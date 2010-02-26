Daily Fantasy Basketball Diagnosis 2.26

Beast of the Night: Chauncey Billups lit up the Warriors yet again, finishing with 37 points, 6 threes, 6 rebounds, 9 assists, 1 steal and 2 turnovers. He shot 68 percent (13-19) from the field and 100 percent (5-5) from the line. He’s been one of the top 10 fantasy players so far and owners who bought low on him early in the season did very well.

Noteworthy Lines:
John Salmons â€“ 5-12 FG (42%), 9-10 FT (90%), 1 3ptm, 20 Pts, 2 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He’s averaging 18.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 threes as a Buck, but is still struggling with his shooting with a 39.4 percent clip from the floor. While he’s scoring more and shooting better from the line, his other numbers have actually taken a slight step back from his time in Chicago.

LeBron James â€“ 11-23 FG (48%), 11-15 FT (73%), 3 3ptm, 36 Pts, 7 Reb, 9 Ast, 2 TO; You know what’s crazy? This kind of line actually seems a bit pedestrian from James.

Anderson Varejao â€“ 6-7 FG (86%), 2-2 FT (100%), 14 Pts, 10 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Blk, 1 TO; Sideshow Bob could be seeing more playing time for the next handful of games with Shaq likely out with an injury.

Ray Allen â€“ 7-13 FG (54%), 3-3 FT (100%), 4 3ptm, 21 Pts, 2 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He’s been incredibly steady over the last five games but his production will take a hit once Paul Pierce returns. Sell high if you can.

J.R. Smith â€“ 8-17 FG (47%), 2-2 FT (100%), 7 3ptm, 25 Pts, 8 Reb, 3 Ast, 4 Stl, 2 TO; It was his best game in a few weeks, which is encouraging even though it happened against the Warriors. Smith has been decent so far this month and has a good shot at finishing strong.

Stephen Curry â€“ 11-19 FG (58%), 6-6 FT (100%), 2 3ptm, 30 Pts, 7 Reb, 13 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Curry’s fantasy owners have to be thankful that the kid ended up on the Warriors. He’s been a straight-up stud since 2010 began and doesn’t seem like he’s slowing down anytime soon.

Anthony Morrow â€“ 7-14 FG (50%), 2-2 FT (100%), 4 3ptm, 20 Pts, 1 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He came off the bench but still finished with a strong line. Morrow should be owned in most leagues, but remains a very risky start.

Waiver Wire Appeal:
Luke Ridnour â€“ 12 Pts, 3 Reb, 8 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; Frodo shows up on fantasy radars once or twice a month, but tends to disappear for long stretches.

Ersan Ilyasova â€“ 17 Pts, 1 3ptm, 5 Reb, 1 Ast; He’s fallen off considerably since his strong run in the earlier parts of the season and is only worth a look in deep leagues.

Earl Watson â€“ 15 Pts, 8 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 4 TO; He continues to start but is too inconsistent to rely on.

T.J. Ford â€“ 17 Pts, 3 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; He’s been solid lately but is always on the verge of fading away.

Ronny Turiaf â€“ 12 Pts, 8 Reb, 2 Blk, 2 TO; Predator started last night but is only good for blocks.

Injuries:
Shaquille O’Neal (thumb): seems like a serious sprain, could be out a while

Dwyane Wade (calf): unlikely to play this weekend

Nick Collison (knee): game-time decision tonight

Jason Thompson (back): out two weeks

Chris Bosh (ankle): not likely to play tonight

Kenyon Martin (knee): returned to the bench after bumping his knee, check his status

C.J. Watson (flu): might have appendicitis too

For Tonight:
Expect Kevin Durant to start another streak against the Timberwolves, who continue to employ a maddening timesharing system.

Spencer Hawes might be forced out of the doghouse tonight for the Kings’ short-handed frontcourt.

For Next Week:
4 games: ATL, BOS, CHA, CLE, DAL, DEN, DET, GS, HOU, IND, LAC, LAL, MEM, NY, OKC, ORL, PHI, PHO, SAC
3 games: CHI, MIA, MIL, NJ, NO, POR, SA, TOR, UTA, WAS
2 games: MIN

