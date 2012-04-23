Daily Fantasy Basketball Diagnosis (Weekend Recap)

Lines for Discussion:
Serge Ibaka (4/20): 6-11 FG (55%), 12 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 Ast, 8 Blk, 1 TO; This was a nice bounce-back game after Ibaka blocked just three shots in his previous two games. That’s being jocular, of course. Though his minutes are slightly down from last season, Ibaka has managed to maintain his production and significantly boost his blocks per game to a wild 3.6 mark. He’s going to be a killer keeper.
Kenneth Faried (4/21): 9-13 FG (69%), 18 Pts, 14 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 Blk; Faried is averaging 11.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.4 blocks this month. After not playing for most of the beginning part of the season, Faried has truly come on to be one of the more intriguing NBA rookies this season. He should be viewed favorably in next season’s drafts.
LeBron James (4/22): 11-21 FG (52%), 9-10 FT (90%), 1 three, 32 Pts, 8 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 5 TO; This could be LBJ’s last line of the season, as he could get the last two games of the regular season off for rest. Barring a huge finish to the season from Kevin Durant, James will finish the season as the No. 1 fantasy basketball player of the 2011-12 NBA season.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Avery Bradley: with Rajon Rondo and Ray Allen hurting, Bradley should have a strong finish to the season
Jason Smith: with the starting center gig in hand, Smith will be a solid starter for owners in need of a center
Marvin Williams: he’s a decent all-around producer
Brandon Rush: he’s putting up great numbers lately and should be a strong candidate for a starting spot for teams still in active leagues
Manny Harris: his monster line from Friday should earn him a spot in these final days of the season
Shannon Brown: he continues to start and is worth a gamble in deeper leagues
Derrick Favors: he’s doing well this month and should be a solid starter in deeper leagues
Cartier Martin: his 22-point game Saturday makes him worth a look in deeper leagues
Chandler Parsons: the kid is going to be truly intriguing next season
Jason Thompson: if DeMarcus Cousins misses a game because of his latest technical foul, Thompson could be a decent spot start
Injuries: