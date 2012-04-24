Daily Fantasy Basketball Diagnosis: 4.24

Beast of the Night: Paul George posted 27 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two three-pointers in a win over the Pistons. He shot 40 percent (6-15) from the floor and 87 percent (13-15) from the free-throw line, and had one turnover. Though George has been a bit unsteady this month, for the season he’s been a top 40 fantasy basketball asset. He should be viewed as that, if not a bit more, heading into next season’s drafts.

Lines for Discussion:

Greg Monroe: 8-15 FG (53%), 2-6 FT (33%), 18 Pts, 12 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 5 TO; Like George, Monroe fulfilled sleeper tags placed on him before the 2011-12 NBA season began. He gives fantasy owners everything they want from a center. The only thing holding him back from stud status is his 2.5 turnovers per game, which outweighs his 2.3 assists per game.

Tony Allen: 6-9 FG (67%), 1-2 FT (50%), 13 Pts, 8 Reb, 1 Ast, 8 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; The eight steals set a franchise record. Allen’s primary fantasy basketball virtue is his exceptional thieving. He matched last season’s average by stealing 1.8 balls per game in 2011-12.

Wesley Matthews: 9-24 FG (38%), 3-3 FT (100%), 3 threes, 24 Pts, 6 Reb, 2 Ast, 4 Stl; Matthews, who’s been a top 50 asset this season, is finishing the season on a strong note, thanks in part to injuries on that Blazers roster. He’s connecting on 2.6 threes per game this month.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Jason Maxiell: 10 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk

Charlie Villanueva: 13 Pts, 3 threes, 3 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 TO

Jan Vesely: 16 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 Ast, 4 Stl, 1 TO

Leandro Barbosa: 13 Pts, 1 three, 9 Reb, 2 Ast, 4 Stl, 1 TO

MarShon Brooks: 18 Pts, 1 three, 2 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO

Danny Green: 18 Pts, 4 threes, 2 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO

Injuries:

George Hill (shoulder, rest): will play in Wednesday’s finale

Roy Hibbert (rest): ditto

Danny Granger (rest): won’t play Wednesday

Quincy Pondexter (knee): out

Malcolm Lee (illness): day-to-day

Luc Mbah a Moute (knee): day-to-day

Elton Brand (rest): won’t play in the Sixers’ final two games

Andre Iguodala (rest): ditto

Channing Frye (shoulder): questionable tonight

Jamal Crawford (knee): day-to-day

DeMarcus Cousins (suspension): monitor his status

Matt Barnes (ankle): monitor his status

Dwyane Wade (finger): uncertain that he’ll play in Miami’s final two games

Carlos Delfino (groin): day-to-day

Luke Ridnour (ankle): won’t play in the Timberwolves’ final game Thursday

Jordan Farmar (groin): day-to-day

Shelden Williams (knee): day-to-day

Deron Williams (calf): day-to-day

Tyson Chandler (knee): plans to play Wednesday

Grant Hill (knee): uncertain for tonight

For Tonight:

See if Derrick Favors and Shannon Brown can have big nights, as the Suns visit the Jazz.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

