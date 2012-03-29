Daily Fantasy Basketball Diagnosis: 3.29

Beast of the Night: Kevin Love continued his hot streak with 40 points, 19 rebounds, four assists and four three-pointers. He shot 45 percent (14-31) from the field and 80 percent (8-10) from the free-throw line, and had two turnovers. In his last four games, Love is averaging 37.3 points, 16.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steal, 2.0 blocks and 4.0 threes, the best fantasy numbers in the league during that time period.

Lines for Discussion:

Carmelo Anthony: 9-15 FG (60%), 5-6 FT (83%), 2 threes, 25 Pts, 5 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; ‘Melo’s numbers should improve so long as Amar’e Stoudemire is out, which is great news for his owners in playoff periods.

Andrea Bargnani: 7-14 FG (50%), 10-12 FT (83%), 2 threes, 26 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Bargnani should be a handsome payoff for fantasy owners who stashed him for their playoff runs. Before he began racking up DNPs, Bargnani was averaging top 35 numbers.

Isaiah Thomas: 11-19 FG (58%), 3-3 FT (100%), 3 threes, 28 Pts, 4 Reb, 10 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; He’s been shaky lately, but since becoming the Kings’ starting point guard, Thomas has averaged 14.8 points, 3.4 boards, 5.3 dimes, 1.1 steals and 1.6 threes per game, while shooting 48 percent from the floor and 86 percent from the free-throw line. Those are top 40 numbers.

Blake Griffin: 13-19 FG (68%), 1-3 FT (33%), 27 Pts, 14 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; Griffin has dished out five assists in each of his last three games. This season will go down as a disappointment for Griffin, though he remains a great keeper.

DeAndre Jordan: 3-5 FG (60%), 7-8 FT (88%), 13 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; In March, Jordan is averaging a pedestrian 6.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. He started the season strong and remains a solid keeper, but Jordan clearly has some work to do before becoming a truly elite fantasy asset.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Baron Davis: 11 Pts, 1 three, 7 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; Monitor the battle for minutes when Jeremy Lin returns.

Iman Shumpert: 25 Pts, 4 threes, 7 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Take this line with a grain of salt — it was a blowout victory and Lin’s absence gave Shumpert the opportunity to start at shooting guard.

Steve Novak: 16 Pts, 4 threes, 2 Reb; He’s a solid pickup in deeper leagues.

Anthony Tolliver: 11 Pts, 1 three, 11 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Blk, 4 TO; If Nikola Pekovic misses the rest of the season, Tolliver could be a key piece to your playoff run.

Kawhi Leonard: 19 Pts, 3 threes, 9 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; Leonard has been solid lately and deserves to be picked up in most leagues.

Tayshaun Prince: 29 Pts, 4 threes, 8 Reb, 3 Ast; The man just keeps on finding ways to contribute. Swap out dead weight for him if you can.

Tristan Thompson: 9 Pts, 11 Reb, 1 Stl, 3 Blk, 1 TO; He’s a viable option if you’re in a deeper league and in need of a big man.

Gary Forbes: 11 Pts, 3 threes, 10 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 TO; Forbes has been solid in his last four games and deserves a look in deeper leagues.

Marco Belinelli: 22 Pts, 4 threes, 1 Reb, 6 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 TO; With Eric Gordon nearing a return, Belinelli isn’t worth much consideration unless you’re in a deeper league.

Gerald Green: 14 Pts, 2 threes, 4 Reb, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Green offers a decent mix of threes, steals and blocks, so scoop him up if you can handle the ups and downs.

Injuries:

Tyrus Thomas (elbow): day-to-day

Rodney Stuckey (hamstring): day-to-day

Michael Beasley (toe): day-to-day

Shelden Williams (eye): day-to-day

Jordan Williams (concussion): day-to-day

Trevor Ariza (ankle): day-to-day

Gustavo Ayon (personal): day-to-day

Markieff Morris (flu): day-to-day

James Johnson (illness): day-to-day

Ray Allen (ankle): day-to-day

Richard Hamilton (shoulder): he’s getting close to returning

Ben Gordon (groin): day-to-day

Anthony Morrow (shoulder): day-to-day

Chris Kaman (flu): day-to-day

Grant Hill (knee): day-to-day

Raymond Felton (personal): should play tonight

John Salmons (hip): day-to-day

Nene (back): check his status for tonight’s game

Charles Jenkins (ankle): day-to-day

For Tonight:

If Nene can’t go, Kevin Seraphin could be a nice spot start, as the Wizards visit the Pacers.

See how many threes Andrew Bynum attempts, as the Lakers host the Thunder.

