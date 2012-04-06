Daily Fantasy Basketball Diagnosis: 4.6

Beast of the Night: Luol Deng finished his big night with 26 points, six rebounds, three assists, four steals and one block. He shot 43 percent (9-21) from the floor and 100 percent (8-8) from the free-throw line, and had one turnover. For the season, Deng has admirably produced top 50 averages for his fantasy basketball owners. His production shouldn’t be too damaged once Derrick Rose returns this weekend.

Lines for Discussion:

Dwight Howard: 4-8 FG (50%), 8 Pts, 8 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 Blk, 5 TO; He was downright awful last night, and his fantasy owners couldn’t care less whether it had to do with his awkward situation with coach Stan Van Gundy yesterday. Howard, who missed his two games before this one, is crumbling at the worst possible time for his owners.

John Wall: 8-18 FG (44%), 12-15 FT (80%), 28 Pts, 4 Reb, 10 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; This was the type of line his owners expected to happen more often this season. He stands a decent shot at improving next season, but many of us said that heading into this season. In non-keeper, nine-category leagues, owners would be bold to take Wall anywhere north of the fifth round.

DeAndre Jordan: 2-3 FG (67%), 4 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; His 11 points, 13 rebounds, one steal and four blocks the night before was obviously not the start of a hot streak for Jordan. His shot-blocking buoys his fantasy value, but fantasy owners should approach him with a dose of skepticism next season.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

J.R. Smith: 15 Pts, 3 threes, 4 Reb, 9 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Scoop him up.

Toney Douglas: 15 Pts, 1 three, 5 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; Don’t spring on him just yet, unless you’re in a very deep league.

Glen Davis: 15 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Ast; He’s plagued by inconsistency, but he’s off to a great start to March so far.

Kevin Seraphin: 15 Pts, 9 Reb, 2 Stl, 1 TO; So long as Nene is out with that worrisome foot, Seraphin should be a productive big man for your fantasy squad.

Jason Maxiell: 11 Pts, 11 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl; He’s been somewhat useful lately, and should be picked up if you need a big.

Richard Hamilton: 9 Pts, 1 three, 3 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl; Give him a look in deeper leagues.

Randy Foye: 20 Pts, 1 three, 6 Reb, 2 Ast; Monitor how Mo Williams‘ return affects him, but Foye’s worth a pickup at the moment.

Jason Thompson: 15 Pts, 16 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He’s streaky, but Thompson’s worth a look in deeper leagues.

Injuries:

Jordan Farmar (groin): out for the season

Joel Przybilla (ankle): day-to-day

Vladimir Radmanovic (back): his back tightened up Thursday, so he’s still day-to-day

Wilson Chandler (groin): game-time decision tonight

Mo Williams (toe): will play Saturday

Drew Gooden (back): expects to return tonight

Shelden Williams (eye): probable for tonight

Jarrett Jack (ankle): X-rays showed no structural damage; day-to-day

Bill Walker (elbow): hoping to return Sunday

John Salmons (hip): day-to-day

Devin Harris (ankle): game-time decision tonight

Nene (foot): day-to-day

Derrick Rose (groin): will return Sunday

For Tonight:

Expect Jordan Crawford to bounce back from his forgettable game last night, as the Wizards visit the Nets.

See how Eric Gordon fares in his second game back, as the Hornets visit the Spurs.

For Next Week:

5 games: BOS, CHA, CLE, MEM

4 games: DAL, DEN, DET, GSW, HOU, IND, LAC, LAL, MIA, MIL, MIN, NOR, NYK, OKC, ORL, PHO, POR, SAC, SAS, TOR, UTA, WAS

3 games: ATL, CHI, NJN, PHI

