Daily Fantasy Basketball Diagnosis: 4.25

Beast of the Night: Chris Paul finished with 34 points, five rebounds, eight assists, two steals and four three-pointers. He shot 50 percent (10-20) from the floor and 91 percent (10-11) from the charity stripe, and had two turnovers. CP3 has been a top three stud this season, which is about as surprising as Metta World Peace contradicting his surname.

Lines for Discussion:

Isaiah Thomas: 3-10 FG (30%), 4-4 FT (100%), 1 three, 11 Pts, 5 Reb, 9 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; Since entering the Kings’ starting lineup on Feb. 17, Thomas has been a top 50 fantasy basketball asset. He’ll make for an intriguing draft pick next season.

Paul Millsap: 10-18 FG (56%), 6-11 FT (55%), 26 Pts, 15 Reb, 4 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Millsap has exceeded the highest of expectations by putting up top 10 averages this season. He’s been a stud this season and should be a beast again in 2012-13, the last year of his contract with Utah.

Joe Johnson: 10-17 FG (59%), 2-3 FT (67%), 6 threes, 28 Pts, 7 Reb, 3 Ast, 4 TO; Johnson has put up top 40 averages this season, which is a nice bounce back from what he did last season. Assuming things remain fairly steady in Atlanta, Johnson should be a safe fourth-round pick in next season’s drafts.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Marco Belinelli: 23 Pts, 2 threes, 4 Reb, 4 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 TO

Travis Outlaw: 20 Pts, 2 threes, 7 Reb, 1 Ast, 4 Stl, 2 Blk

Jason Thompson: 22 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk

Gustavo Ayon: 13 Pts, 7 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 Blk

Sasha Pavlovic: 16 Pts, 2 threes, 1 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk

Marquis Daniels: 13 Pts, 5 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk

Daequan Cook: 19 Pts, 4 threes, 5 Reb, 1 Ast

Derrick Favors: 13 Pts, 11 Reb, 1 Stl, 5 Blk, 4 TO

Injuries:

Kyrie Irving (illness): doubtful tonight

Greg Stiemsma (foot): day-to-day

Chris Paul (groin): questionable tonight

Devin Ebanks (finger): probable for Thursday

LeBron James (rest): questionable for Thursday

Dwyane Wade (finger): ditto

Chris Bosh (hamstring): ditto

Eric Gordon (back): done for the season

Thaddeus Young (rest): ditto

Grant Hill (knee): day-to-day

Terrence Williams (illness): day-to-day

For Tonight:

Expect guys like Shannon Brown, Sebastian Telfair, Hakim Warrick and Markieff Morris to put up nice lines for the not-playoff-bound Suns, who host the Spurs.

