Daily Fantasy Basketball Diagnosis: 3.7

Beast of the Night: Andrew Bynum finished with 30 points, 14 rebounds, two assists and three blocks last night. He shot 72 percent (13-18) from the field, 80 percent (4-5) from the free-throw line and had three turnovers. Bynum is currently on a 10-game streak of double-doubles and has produced top 20 averages this season, making him one of the bigger exceeder of fantasy expectations in the 2011-12 NBA season.

Lines for Discussion:

David West: 10-13 FG (77%), 4-5 FT (80%), 24 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; The points were a season high for West, who has rounded into form after a poor start to the season.

Corey Maggette: 9-17 FG (53%), 10-11 FT (91%), 1 three, 29 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 TO; This was the first time Maggette has shot at least 50 percent from the field since Feb. 13. While he’s averaging 18.2 points per game in his last 10 contests, and though he’s a helper from the free-throw line (he’s hit 25 of his last 27 attempts from the line), Maggette remains a one-dimensional player who’s only truly valuable in points leagues — and even then he’s nothing more than a guy who might compete for a utility spot.

Rodney Stuckey: 13-20 FG (65%), 7-7 FT (100%), 1 three, 34 Pts, 1 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 TO; Stuckey continues to score well on most nights. Like Maggette, he helps with his solid scoring and free-throw shooting, but doesn’t contribute much elsewhere.

Amar’e Stoudemire: 10-18 FG (56%), 6-8 FT (75%), 26 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; In his last two games, STAT has amassed 42 points and 20 rebounds, which is a promising sign for his desperate owners. It’s too soon to call this a comeback, but Stoudemire would be hard-pressed to have a second half of the season that’s worse than his first half was.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Jannero Pargo: 16 Pts, 4 threes, 3 Reb, 1 TO; He’s a decent spot start so long as Joe Johnson is out.

Zaza Pachulia: 12 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; That’s two double-doubles in a row for Pachulia, who’s looked better lately. Scoop him up if you need a center.

George Hill: 15 Pts, 1 three, 6 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Hill looks back on track, making him a worthy addition if you need some steals and threes on your bench.

Byron Mullens: 8 Pts, 13 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 TO; He remains appealing only in deep leagues.

Bismack Biyombo: 10 Pts, 15 Reb, 1 Stl, 7 Blk, 2 TO; That shoulder looks fine. Biyombo is a no-brainer add if you want some blocks.

Steve Novak: 13 Pts, 4 threes, 3 Reb, 1 Blk; Pick him up and enjoy the rain.

Injuries:

Brendan Haywood (ankle): day-to-day

Timofey Mozgov (ankle): game-time decision tonight

Jared Jeffries (knee): left last night’s game early; day-to-day

Von Wafer (shoulder): day-to-day

Willie Green (back): day-to-day

Joe Johnson (knee): day-to-day

Brandan Wright (concussion): day-to-day

Rudy Fernandez (back): not expected to play tonight

Jordan Hill (knee): targeting Saturday

Devin Harris (knee): didn’t practice Tuesday; monitor his status

Rashard Lewis (knee): expects to return within the week

For Tonight:

If Amir Johnson can’t go for the Raptors tonight against the Rockets, expect James Johnson and Ed Davis to have another bump up in value.

Monitor Stephen Curry‘s progress as the Warriors host the Grizzlies.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.