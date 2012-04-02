Daily Fantasy Basketball Diagnosis: 4.2 (Weekend Recap)

Weekend Wonder: Gerald Wallace averaged 21.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 4.0 steals, 1.0 block and 2.0 threes in two games over the weekend. In this stretch, he shot 54 percent from the floor and 89 percent from the free-throw line, while averaging 2.5 turnovers per game. It’s only been nine games, but Wallace has averaged better all-around numbers (top 20 value) for the Nets than those he was putting up in Portland earlier this season.

Lines for Discussion:

Kevin Garnett (3/30): 12-18 FG (67%), 24 Pts, 10 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO; In his 25 starts at center for the Celtics this season, Garnett has averaged 16.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocks, while shooting 54 percent from the floor and 86 percent from the free-throw line. Every single one of those numbers is better than those he’s averaged as a power forward this season.

Brandon Jennings (3/31): 9-19 FG (47%), 4-4 FT (100%), 2 threes, 24 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; Jennings has fared pretty well since Monta Ellis showed up in a Bucks uni. Since Ellis’ arrival in that backcourt, Jennings has averaged 17.3 points, 2.8 boards, 4.9 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.2 threes, while shooting 43 percent from the floor and 84 percent from the free-throw line. Most of those numbers are down from his season averages, but they’re still top 50 stats.

Anthony Morrow (3/31): 8-17 FG (47%), 2-3 FT (67%), 6 threes, 24 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 Stl; Going forward, Morrow should be viewed solely as a three-point specialist until he proves otherwise.

Ersan Ilyasova (3/31): 5-11 FG (46%), 8-12 FT (67%), 2 threes, 20 Pts, 16 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; Since the middle of February, Ilyasova has maintained top 10 status. Should he be seen as a first-round draft pick next season? Probably not, but Ilyasova has certainly boosted his fantasy value considerably.

Rajon Rondo (4/1): 7-13 FG (54%), 1-3 FT (33%), 1 three, 16 Pts, 11 Reb, 14 Ast, 2 TO; Rondo has been a bit of a disappointment this season, but he remains a valuable commodity for owners disregarding free-throw percentage.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Marcus Camby: he racked up 25 rebounds, six steals and 10 blocks in two games over the weekend

Marvin Williams: if you need some points, rebounds and steals, Williams should be a consideration

Chris Singleton: he continues to start and had a nice line Sunday, but is only dependable in deep leagues

Cartier Martin: his first two games back with the Wizards were nice, but reality hit with his zero-point performance Sunday

Willie Green: he’s a roller coaster, making him worth a look in deep leagues only

Byron Mullens: he’s putting up usable numbers lately, so give him a look if you need points and rebounds

J.R. Smith: he’s still a good source of threes and could see more shots with Jeremy Lin out

Reggie Williams: he’s a good bet to put up usable lines while Corey Maggette heals

Nate Robinson: there should be plenty of minutes in that Warriors backcourt for Robinson to claim going forward

Randy Foye: he’s holding onto that starting SG gig and is doing just enough to warrant a pickup in deeper leagues

Injuries:

Lamar Odom (illness): day-to-day

Wilson Chandler (groin): day-to-day

Charles Jenkins (knee): day-to-day

Andrew Bynum (ankle): monitor his status

Chris Johnson (concussion): day-to-day

Ryan Anderson (ankle): day-to-day

Joel Przybilla (knee): day-to-day

Carl Landry (ankle): day-to-day

Dwight Howard (back): day-to-day

Trevor Booker (foot): plantar fasciitis makes him day-to-day

Nene (foot): ditto

Dante Cunningham (ankle): day-to-day

Tracy McGrady (flu): day-to-day

Corey Maggette (Achilles): day-to-day

Kyrie Irving (shoulder): day-to-day

Jeremy Lin (knee): out for the rest of the regular season

For Tonight:

See if Jennings can keep his hot streak going, as the Bucks visit the Wizards.

