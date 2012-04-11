Daily Fantasy Basketball Diagnosis: 4.11

Beast of the Night: DeMarcus Cousins finished with 25 points, 18 rebounds, three assists, six steals and two blocks last night. He shot 52 percent (11-21) from the floor and 75 percent (3-4) from the free-throw line, and had three turnovers. Cousins has been erratic lately, but he’s still averaging 19.7 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 block per game so far this month.

Lines for Discussion:

Kevin Garnett: 11-14 FG (79%), 2-2 FT (100%), 24 Pts, 9 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Blk, 4 TO; Garnett continues to thrive as the Celtics’ starting center. For the season, KG is averaging top 15 numbers.

Rajon Rondo: 6-11 FG (55%), 5-8 FT (63%), 1 three, 18 Pts, 4 Reb, 15 Ast, 3 TO; Rondo’s dished out 10+ assists in each of his last 18 games. During this stretch, Rondo’s averaging 10.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

Tyreke Evans: 7-14 FG (50%), 1-4 FT (25%), 1 three, 16 Pts, 3 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Evans has been a true disappointment this season, and his shift to the SF spot has done nothing to change that.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Greg Stiemsma: 8 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; Pick him up if you want some blocks.

Bismack Biyombo: 12 Pts, 8 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 Blk, 2 TO; Consider him if you need a big man in a deeper league.

Lester Hudson: 25 Pts, 2 threes, 8 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl 1 Blk, 4 TO; Pick him up now.

Alonzo Gee: 13 Pts, 1 three, 6 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He’s an all-around producer on most nights, so feel free to pick him up.

Glen Davis: 12 Pts, 10 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 TO; He’s definitely worth owning right now.

Kevin Seraphin: 24 Pts, 13 Reb, 2 Ast, 4 Blk, 1 TO; He’s been productive lately and warrants consideration.

James Singleton: 12 Pts, 8 Reb, 1 Stl; He’ll get you points, boards and steals.

Kyle Korver: 14 Pts, 3 threes, 7 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 Blk, 1 TO; He’s a solid source of threes.

Anthony Parker: 19 Pts, 4 threes, 2 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl; Give him a look if you want threes.

Spencer Hawes: 19 Pts, 1 three, 8 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 Blk, 2 TO; He’s worth a look if you need a big.

Injuries:

LaMarcus Aldridge (hip): day-to-day

Vladimir Radmanovic (back): probable tonight

Al Harrington (knee): he suffered a torn meniscus last night

Rodney Stuckey (knee): day-to-day

Kevin Martin (shoulder): no timetable for his return

Darren Collison (groin): day-to-day

Kobe Bryant (shin): day-to-day

Tony Allen (mouth): day-to-day

Darko Milicic (hamstring): isn’t expected to play again this season

Luke Ridnour (ankle): might return Saturday

Grant Hill (knee): cleared to return Friday

Nene (foot): day-to-day

For Tonight:

See if Devin Harris can keep things rolling, as the Jazz visit the Rockets.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.