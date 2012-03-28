Daily Fantasy Basketball Diagnosis: 3.28

Beast of the Night: Kevin Love posted 28 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal, four blocks and four three-pointers in a losing effort against the Grizzlies. He shot 46 percent (10-22) from the floor and 100 percent (4-4) from the free-throw line, and had two turnovers. Love has racked up eight blocks in his last three games, which is completely out of character. If he can somehow lift his blocks per game next season, he’ll make a run for top three status.

Lines for Discussion:

Kyrie Irving: 4-13 FG (31%), 1-2 FT (50%), 3 threes, 12 Pts, 4 Reb, 7 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 5 TO; In his last three games, Irving is shooting 39 percent from the floor, well below his season average of 47 percent. While it’s not quite time to worry about a rookie wall, this is certainly another dip for the elite rookie. His game log shows that he’s worked his way out of these slumps before.

Jeff Teague: 6-8 FG (75%), 2-2 FT (100%), 1 three, 15 Pts, 1 Reb, 7 Ast, 1 Stl, 7 TO; Teague has been a top 70 fantasy asset this season, which is in line with expectations. However, it’s clear his value has a ceiling. Barring any big changes to the Hawks’ roster, expectations of any sort of big jump next season for Teague should be kept in check.

Monta Ellis: 15-24 FG (63%), 3-4 FT (75%), 33 Pts, 4 Reb, 8 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; Finally, a typical Monta line. This could be the start of Ellis finding his comfort zone on that Bucks squad.

Tim Duncan: 11-16 FG (69%), 4-4 FT (100%), 26 Pts, 11 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Averages of 15/9/2.5 along with 1.4 blocks per game — those are pretty much all you can ask of a big man on your fantasy roster. Duncan has been a pretty reliable fantasy player this season, giving his owners top 70 value.

Jared Dudley: 1-4 FG (25%), 2 Pts, 5 Reb; In his last six games, Dudley is averaging 8.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.8 steals and 0.8 threes, while shooting 42 percent from the floor. He’s clearly cooled off from his hot streak earlier this month, and owners in leagues where hot free agents are available shouldn’t hesitate to make a swap.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Jodie Meeks: 31 Pts, 7 threes, 2 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He’s starting in place of Andre Iguodala and won’t be nearly this good once AI9 returns to the lineup.

Shannon Brown: 32 Pts, 5 threes, 1 Reb, 3 Ast; If he continues to start in place of Grant Hill, Brown will be worth a pickup in many leagues.

Dante Cunningham: 13 Pts, 14 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 4 Blk; Marc Gasol was out with an injury, so don’t read too much, if anything, into this line.

Matt Barnes: 18 Pts, 3 threes, 10 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Blk, 2 TO; He has his moments but isn’t worth a pickup unless you’re in a deeper league.

Brandon Rush: 23 Pts, 2 threes, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Blk; Pick him up if you want some points and threes.

Ekpe Udoh: 8 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 Blk, 1 TO; He started in place of Ersan Ilyasova and is a viable option if you need blocks.

J.J. Hickson: 21 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Give him a look if you need a big man on your bench.

Alonzo Gee: 13 Pts, 3 threes, 9 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; Gee remains a solid all-around producer and should be a no-brainer pickup in deeper leagues.

Spencer Hawes: 10 Pts, 8 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 TO; His minutes are limited, but so are your options for a decent backup center, which Hawes is on most nights.

Injuries:

Jordan Hill (knee): day-to-day

Mike Conley (ankle): probable for Friday

Marc Gasol (ankle): he’s expected back for Friday

LeBron James (finger): monitor his status

Ersan Ilyasova (back): day-to-day

Grant Hill (knee): he’s hoping to play tonight

Steve Nash (back): ditto

Stephen Jackson (rest): he’ll be fine for the Spurs’ next game

Ray Allen (ankle): could return tonight

Daniel Gibson (foot, ankle): a torn tendon could take him out for the rest of the season

Nate Robinson (hamstring): day-to-day

Andris Biedrins (groin): day-to-day

Carlos Delfino (groin): day-to-day

Anthony Morrow (groin): says he’ll play tonight

Andre Iguodala (knee): day-to-day

Raymond Felton (personal): day-to-day

For Tonight:

See if ‘Melo can keep things rolling, as the Knicks host the Magic.

