Daily Fantasy Basketball Diagnosis: 3.30

Beast of the Night: Danny Granger posted 25 points, seven rebounds, one assist, two blocks and three three-pointers last night against the Wizards. He shot 53 percent (8-15) from the field and 100 percent (6-6) from the free-throw line, and had no turnovers. Granger has displayed a habit of turning in a clunker or two each week, but he’s maintained top 50 value throughout the season.

Lines for Discussion:

Nene: 5-12 FG (42%), 6-6 FT (100%), 16 Pts, 13 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; That’s more like it. Now let’s see if he can stay healthy.

Lamar Odom: 4-6 FG (67%), 2-2 FT (100%), 2 threes, 12 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 TO; His last two games have been acceptable, but he’s far from being a reliable fantasy asset. If you have him on your bench, don’t expect any miracles from Odom for the remainder of this season.

Andrew Bynum: 10-15 FG (67%), 5-6 FT (83%), 25 Pts, 13 Reb, 4 Blk, 4 TO; No three-point attempts to see here.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Trevor Booker: 6 Pts, 11 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He’s a solid rebounder on most nights.

Kevin Seraphin: 8 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 Blk, 1 TO; If you need blocks in a deep league, Seraphin’s worth a look.

Brandan Wright: 11 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl; Wright has been fairly solid in his last three games and is worth a pickup in deeper leagues.

Marco Belinelli: 27 Pts, 7 threes, 3 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Blk, 3 TO; Eric Gordon‘s close to returning, which means Belinelli’s stock is set to decline. Still, he’ll be a decent source of points and threes.

Carl Landry: 24 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He’s a must-add right now.

J.J. Hickson: 12 Pts, 6 Reb, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He’s mostly just points and steals, but at least he’s that.

Injuries:

Vladimir Radmanovic (back): day-to-day

D.J. Augustin (knee): day-to-day

Jarrett Jack (ankle): day-to-day

Nolan Smith (ear infection): out Friday and Sunday

Marcus Camby (wrist): seems like he’ll play through it

Kyle Lowry (illness): still hoping to play this season; will be tested again April 7

Richard Hamilton (shoulder): might play tonight

Ben Gordon (groin): questionable for tonight

Rodney Stuckey (hamstring): ditto

Shelden Williams (eye): out until at least April 5

Anthony Morrow (shoulder): probable for tonight

John Salmons (hip): questionable for tonight

For Tonight:

See if Andrea Bargnani can keep the ball rolling, as the Raptors host the Heat.

Expect Dwight Howard to bounce back, as the Magic host the Mavericks.

For Next Week:

5 games: MEM, SAC

4 games: BOS, CHA, CLE, DAL, DET, GSW, IND, LAC, LAL, MIA, MIL, NJN, OKC, PHI, PHO, POR, SAS, TOR, UTA, WAS

3 games: ATL, CHI, DEN, HOU, MIN, NOR, NYK, ORL

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

