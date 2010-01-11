Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 1.11 (Weekend Wrap-Up)

Beast of the Night: LeBron James averaged 38 points, 8 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 2.5 threes in two games this weekend. He shot 53 percent from the field and 78 percent from the line but also averaged 5.5 turnovers, which wasn’t enough to overshadow his other numbers.
Noteworthy Lines:
Tim Duncan (1/8): 12-29 FG (63%), 7-9 FT (78%), 31 Pts, 12 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Blk, 3 TO; He had himself another solid weekend and has played like a top-15 player in the past month. It’s probably smart to sell high on him eventually, but the ride has been good for his owners so far.
Amar’e Stoudemire (1/8): 8-17 FG (47%), 2-3 FT (67%), 18 Pts, 18 Reb, 3 Blk, 2 TO; The rebounds were tied for his second highest total of the season and it’s nice to see games where STAT rebounds like this. The shame is that they haven’t happened as often as expected this so far this season.
Boris Diaw (1/9): 3-11 FG (27%), 1 3ptm, 7 Pts, 10 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; That’s three straight solid lines from Diaw, who was in an absolute valley for much of December. He could be making his way back, but probably hasn’t put all of his bad days behind him just yet.
Elton Brand (1/9): 10-16 FG (63%), 5-8 FT (63%), 25 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 TO; He’s been steadier lately but is still prone to a stinker here and there.
Danny Granger (1/9): 6-21 FG (29%), 9-13 FT (69%), 4 3ptm, 25 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 Ast, 4 Stl, 2 Blk, 3 TO; He seems fine to start again. However, the countdown until his next injury has already started.
Kenyon Martin (1/9): 9-17 FG (53%), 2-3 FT (67%), 20 Pts, 10 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He’s been beastly lately and seems to be thriving in ‘Melo‘s absence, but is a solid sell-high candidate.
J.R. Smith (1/9): 8-21 FG (38%), 2-4 FT (50%), 2 3ptm, 20 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Stl, 4 TO; That’s his second game with 20+ points in three outings but both times he needed 20+ shots to get there. He’s been a mixed bag so far but should get his bearings eventually.
Rajon Rondo (1/10): 9-17 FG (53%), 3-4 FT (75%), 1 3ptm, 22 Pts, 10 Reb, 13 Ast, 4 Stl, 3 TO; Judging from his recent stretch and last year’s playoffs, it seems that Rondo puts up better digits when KG sits.
Tony Parker (1/10): 3-12 FG (25%), 2-2 FT (100%), 8 Pts, 1 Reb, 5 Ast; This ended his nice three-game streak of 20+ point games. He should bounce back shortly.
Andrew Bynum (1/10): 7-14 FG (50%), 3-3 FT (100%), 17 Pts, 18 Reb, 3 Blk, 3 TO; This was his third straight double-double and though Pau Gasol‘s return date seems hazy, Bynum should be sold high if possible.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
J.J. Redick â€“ could benefit from Vince Carter‘s injury
Nick Young â€“ if Mike Miller sits out an extended stretch again, he’ll be solid
Ryan Gomes â€“ playing well again
Courtney Lee â€“ had a huge game this past weekend, still playing heavy minutes
Jerryd Bayless â€“ inconsistent production but usable in deeper leagues
Ime Udoka â€“ had himself a good weekend but value is probably short-lived
Kirk Hinrich â€“ still starting, putting up solid overall numbers
A.J. Price â€“ playing well in a confusing Pacers’ roster
Keyon Dooling â€“ with an injury to Devin Harris and Rafer Alston out of town, Dooling could have a nice week
Injuries:
Mike Miller (calf): hurt it again, MRI today
Allen Iverson (knee): missed a game this weekend, DNP risk is high the rest of the way
Devin Harris (wrist): day-today
Carmelo Anthony (knee): should return tonight
Ty Lawson (ankle): ditto
Rodney Stuckey (knee): could return tonight
Tayshaun Prince (knee): game-time decision
Kobe Bryant (knuckle, finger): middle knuckle on same finger with broken tip is bothering him but he’ll tough it out
Pau Gasol (hamstring): had to stop a treadmill run because of pain, still day-to-day
Mike Conley (back, groin): day-to-day
Michael Redd (knee): yes, it’s the same knee, which is very bad news
Michael Finley (ankle): should return soon
Vince Carter (shoulder): sprained it Friday, day-to-day
Al Harrington (calf): should return tonight
Anthony Randolph (ankle): will miss a chunk of games
For Tonight:
See who steps up in Redd’s place as the Bucks visit the Suns tonight.
LeBron could put up some big numbers in Oakland tonight. Monta Ellis could do the same.
Why is Rondo’s triple double stuffed in with those other, worse stat lines? He should be right under Lebron’s stat line.
@JD: These are never in any kind of order, and weekend recaps are always in order of the dates the stats were put up.
Attn All,
whats this rumor about Danny Granger being traded for Al Jefferson? any truth?
Hey Doc.
So should we be jumping on the Ersan bandwagon again now that Redd is by by again?
Why did the Heat decide to demote Arroyo to 3rd string pg?
is this a good trade? i give jameer nelson and luis scola for andrea bargnani and mike bibby?
heat replaced arroyo with alston, who is quicker and plays more d.
If your team is 15 points better with you on the floor than not, and you put up decent stats, you should be an all-star, right? Call it the stud differential, check the 82games.gom jan 4/10 stats, and this is your top 10 stud differential list, all of whom, imo, belong in the all-star game.
+24 – dirk nowitzki
+21 kobe bryant
+20 luol deng, dwight howard
+19 dwayne wade, ron artest, josh smith, a. varejao
+17 al horford, mike bibby
i know a lot of these players won’t get into the all-star game, but i’m just saying…..
Hey doc and everyone,
I have to put in either Pau or Carter this week, for my weekly fantasy team. Which one you guys think is less of a gamble?
Will anyone give me a Whopper and fries for Jennings? Between him and Harris my team is imploding.
Hey Doc,
should I try sell high on Foye or not?
Doc,
should I drop Diaw in favor of Hibbert or Perkins?
thanks!
@Heckler: Yeah, but the offer was declined by the Pacers. It still looks like Jefferson could be dealt before the trade deadline though.
@fallinup: Yeah, he’s definitely more appealing again. I’d take a wait-and-see approach though.
hello doc,
I was wondering if I should trade gasol and lamar for david lee and michael beasley. Would this be a good idea?
thanks
Its Marc Gasol sorry~
@Pet Society Help: Probably because Chalmers is the future point guard, hopefully. Tough luck for Arroyo.
@kmart: Long-term, I would lean toward pulling away from that deal.
@ahan: Both are huge unknowns this week. Gasol will probably have a better chance of making it back later this week, by a hair.
@cdiz: Not a bad idea, since there is a chance the Wizards will trade for another PG. And once Mike Miller returns again, Foye will see fewer touches.
@d: If you want more blocks and boards, yes, either will be decent swaps.
@BROY: Yeah, that seems fine.
Doctor, Doctor, Doctor,
Do I trade Aldridge for T Park?
and
Do I trade Salmons, Aldridge, and E. Gordon for Mo Williams and Bargnani?
@Nick: I’d lean toward “no” for both. I think you’re giving up too much in both deals.
doc is mike miller worth dropping with hakim warrick on the wire? thanks!
Doc, I got someone offering me STAT for Iggy, should I bite? Although I’m tanking in FG% and REBS right now, Iggy’s my main source of STLS (a stat which I only have a slight lead on), plus he fills up the stat sheet pretty nicely.
OJ Mayo for Devin Harris good trade?
@the lurker: Not yet, unless news comes out that Miller’s out for a while.
@the truth: Very enticing, but I’d lean toward rejecting that offer.
@Kobe: The Mayo side wins out.