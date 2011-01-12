Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 1.12

Beast of the Night: Arron Afflalo had himself a night to the tune of 31 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two threes. He shot 79 percent (11-14) from the field, 100 percent (7-7) from the free-throw line and had no turnovers. This is something of a preview of what will happen to Afflalo’s fantasy value if Carmelo Anthony is dealt away.

Lines for Discussion:

Beno Udrih: 10-13 FG (77%), 5-5 FT (100%), 1 three, 26 Pts, 4 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; Udrih continues to stay in beast mode while Tyreke Evans rests his tired feet and ankle. Consider selling high, but Udrih will continue to get enough minutes to be productive and will thrive whenever Evans sits out.

Nick Young: 14-22 FG (64%), 8-9 FT (89%), 7 threes, 43 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 TO; He took full advantage of the wacky, defense-called-in-sick game in D.C. last night. Young has taken advantage of his new role as a starter, averaging 20.4 points and 2.3 threes per game in his 12 starts this season. He can be a bit of a roller coaster, but the ride is worth it.

Darren Collison: 8-15 FG (53%), 5-5 FT (100%), 21 Pts, 1 Reb, 13 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 TO; Collison has stepped up his consistency in January, averaging 17 points, 2.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.5 steals in the month’s four games so far. He’s not hitting all that many threes (none in his last three games), but Collison’s owners can’t really complain. He’s finally making strides after being a frustrating wreck for much of the season.

Andrew Bynum: 7-9 FG (78%), 1-3 FT (33%), 15 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 Ast, 5 Blk, 4 TO; Bynum has played well since he was placed back in the starting lineup for the Lakers, but his owners should definitely be looking to sell high as soon as they can.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Francisco Garcia: 26 Pts, 3 threes, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Blk; Garcia’s averaging 15.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.8 threes so far in January. He’s benefiting from Evans’ absence and though he’s worth a pickup in most leagues, he remains far from reliable down the stretch.

Pooh Jeter: 8 Pts, 4 Reb, 11 Aast, 1 Stl; Chalk this up to the nature of last night’s game. Jeter is a good source of assists, but shouldn’t be considered unless you’re in a deeper league.

Tyler Hansbrough: 12 Pts, 9 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; So long as he’s starting, he’s worth a look.

Martell Webster: 18 Pts, 2 threes, 5 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 TO; His potential is capped by his bench role, but Webster is a viable option for benches in deeper leagues.

Ty Lawson: 16 Pts, 1 three, 6 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; He’s always good insurance for whoever he backs up.

Ronny Turiaf: 19 Pts, 10 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He got a lot of run last night but is only worth a sniff in deeper leagues.

Rudy Fernandez: 18 Pts, 3 threes, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl; He’s too inconsistent to start in most leagues but is worth a look if you’re desperate for threes in a deep league.

Alonzo Gee: 12 Pts, 8 Reb, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He got nearly 30 minutes of burn last night in the Cavs’ embarrassing loss. It looks like everyone gets their chance to shine on that team, but Gee should be left on waiver wires.

Injuries:

Kevin Garnett (calf): doubtful tonight

Gerald Wallace (ankle): should return tonight

Dirk Nowitzki (knee): status for tonight is uncertain

Matt Barnes (knee): expected to miss eight weeks

Andray Blatche (shoulder): check his status

Troy Murphy (flu): won’t travel with the Nets on their upcoming four-game road trip

For Tonight:

See if Greg Monroe can keep things rolling along against the Grizzlies tonight.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

