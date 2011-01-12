Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 1.12

Beast of the Night: Arron Afflalo had himself a night to the tune of 31 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two threes. He shot 79 percent (11-14) from the field, 100 percent (7-7) from the free-throw line and had no turnovers. This is something of a preview of what will happen to Afflalo’s fantasy value if Carmelo Anthony is dealt away.
Lines for Discussion:
Beno Udrih: 10-13 FG (77%), 5-5 FT (100%), 1 three, 26 Pts, 4 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; Udrih continues to stay in beast mode while Tyreke Evans rests his tired feet and ankle. Consider selling high, but Udrih will continue to get enough minutes to be productive and will thrive whenever Evans sits out.
Nick Young: 14-22 FG (64%), 8-9 FT (89%), 7 threes, 43 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 TO; He took full advantage of the wacky, defense-called-in-sick game in D.C. last night. Young has taken advantage of his new role as a starter, averaging 20.4 points and 2.3 threes per game in his 12 starts this season. He can be a bit of a roller coaster, but the ride is worth it.
Darren Collison: 8-15 FG (53%), 5-5 FT (100%), 21 Pts, 1 Reb, 13 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 TO; Collison has stepped up his consistency in January, averaging 17 points, 2.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.5 steals in the month’s four games so far. He’s not hitting all that many threes (none in his last three games), but Collison’s owners can’t really complain. He’s finally making strides after being a frustrating wreck for much of the season.
Andrew Bynum: 7-9 FG (78%), 1-3 FT (33%), 15 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 Ast, 5 Blk, 4 TO; Bynum has played well since he was placed back in the starting lineup for the Lakers, but his owners should definitely be looking to sell high as soon as they can.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Francisco Garcia: 26 Pts, 3 threes, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Blk; Garcia’s averaging 15.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.8 threes so far in January. He’s benefiting from Evans’ absence and though he’s worth a pickup in most leagues, he remains far from reliable down the stretch.
Pooh Jeter: 8 Pts, 4 Reb, 11 Aast, 1 Stl; Chalk this up to the nature of last night’s game. Jeter is a good source of assists, but shouldn’t be considered unless you’re in a deeper league.
Tyler Hansbrough: 12 Pts, 9 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; So long as he’s starting, he’s worth a look.
Martell Webster: 18 Pts, 2 threes, 5 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 TO; His potential is capped by his bench role, but Webster is a viable option for benches in deeper leagues.
Ty Lawson: 16 Pts, 1 three, 6 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; He’s always good insurance for whoever he backs up.
Ronny Turiaf: 19 Pts, 10 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He got a lot of run last night but is only worth a sniff in deeper leagues.
Rudy Fernandez: 18 Pts, 3 threes, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl; He’s too inconsistent to start in most leagues but is worth a look if you’re desperate for threes in a deep league.
Alonzo Gee: 12 Pts, 8 Reb, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He got nearly 30 minutes of burn last night in the Cavs’ embarrassing loss. It looks like everyone gets their chance to shine on that team, but Gee should be left on waiver wires.
Injuries:
Kevin Garnett (calf): doubtful tonight
Gerald Wallace (ankle): should return tonight
Dirk Nowitzki (knee): status for tonight is uncertain
Matt Barnes (knee): expected to miss eight weeks
Andray Blatche (shoulder): check his status
Troy Murphy (flu): won’t travel with the Nets on their upcoming four-game road trip
For Tonight:
See if Greg Monroe can keep things rolling along against the Grizzlies tonight.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
“This is something of a preview of what will happen to Afflalo’s fantasy value if Carmelo Anthony is dealt away.”
I’d have to disagree with that since he wasn’t very productive during Melo’s 8 or 9 game absence. It’s more of a fluke and JR Smith would probably benefit the most from a trade.
If Greg Monroe gets another dub-dub, do I drop Gortat for him?
Thabks doc
Who of these guys are a better option than JJ Hickson in my CBS points-league: Barbosa, Monroe, Dudley, Cisco, Batum, Casspi, Geo Hill, D-Jordan, CDR, Hansborough, LouWill or Amir? Thanks, Doc!
@Doc,
Help!
i’m suffering my second mid season collapse in two seasons!
how would you tweak my current roster??
suffering from a huge shooting slump, and just underperformance for the past 2 weeks, dropping me from 2nd to 3rd in league…
kidd/mo will/gibson/mayo
richardson/turk/dirk/brand/horford
bogut/frye/gortat
Yo Doc, do you think I should play Hibbert or Gortat? Or sit them both.Do you think Hibbert will turn it around? What about Gortat long term?
Hey Doc,
Who would you rather play tonight?
T.ARIZA vs Orlando
or
A.Kirilenko vs NY
Thanks,
Zippy
@How: Yep.
@Conrad: Maybe CDR, Barbosa, Hill, Lou, Monroe or Hansbrough at the moment.
@hakasan: No reason to panic. I’d try to deal away Mo, Boobie, Mayo and Frye if you can. Get some kind of package deal going where you get an upgrade in a deal.
@RonnieFields: I’d go with Hibbert for now. They both have a shot at turning things around, but they belong on benches for now, unless you’re in a deeper league.
@Zippy: AK.
I have a “mid-week” substitution system in my weekly lineup league. We have 4 per year, and I’ve used two. 3’s are tight, as are blocks and FG%, and I, unfortunately, started Beasley for 3. I can sub today, by 7, but need to know whose the better play: Stevenson for 3 (including 1 without Dirk), or Millsap for 2.
thanks
Hey doc
Would u give jamal crawford and tyson chandler for melo or u think that’s too much considering the off yr he’s having?
@How its very ironic that you are talking about EXACTLY what I did the 1st thing this morning. Farewell, Gortat. Hello Monroe.
Chris paul and Granger for Dwill and Rudy Gay? good trade or no?
@Nick: I’d go with Stevenson.
@The truth: It’s risky, but I’d consider it if you have too much depth.
@Hollywud15: Pretty even, but I’d give the edge to the Williams/Gay side.
Two questions for anyone: 1) Just traded dirk + marc gasol for boozer and tyreke…good, bad, or ugly? 2) Do i drop either nick young or wes matthews for mcgrady (who’s apparently gonna be starting at SG)?
@Doc, who would you target with the combination of mo/boobie/frye/mayo?
@hakasan: Two-for-twos would be best. You won’t get much at this point, but target guys like AK, Villanueva, Beasley, Wesley Matthews, McGee or Gallo (buy low).
Doc,
Is this a good trade?
I give Deng/Hibbert for Holiday/Okafor.
What do you think about Hibbert for the rest of the season?
Hey Doc,
Thanks very much for responding to my question on the previous thread. I decided to follow ur advice about troy murph, i may have been too optimistic about him.
Anyway, what do you think of Taj Gibson? seems he still hasnt gotten out of the funk he was in after the concussion. should i stay patient with him?
@Duck: I like that deal. Hibbert, unfortunately, appears set to finish the season as a disappointment. There is little reason to think he can turn things around on a consistent basis.
@??: Gibson has been a big letdown. Stay patient if you can, but don’t sit on him and let a hot player pass you by. Gibson’s window of opportunity is getting smaller by the day.