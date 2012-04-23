Daily Fantasy Basketball Diagnosis (Weekend Recap)

averaged 21.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 0.5 steals and 3.0 threes in two games over the weekend. He shot 58 percent from the floor and 100 percent from the free-throw line in this stretch, while averaging 0.5 turnovers per game. For the season, Lawson has been a top 25 stud, which is on the high end of expectations heading into this season’s drafts. He’ll be a stud again next season.

Lines for Discussion:

Serge Ibaka (4/20): 6-11 FG (55%), 12 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 Ast, 8 Blk, 1 TO; This was a nice bounce-back game after Ibaka blocked just three shots in his previous two games. That’s being jocular, of course. Though his minutes are slightly down from last season, Ibaka has managed to maintain his production and significantly boost his blocks per game to a wild 3.6 mark. He’s going to be a killer keeper.

Kenneth Faried (4/21): 9-13 FG (69%), 18 Pts, 14 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 Blk; Faried is averaging 11.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.4 blocks this month. After not playing for most of the beginning part of the season, Faried has truly come on to be one of the more intriguing NBA rookies this season. He should be viewed favorably in next season’s drafts.

LeBron James (4/22): 11-21 FG (52%), 9-10 FT (90%), 1 three, 32 Pts, 8 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 5 TO; This could be LBJ’s last line of the season, as he could get the last two games of the regular season off for rest. Barring a huge finish to the season from Kevin Durant, James will finish the season as the No. 1 fantasy basketball player of the 2011-12 NBA season.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Avery Bradley: with Rajon Rondo and Ray Allen hurting, Bradley should have a strong finish to the season

Jason Smith: with the starting center gig in hand, Smith will be a solid starter for owners in need of a center

Marvin Williams: he’s a decent all-around producer

Brandon Rush: he’s putting up great numbers lately and should be a strong candidate for a starting spot for teams still in active leagues

Manny Harris: his monster line from Friday should earn him a spot in these final days of the season

Shannon Brown: he continues to start and is worth a gamble in deeper leagues

Derrick Favors: he’s doing well this month and should be a solid starter in deeper leagues

Cartier Martin: his 22-point game Saturday makes him worth a look in deeper leagues

Chandler Parsons: the kid is going to be truly intriguing next season

Jason Thompson: if DeMarcus Cousins misses a game because of his latest technical foul, Thompson could be a decent spot start

Injuries: