Daily Fantasy Basketball Diagnosis: 4.24

Beast of the Night: Paul George posted 27 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two three-pointers in a win over the Pistons. He shot 40 percent (6-15) from the floor and 87 percent (13-15) from the free-throw line, and had one turnover. Though George has been a bit unsteady this month, for the season he’s been a top 40 fantasy basketball asset. He should be viewed as that, if not a bit more, heading into next season’s drafts.
Lines for Discussion:
Greg Monroe: 8-15 FG (53%), 2-6 FT (33%), 18 Pts, 12 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 5 TO; Like George, Monroe fulfilled sleeper tags placed on him before the 2011-12 NBA season began. He gives fantasy owners everything they want from a center. The only thing holding him back from stud status is his 2.5 turnovers per game, which outweighs his 2.3 assists per game.
Tony Allen: 6-9 FG (67%), 1-2 FT (50%), 13 Pts, 8 Reb, 1 Ast, 8 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; The eight steals set a franchise record. Allen’s primary fantasy basketball virtue is his exceptional thieving. He matched last season’s average by stealing 1.8 balls per game in 2011-12.
Wesley Matthews: 9-24 FG (38%), 3-3 FT (100%), 3 threes, 24 Pts, 6 Reb, 2 Ast, 4 Stl; Matthews, who’s been a top 50 asset this season, is finishing the season on a strong note, thanks in part to injuries on that Blazers roster. He’s connecting on 2.6 threes per game this month.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Jason Maxiell: 10 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk
Charlie Villanueva: 13 Pts, 3 threes, 3 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 TO
Jan Vesely: 16 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 Ast, 4 Stl, 1 TO
Leandro Barbosa: 13 Pts, 1 three, 9 Reb, 2 Ast, 4 Stl, 1 TO
MarShon Brooks: 18 Pts, 1 three, 2 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO
Danny Green: 18 Pts, 4 threes, 2 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO
Injuries:
George Hill (shoulder, rest): will play in Wednesday’s finale
Roy Hibbert (rest): ditto
Danny Granger (rest): won’t play Wednesday
Quincy Pondexter (knee): out
Malcolm Lee (illness): day-to-day
Luc Mbah a Moute (knee): day-to-day
Elton Brand (rest): won’t play in the Sixers’ final two games
Andre Iguodala (rest): ditto
Channing Frye (shoulder): questionable tonight
Jamal Crawford (knee): day-to-day
DeMarcus Cousins (suspension): monitor his status
Matt Barnes (ankle): monitor his status
Dwyane Wade (finger): uncertain that he’ll play in Miami’s final two games
Carlos Delfino (groin): day-to-day
Luke Ridnour (ankle): won’t play in the Timberwolves’ final game Thursday
Jordan Farmar (groin): day-to-day
Shelden Williams (knee): day-to-day
Deron Williams (calf): day-to-day
Tyson Chandler (knee): plans to play Wednesday
Grant Hill (knee): uncertain for tonight
For Tonight:
See if Derrick Favors and Shannon Brown can have big nights, as the Suns visit the Jazz.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
