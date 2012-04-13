Daily Fantasy Basketball Diagnosis: 4.13

Beast of the Night: Jason Kidd looked like his old self last night, posting nine points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists, three steals, two blocks and three three-pointers. He shot 50 percent (3-6) from the floor and had two turnovers. Kidd’s fantasy value has definitely taken a tumble this season, but he’s still putting up solid all-around numbers, thanks mostly to his threes and steals.

Lines for Discussion:

Klay Thompson: 8-17 FG (47%), 5-5 FT (100%), 3 threes, 24 Pts, 7 Reb, 8 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Thompson’s looked shaky lately, but he’s still a wicked source of threes. He’s certainly earned himself a more prominent role in that Warriors rotation next season.

Manu Ginobili: 4-9 FG (44%), 11-11 FT (100%), 1 three, 20 Pts, 6 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Blk; He’s still coming off the bench but is putting up some great across-the-board numbers lately. Ginobili’s monstrous start to the season was derailed by his health, but he’s still a top 50 player so far this season.

Chris Bosh: 8-16 FG (50%), 4-6 FT (67%), 20 Pts, 8 Reb, 2 Ast, 4 Blk; He’s had his ups and downs, but Bosh has remained a top 50 fantasy basketball asset this season. He should be viewed likewise in next year’s drafts.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Brandan Wright: 16 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; Wright’s had his flashes of productivity lately and will continue to get solid minutes the rest of the way.

Brandon Knight: 21 Pts, 3 threes, 3 Reb, 7 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 TO; His inconsistency is a downer, but Knight has been a good source of threes lately.

C.J. Watson: 16 Pts, 2 threes, 3 Reb, 9 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 TO; He remains a usable player, especially in deeper leagues, while Derrick Rose gets back to speed.

Kyle Korver: 17 Pts, 5 threes, 1 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 TO; He’s a good player to own if you want threes.

Anthony Randolph: 16 Pts, 9 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Blk, 2 TO; He’ll have good value so long as Kevin Love is out.

Kenyon Martin: 8 Pts, 7 Reb, 2 Stl, 1 Blk; His steals and blocks make him worth a look in deeper leagues.

Injuries:

Ivan Johnson (suspension): he’ll be suspended for tonight’s game, but should be back Sunday

Corey Maggette (Achilles): out for the season

Tyrus Thomas (knee): day-to-day

J.J. Barea (mouth): monitor his status

Amir Johnson (back): will play tonight

Paul Millsap (wrist): doubtful tonight

Kevin Love (concussion): out until he can pass a series of tests

For Tonight:

Derrick Favors could be in for a big night if Millsap is a scratch, as the Jazz visit the Hornets.

For Next Week (Weeks 17 and 18):

8 games: SAS

7 games: CHA, CLE, GSW, MIA, PHI

6 games: ATL, CHI, DEN, DET, HOU, IND, LAC, MEM, MIL, NOR, NYK, OKC, ORL, PHO, WAS

5 games: BOS, DAL, LAL, MIN, NJN, POR, SAC, TOR, UTA

