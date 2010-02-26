Daily Fantasy Basketball Diagnosis 2.26

Beast of the Night: Chauncey Billups lit up the Warriors yet again, finishing with 37 points, 6 threes, 6 rebounds, 9 assists, 1 steal and 2 turnovers. He shot 68 percent (13-19) from the field and 100 percent (5-5) from the line. He’s been one of the top 10 fantasy players so far and owners who bought low on him early in the season did very well.
Noteworthy Lines:
John Salmons â€“ 5-12 FG (42%), 9-10 FT (90%), 1 3ptm, 20 Pts, 2 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He’s averaging 18.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 threes as a Buck, but is still struggling with his shooting with a 39.4 percent clip from the floor. While he’s scoring more and shooting better from the line, his other numbers have actually taken a slight step back from his time in Chicago.
LeBron James â€“ 11-23 FG (48%), 11-15 FT (73%), 3 3ptm, 36 Pts, 7 Reb, 9 Ast, 2 TO; You know what’s crazy? This kind of line actually seems a bit pedestrian from James.
Anderson Varejao â€“ 6-7 FG (86%), 2-2 FT (100%), 14 Pts, 10 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Blk, 1 TO; Sideshow Bob could be seeing more playing time for the next handful of games with Shaq likely out with an injury.
Ray Allen â€“ 7-13 FG (54%), 3-3 FT (100%), 4 3ptm, 21 Pts, 2 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He’s been incredibly steady over the last five games but his production will take a hit once Paul Pierce returns. Sell high if you can.
J.R. Smith â€“ 8-17 FG (47%), 2-2 FT (100%), 7 3ptm, 25 Pts, 8 Reb, 3 Ast, 4 Stl, 2 TO; It was his best game in a few weeks, which is encouraging even though it happened against the Warriors. Smith has been decent so far this month and has a good shot at finishing strong.
Stephen Curry â€“ 11-19 FG (58%), 6-6 FT (100%), 2 3ptm, 30 Pts, 7 Reb, 13 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Curry’s fantasy owners have to be thankful that the kid ended up on the Warriors. He’s been a straight-up stud since 2010 began and doesn’t seem like he’s slowing down anytime soon.
Anthony Morrow â€“ 7-14 FG (50%), 2-2 FT (100%), 4 3ptm, 20 Pts, 1 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He came off the bench but still finished with a strong line. Morrow should be owned in most leagues, but remains a very risky start.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
Luke Ridnour â€“ 12 Pts, 3 Reb, 8 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; Frodo shows up on fantasy radars once or twice a month, but tends to disappear for long stretches.
Ersan Ilyasova â€“ 17 Pts, 1 3ptm, 5 Reb, 1 Ast; He’s fallen off considerably since his strong run in the earlier parts of the season and is only worth a look in deep leagues.
Earl Watson â€“ 15 Pts, 8 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 4 TO; He continues to start but is too inconsistent to rely on.
T.J. Ford â€“ 17 Pts, 3 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; He’s been solid lately but is always on the verge of fading away.
Ronny Turiaf â€“ 12 Pts, 8 Reb, 2 Blk, 2 TO; Predator started last night but is only good for blocks.
Injuries:
Shaquille O’Neal (thumb): seems like a serious sprain, could be out a while
Dwyane Wade (calf): unlikely to play this weekend
Nick Collison (knee): game-time decision tonight
Jason Thompson (back): out two weeks
Chris Bosh (ankle): not likely to play tonight
Kenyon Martin (knee): returned to the bench after bumping his knee, check his status
C.J. Watson (flu): might have appendicitis too
For Tonight:
Expect Kevin Durant to start another streak against the Timberwolves, who continue to employ a maddening timesharing system.
Spencer Hawes might be forced out of the doghouse tonight for the Kings’ short-handed frontcourt.
For Next Week:
4 games: ATL, BOS, CHA, CLE, DAL, DEN, DET, GS, HOU, IND, LAC, LAL, MEM, NY, OKC, ORL, PHI, PHO, SAC
3 games: CHI, MIA, MIL, NJ, NO, POR, SA, TOR, UTA, WAS
2 games: MIN
hey doc,
what do you think i should do with carlos delfino.. he was hot in January.. now they got salmons, stackhouse is tryna come back too. i mean.. as the 11th or 12th guy on my team.. he still gives me pretty good stats.. playoffs r comin up.. soo i waanna make sure everybody on my team is steady.
@jace: He’ll be OK for the rest of the season, but for the reasons you mentioned, he won’t be as great as he was earlier. If there’s a very hot free agent out there, I can’t blame you for making the swap.
@doc: alright thanks a lot. just so you know, i appreciate this article a lot. in the beginning of the season i was in 2nd place. oden went down, redd was terrible, pryzbilla went down, devin harris wasn’t producin. in december i dropped to 6th place… started makin trades and pickin up free agents based on the waiver wire and that midseason fantasy report card.. im in 3rd place now and im killin the guy in my weekly (who’s also in the top 3). soo hopefully i’ll get to 2nd after this one. thanks a lot.
@jace: First off, I’m glad that you’re on the up-and-up! I hope it continues. Kudos to you. Second, thanks very much for the feedback. I’m glad this stuff is helping someone out there. Keep me updated!
