minutes with Johnson sidelined.

Larry Sanders: 13 Pts, 12 Reb, 2 ast, 2 Stl, 3 Blk, 3 TO; If he continues to get minutes in Drew Gooden‘s absence, Sanders will be a solid pickup. Feel free to gamble on him in deeper leagues.

Kendrick Perkins: 5 Pts, 13 Reb, 3 Ast, 6 Blk, 6 TO; Perkins did his best Serge Ibaka impression last night, but remains unappealing in most leagues.

Martell Webster: 10 Pts, 1 three, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 3 TO; Just keep an eye on him for now.

Michael Redd: 14 Pts, 2 threes, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 TO; He’s not going to do much for you unless you’re in a deeper league.

Reggie Evans: 6 Pts, 12 Reb, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Don’t pick him up unless you’re in a deep league.

Ekpe Udoh: 19 Pts, 8 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk; He started last night and should be worth owning if he can hold that job.

Steve Blake: 17 Pts, 5 threes, 2 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 TO; His game log reveals this is far from a trend.

Injuries:

Joe Johnson (knee): doubtful for Wednesday

Marvin Williams (personal): monitor his status

Jermaine O’Neal (wrist): left last night’s game early and didn’t return; monitor his status

Rajon Rondo (suspension): out for one more game, which means his next game will be on Feb. 28

C.J. Watson (head): day-to-day

Ty Lawson (ankle): left last night’s game early and didn’t return; monitor his status

Rudy Fernandez (back): day-to-day

Andris Biedrins (flu): probable for Thursday

Nikola Pekovic (ankle): left last night’s game early and didn’t return; monitor his status

Darko Milicic (stomach): day-to-day

Iman Shumpert (knee): will be evaluated after the All-Star break

James Harden (ankle): day-to-day

Jason Richardson (chest): day-to-day

Brandon Bass (knee): day-to-day

Kevin Garnett (personal): day-to-day

Gerald Henderson (hamstring): day-to-day

Daniel Gibson (ankle): questionable tonight

Nene (calf): day-to-day

George Hill (ankle): monitor his status for tonight

Zach Randolph (knee): did some light shooting before last night’s game

Brook Lopez (foot): will play Wednesday

Jason Smith (concussion): day-to-day

Bill Walker (elbow): day-to-day

Nick Collison (groin): day-to-day

Quentin Richardson (quad): day-to-day

Greg Oden (knee): microfracture surgery on his left knee rules him out for this season

Manu Ginobili (oblique): out several weeks

Linas Kleiza (knee): expected to return Wednesday

Andrea Bargnani (calf): ruled out until after the break

Raja Bell (groin): day-to-day

For Tonight:

See if Jack’s minutes are held back in this second game of a back-to-back-to-back set for the Hornets, as they visit the Pacers.

