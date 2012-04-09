Daily Fantasy Basketball Diagnosis: 4.9 (Weekend Recap)

Weekend Wonder: Kevin Durant averaged 33.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steal, 2.0 blocks and 3.5 threes in two games over the weekend. He shot 58 percent from the field and 89 percent from the free-throw line, and averaged 2.5 turnovers per game in that stretch. He continues to hold onto that crown as the most valuable fantasy basketball player of the 2011-12 NBA season.

Lines for Discussion:

Raymond Felton (4/6): 12-18 FG (67%), 1-1 FT (100%), 5 threes, 30 Pts, 7 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO: Through the first five games of April, Felton is averaging 13.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.8 threes. Maybe he’s realizing that he’d better show some serious improvements in his real-life value as he approaches free agency this summer.

Goran Dragic (4/6): 8-19 FG (42%), 7-8 FT (88%), 3 threes, 28 Pts, 4 Reb, 11 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 TO; In 17 games as a starter for the Rockets this season, Dragic is averaging 18.1 points, 3.5 boards, 8.8 assist, 1.9 steals and 1.9 threes, while shooting 52 percent from the field and 82 percent from the free-throw line. Dragic is an unrestricted free agent this summer, so it’ll be of utmost interest for fantasy owners to see where he lands. Let’s just hope he doesn’t have any Darren Collison in him.

Eric Gordon (4/7): 3-12 FG (25%), 3-5 FT (60%), 1 three, 10 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; This followed his 31-point explosion Friday. Gordon’s fantasy value next season is a bit of a question mark, but it’d be a surprise to see him drop below the third round.

Nick Young (4/7): 2-7 FG (29%), 1 three, 5 Pts, 2 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl; Young continues to come off the bench for the Clippers and has struggled mightily with his accuracy from the floor (37 percent since joining his new squad). He remains a decent source of points and threes.

Carmelo Anthony (4/8): 16-31 FG (52%), 7-9 FT (78%), 4 threes, 43 Pts, 7 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; This was the single biggest line of the weekend. Since Jeremy Lin exited the Knicks’ lineup, Anthony has averaged 29.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.6 steals, 0.9 blocks and 1.6 threes per game â€“ top five numbers.

Derrick Rose (4/8): 8-26 FG (31%), 9-12 FT (75%), 4 threes, 29 Pts, 6 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 8 TO; He’s got some rust to work off, but his return is quite timely for his owners still in the hunt for their league’s championship.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Byron Mullens: he’s been mostly solid lately and will give you healthy doses of points, rebounds and blocks

Jason Smith: his huge 26/10 game Saturday was notable, and Smith has done enough lately to warrant consideration if you need a big man

Greg Stiemsma: give him a look if you want blocks with little else

Randy Foye: in his last six games, Foye is averaging 20.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 4.2 threes

Shannon Brown: with Grant Hill out until at least the last week of the season, Brown will be a key piece for any fantasy basketball team still in the running in their leagues

Metta World Peace: he was on fire in two games over the weekend, accumulating 42 points on 70 percent shooting from the floor

Courtney Lee: he’s been a beast lately and will continue to thrive so long as Kevin Martin is out

Lester Hudson: he racked up 49 points, six rebounds, 10 assists, five steals and six threes (all on Sunday) in two games over the weekend

Iman Shumpert: he continues to start and has become a great source of threes lately

Glen Davis: through the first four games of this month, he’s averaging 21.8 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals

Injuries:

Dwyane Wade (ankle): day-to-day

Gerald Wallace (hamstring): day-to-day

Francisco Garcia (concussion): day-to-day

Andrea Bargnani (calf): day-to-day

Earl Watson (knee): day-to-day

Kobe Bryant (shin): day-to-day

Quentin Richardson (back): day-to-day

Eduardo Najera (head): surgery to repair a bone in his forehead basically takes him out for the rest of the season

Reggie Williams (knee): day-to-day

Anthony Parker (chest): out for the next two games

Ian Mahinmi (personal): day-to-day

Luc Mbah a Moute (knee): day-to-day

C.J. Miles (calf): day-to-day

Amar’e Stoudemire (back): not expected back anytime soon

John Salmons (hip): day-to-day

Josh Howard (knee): targeting April 24 for his return

For Tonight:

See if DeMarre Carroll can put up another big line for the Jazz, who hosts the Spurs.

