Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 1.11 (Weekend Wrap-Up)

Beast of the Night: LeBron James averaged 38 points, 8 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 2.5 threes in two games this weekend. He shot 53 percent from the field and 78 percent from the line but also averaged 5.5 turnovers, which wasn’t enough to overshadow his other numbers.

Noteworthy Lines:

Tim Duncan (1/8): 12-29 FG (63%), 7-9 FT (78%), 31 Pts, 12 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Blk, 3 TO; He had himself another solid weekend and has played like a top-15 player in the past month. It’s probably smart to sell high on him eventually, but the ride has been good for his owners so far.

Amar’e Stoudemire (1/8): 8-17 FG (47%), 2-3 FT (67%), 18 Pts, 18 Reb, 3 Blk, 2 TO; The rebounds were tied for his second highest total of the season and it’s nice to see games where STAT rebounds like this. The shame is that they haven’t happened as often as expected this so far this season.

Boris Diaw (1/9): 3-11 FG (27%), 1 3ptm, 7 Pts, 10 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; That’s three straight solid lines from Diaw, who was in an absolute valley for much of December. He could be making his way back, but probably hasn’t put all of his bad days behind him just yet.

Elton Brand (1/9): 10-16 FG (63%), 5-8 FT (63%), 25 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 TO; He’s been steadier lately but is still prone to a stinker here and there.

Danny Granger (1/9): 6-21 FG (29%), 9-13 FT (69%), 4 3ptm, 25 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 Ast, 4 Stl, 2 Blk, 3 TO; He seems fine to start again. However, the countdown until his next injury has already started.

Kenyon Martin (1/9): 9-17 FG (53%), 2-3 FT (67%), 20 Pts, 10 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He’s been beastly lately and seems to be thriving in ‘Melo‘s absence, but is a solid sell-high candidate.

J.R. Smith (1/9): 8-21 FG (38%), 2-4 FT (50%), 2 3ptm, 20 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Stl, 4 TO; That’s his second game with 20+ points in three outings but both times he needed 20+ shots to get there. He’s been a mixed bag so far but should get his bearings eventually.

Rajon Rondo (1/10): 9-17 FG (53%), 3-4 FT (75%), 1 3ptm, 22 Pts, 10 Reb, 13 Ast, 4 Stl, 3 TO; Judging from his recent stretch and last year’s playoffs, it seems that Rondo puts up better digits when KG sits.

Tony Parker (1/10): 3-12 FG (25%), 2-2 FT (100%), 8 Pts, 1 Reb, 5 Ast; This ended his nice three-game streak of 20+ point games. He should bounce back shortly.

Andrew Bynum (1/10): 7-14 FG (50%), 3-3 FT (100%), 17 Pts, 18 Reb, 3 Blk, 3 TO; This was his third straight double-double and though Pau Gasol‘s return date seems hazy, Bynum should be sold high if possible.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

J.J. Redick â€“ could benefit from Vince Carter‘s injury

Nick Young â€“ if Mike Miller sits out an extended stretch again, he’ll be solid

Ryan Gomes â€“ playing well again

Courtney Lee â€“ had a huge game this past weekend, still playing heavy minutes

Jerryd Bayless â€“ inconsistent production but usable in deeper leagues

Ime Udoka â€“ had himself a good weekend but value is probably short-lived

Kirk Hinrich â€“ still starting, putting up solid overall numbers

A.J. Price â€“ playing well in a confusing Pacers’ roster

Keyon Dooling â€“ with an injury to Devin Harris and Rafer Alston out of town, Dooling could have a nice week

Injuries:

Mike Miller (calf): hurt it again, MRI today

Allen Iverson (knee): missed a game this weekend, DNP risk is high the rest of the way

Devin Harris (wrist): day-today

Carmelo Anthony (knee): should return tonight

Ty Lawson (ankle): ditto

Rodney Stuckey (knee): could return tonight

Tayshaun Prince (knee): game-time decision

Kobe Bryant (knuckle, finger): middle knuckle on same finger with broken tip is bothering him but he’ll tough it out

Pau Gasol (hamstring): had to stop a treadmill run because of pain, still day-to-day

Mike Conley (back, groin): day-to-day

Michael Redd (knee): yes, it’s the same knee, which is very bad news

Michael Finley (ankle): should return soon

Vince Carter (shoulder): sprained it Friday, day-to-day

Al Harrington (calf): should return tonight

Anthony Randolph (ankle): will miss a chunk of games

For Tonight:

See who steps up in Redd’s place as the Bucks visit the Suns tonight.

LeBron could put up some big numbers in Oakland tonight. Monta Ellis could do the same.