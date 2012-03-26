Daily Fantasy Basketball Diagnosis: 3.26 (Weekend Recap)

Weekend Wonder: Kevin Love was a monster this past weekend, averaging 40.5 points, 17.5 boards, 2.0 assists, 1.5 steals, 2.0 blocks and 4.0 threes in two games. In this stretch, he shot 59 percent from the floor and 83 percent from the free-throw line, and averaged 2.0 turnovers per game. Love has asserted himself as the clear-cut No. 4 fantasy basketball player in the NBA, and should be viewed as such in next season’s drafts.

Lines for Discussion:

Ramon Sessions (3/23): 6-10 FG (60%), 6-8 FT (75%) 2 threes, 20 Pts, 6 Reb, 11 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; He’s finally starting and looks to be a huge helper for his fantasy owners in their playoff periods. If Sessions stays with the Lakers next season (he has a player option), he could be worth a fifth- or sixth-round pick.

Klay Thompson (3/24): 10-20 FG (50%), 7-7 FT (100%), 4 threes, 31 Pts, 1 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; The rookie has been an absolute stud since taking Stephen Curry‘s spot in the starting lineup earlier this month. It’ll be interesting to see how Curry’s eventual return, this season or next, will affect Thompson.

DeMarcus Cousins (3/24): 9-20 FG (45%), 10-11 FT (91%), 28 Pts, 18 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 Blk, 2 TO; If he can lift his field-goal percentage (43.5 percent for the season so far), Cousins would be come a no-brainer top 50 fantasy asset.

Dorell Wright (3/25): 0-4 FG (0%), 4 Reb, 1 TO; That string of solid games earlier in March was clearly fool’s gold. Wright will go down as one of the biggest busts of the 2011-12 NBA season.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Gordon Hayward: he’s doing just about everything lately and deserves consideration in most leagues

Brandan Wright: he’s been inconsistent, but if you need some blocks in a deeper league, Wright’s worth a look

Zaza Pachulia: Sunday’s quadruple-overtime game inflated Pachulia’s line, but he’s still a worthy center to have on your bench

C.J. Watson: with Rose out at least a few more games, Watson should be a worthy option for at least another week or so

Brandon Rush: he’s doing a bit of everything lately, with a dash of inconsistency; Nate Robinson‘s absence should boost his value in the short-term

Charles Jenkins: he’s also a good short-term bet with Robinson out of the Warriors’ lineup

Chandler Parsons: he should be owned in your league right now

Kawhi Leonard: he’s offering solid across-the-board production this month and is a definite pickup in deeper leagues

Anthony Tolliver: with Nikola Pekovic out for at least a few more days, Tolliver’s solid run should continue

J.J. Barea: he’s injured right now, but his last three games, capped off with his 25/10/14 triple-double, makes him worth a stash in weekly formats

Injuries:

Vladimir Radmanovic (back): day-to-day

Mickael Pietrus (concussion): day-to-day

Ray Allen (ankle): day-to-day

Daniel Gibson (ankle): day-to-day

Brendan Haywood (knee): could return Tuesday

Delonte West (finger): ditto

Nate Robinson (hamstring): day-to-day

Kyle Lowry (illness): he’s making progress but is still far from workouts

Tyler Hansbrough (face): monitor his status

Amar’e Stoudemire (back): expects to play tonight

Andre Iguodala (knee): day-to-day

Jason Thompson (ankle): day-to-day

Rodney Stuckey (toe): day-to-day

Will Bynum (illness): day-to-day

Mo Williams (toe): out for the foreseeable future

DeShawn Stevenson (flu): day-to-day

Chris Kaman (illness): day-to-day

Jared Jeffries (knee): out about two weeks

Bill Walker (elbow): could return before the end of the regular season

Nikola Pekovic (ankle): he’s aiming to return Friday

J.J. Barea (thigh): day-to-day

Monta Ellis (finger): day-to-day

Nene (back): day-to-day

For Tonight:

Expect Greg Monroe to snap out of his funk, as the Pistons visit the Wizards. Also, Kevin Seraphin could be a decent spot start with Nene expected to be out.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

