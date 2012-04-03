Daily Fantasy Basketball Diagnosis: 4.3

Beast of the Night: Wesley Matthews produced a fine line to the tune of 33 points, one rebound, two steals and five three-pointers. He shot 83 percent (10-12) from the floor and 80 percent (8-10) from the free-throw line, and had two turnovers. Since being reinserted into the starting lineup on March 16, Matthews has averaged top 10 numbers.

Lines for Discussion:

Marcus Camby: 6-12 FG (50%), 12 Pts, 11 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Camby is on a nice little roll right now and seems to have a solid grip on that starting center spot for the Rockets. Samuel Dalembert‘s owners can’t be happy about this.

Luis Scola: 9-17 FG (53%), 18 Pts, 12 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 Blk, 2 TO; This was a great line, but Scola remains a limited fantasy player, primarily because of his lack of steals and blocks. This season, his turnovers (2.4 per game) outweighed his assists (2.0 per game), which is never a good thing. Still, he’s a solid meat-and-potatoes big man who will get sufficient points, rebounds and shooting percentages.

O.J. Mayo: 8-19 FG (42%), 5-5 FT (100%), 1 three, 22 Pts, 2 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl; For all the talk about a resurgence of sorts for Mayo this season, his numbers aren’t all that improved from their marks last season. He remains a guy who can give you decent across-the-board production while dragging you down in the FG% column.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Courtney Lee: 13 Pts, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Lee has been a productive player lately and should help your team with his scoring, threes and steals.

Chase Budinger: 13 Pts, 3 threes, 3 Reb, 3 Ast; He’s streaky, but Budinger’s worth a look in deeper leagues.

Richard Hamilton: 6 Pts, 1 three, 3 Reb, 5 Ast; He’s back — again — and could be a nice stash in deeper leagues.

Ekpe Udoh: 15 Pts, 8 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He got more run in a blowout victory, but Udoh remains a nice bench guy in deeper leagues.

Kevin Seraphin: 15 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; His value is pretty solid so long as Nene is out.

Jan Vesely: 14 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He’s starting and could be a sneaky good add if you have dead weight to spare.

Randy Foye: 28 Pts, 8 threes, 3 Reb, 2 Stl, 2 TO; Foye has hit 16 threes in his last three games. Yes, he’s worth owning.

Jimmer Fredette: 19 Pts, 3 threes, 2 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He’ll get more run so long as Marcus Thornton is out, so give him a look if you want some threes.

Terrence Williams: 12 Pts, 12 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; He’ll also get more playing time while Thornton’s out.

Nikola Pekovic: 17 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 TO; He’s back and is worth consideration if you need a big man.

Injuries:

Jason Kidd (groin): out about a week

Mickell Gladness (personal): day-to-day

Luke Ridnour (ankle): unlikely for Wednesday; day-to-day

Darko Milicic (hamstring): day-to-day

Beno Udrih (hand): day-to-day

Jamal Crawford (knee): day-to-day

Devin Harris (ankle): day-to-day

Marcus Thornton (calf): day-to-day

Mickael Pietrus (concussion): has a Grade III concussion, the most severe classification

D.J. Augustin (knee): will come off the bench tonight

Lamar Odom (illness): day-to-day

Rodney Stuckey (hamstring): out tonight

Dante Cunningham (ankle): day-to-day

Mike Conley (ankle): day-to-day

Mike Miller (ankle): out tonight

Carlos Delfino (groin): day-to-day

Shelden Williams (eye): could play tonight or tomorrow

Amar’e Stoudemire (back): will travel with the team for tonight’s game, but don’t count on him playing

Ryan Anderson (ankle): questionable for tonight

Dwight Howard (back): ditto

Nene (foot): day-to-day

For Tonight:

If Andrew Bynum can’t go tonight, expect Pau Gasol‘s production to benefit, as the Lakers host the Nets.

