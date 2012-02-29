Daily Fantasy Basketball Diagnosis: 2.29

Beast of the Night: DeAndre Jordan finished with 14 points, 14 rebounds, two steals and four blocks last night. He shot 78 percent (7-9) from the field and shot not free-throw attempts and had no turnovers. This was Jordan’s third straight game with double-digit rebounds. He remains a fantasy stud for owners punting free-throw percentage.
Lines for Discussion:
Chris Kaman: 7-18 FG (39%), 3-4 FT (75%), 17 Pts, 11 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Blk, 4 TO; Since Feb. 13, Kaman is averaging 17.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and a block per game. However, in that stretch he’s shooting just 40 percent from the field and is averaging 3.6 turnovers per game. His value will take a hit when Emeka Okafor returns.
Derrick Rose: 11-24 FG (46%), 9-11 FT (82%), 1 three, 32 Pts, 2 Reb, 9 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; His owners have to be happy to hear that Rose didn’t get any treatment on his back during the All-Star break. Still, his health should be closely monitored.
Brook Lopez: 17-28 FG (61%), 4-5 FT (80%), 38 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 TO; This was a very encouraging sign for Lopez’s owners. While it’s a bummer to see that his habit of poor rebounding might continue this season, Lopez remains a must-start fantasy center when healthy. Monitor those trade rumors.
Isaiah Thomas: 6-12 FG (50%), 4-4 FT (100%), 2 threes, 18 Pts, 2 Reb, 8 Ast, 1 Stl, 5 TO; He’s not quite Jeremy Lin, but Thomas has been a hugely helpful fantasy pickup since Feb. 15. He’s been a top 30 asset since that date and should continue to be valuable so long as he starts.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Tristan Thompson: 13 Pts, 10 Reb, 2 Blk; The rookie continues to get enough minutes to do damage and should be scooped up for owners in need of a power forward who can block shots.
Tyler Hansbrough: 15 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He remains appealing only in deep leagues.
Taj Gibson: 5 Pts, 7 Reb, 2 Stl, 5 Blk, 1 TO; Gibson is a decent source of blocks for owners in deep leagues.
Chris Singleton: 16 Pts, 2 threes, 9 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk; He has flashes like this, but good luck trying to guess which nights they’ll happen.
Trevor Booker: 20 Pts, 11 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; His 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game so far in February are impressive.
Mike Dunleavy: 28 Pts, 5 threes, 2 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 TO; He’s streaky but is worth having on your bench.
James Johnson: 16 Pts, 8 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Johnson’s steals and blocks make him a valuable player to have on your roster, making him worth a pickup in most leagues.
Brendan Haywood: 18 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Stl, 3 Blk; Haywood is a decent low-end center, though he’s not worth dropping anyone too valuable for.
Derrick Williams: 27 Pts, 4 threes, 5 Reb, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Pick him up if you’re feeling up for a gamble; otherwise, monitor him closely.
Injuries:
Al Horford (chest): no longer wearing a sling, could be cleared to start rehab today
Joe Johnson (knee): game-time decision tonight
Corey Maggette (knee): practiced without a setback Tuesday; monitor his status for tonight
Gerald Henderson (hamstring): practiced Tuesday and should be ready for tonight
Lamar Odom (personal): day-to-day
Ty Lawson (back): expected to return tonight
Rudy Fernandez (back): ditto
Charlie Villanueva (ankle): practiced Monday; day-to-day
Kobe Bryant (nose, head): monitor his status for tonight
Zach Randolph (knee): hasn’t resumed contact drills yet
Jordan Farmar (groin): could return Friday
Jason Smith (concussion): day-to-day
Emeka Okafor (knee): out tonight; day-to-day
Nick Collison (quad): will play tonight
Manu Ginobili (oblique): partially practiced Tuesday; day-to-day
Andrea Bargnani (calf): day-to-day
Raja Bell (groin): day-to-day
Andray Blatche (calf): day-to-day
Zaza Pachulia (calf): expected to play tonight
Drew Gooden (back, elbow): returned last night but left early after a hard fall; monitor his status
Gary Neal (hamstring): questionable tonight
Rashard Lewis (knee): day-to-day
For Tonight:
Dwight Howard should have another nice line against the Wizards.
The Knicks and all their storylines host the Cavaliers. See if Jeremy Lin has fresher legs thanks to the All-Star break.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Hey Doc,
I got Manu on my squad…should I hold on to him or look to drop him? Also holding on to the Rooster and Z-Bo, so Im missing out on a bunch of games.
Some guys available are Jordan Crawford, Dudley, G. Henderson or Delfino. Thx
Hey Doc,
When should I be looking to pick up Blatche if at all? Also, is Gerald Henderson worth an add? 10 team standard 9 cat H2H league
Thanks
Doc,
what’s your take on the horford situation? do you think he’ll be able to get 10 games in at the end of the season?
hey doc,
i’m being offered Brandon Jennings for Ty Lawson.
Also being offered Gerald Wallace for Ty Lawson.
Ty has no use on my team as i dont care about assist. which trade should i accept ?
@Antouan: I’d hold Manu.
@Kesaber: In a 10-team league, you can afford to wait on both guys unless you have dead weight.
@hakasan: It’s possible, but even then, he’ll have rust to work off.
@Row: Definitely G-Wall.