Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 1.12

Beast of the Night: LeBron James feasted on the Warriors, finishing with 37 points, 8 rebounds, 11 assists, 2 steals, 4 blocks and 2 turnovers. He chipped in a three-pointer, shot 52 percent (12-23) from the field and 86 percent (12-14) from the line. He’s The King for a reason.

Noteworthy Lines:

Samuel Dalembert â€“ 3-5 FG (60%), 6 Pts, 14 Reb, 2 Ast, 5 Blk, 2 TO; For whatever reason, Dalembert has been great since A.I. rejoined the squad. His resurgence is killing the value of Marreese Speights, who finished with 3 boards and a turnover in 5 minutes last night.

Nate Robinson â€“ 8-17 FG (47%), 1-1 FT (100%), 2 3ptm, 19 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He’s doing pretty well since his return from Coach D’Antoni‘s doghouse and should be owned in most leagues. Robinson still has a chance of being dealt and if he does, it’ll likely be to a team that he’d play major minutes for, since his contract gives him veto power for any deal he’s involved in.

Tyrus Thomas â€“ 3-6 FG (50%), 1-1 FT (100%), 7 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 Ast, 6 Stl, 2 Blk; His steals and blocks are what make him valuable on most nights. Thomas stands a good chance of being dealt before the trade deadline, so his owners should be monitoring that closely.

Brandon Jennings â€“ 5-18 FG (28%), 4 3ptm, 14 Pts, 3 Reb, 8 Ast, 2 Stl; The rookie is the unquestioned top dog in the Bucks’ backcourt now that Michael Redd is done for the season. Don’t expect a dramatic turnaround from him, as Jennings should continue to struggle with consistency.

Steve Nash â€“ 12-18 FG (67%), 4-4 FT (100%), 2 3ptm, 30 Pts, 7 Reb, 11 Ast, 7 TO; The rebounds tied a season-high but so did the turnovers. Nash is averaging 6.4 turnovers so far in 2010, but is still a top-10 fantasy player this season.

Al Jefferson â€“ 11-24 FG (46%), 22 Pts, 15 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He certainly isn’t complaining about not getting rebounds after this one. There were reports that Jefferson wasn’t happy with how many rebounds and how much attention Kevin Love was getting, which explains why the Timberwolves might have tried to deal him for Danny Granger. Keep an eye on his situation.

Mehmet Okur â€“ 4-8 FG (50%), 3-3 FT (100%), 2 3ptm, 13 Pts, 4 Reb, 4 Ast, 5 Blk; A very fine line from Okur, who’s been a big letdown this season. His owners have to be hoping for Carlos Boozer to be traded away.

Corey Maggette â€“ 7-14 FG (50%), 17-18 FT (94%), 1 3ptm, 32 Pts, 7 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 TO; It’s tough to argue against what he’s doing right now. Part of the key to his success is the frequent trips to the free throw line he’s making (14.5 per game in his last four) and with Anthony Randolph out for a while, Maggette could continue rolling right along for the foreseeable future.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

A.J. Price â€“ 16 Pts, 2 3ptm, 1 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Blk, 3 TO; The kid came out of nowhere and is getting enough minutes to put up some nice stats lately.

Jonathan Bender â€“ 16 Pts, 2 3ptm, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Blk; He’s showing why he was worthy of being picked up by the Knicks.

Charlie Bell â€“ 9 Pts, 3 3ptm, 2 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; With Redd out, Bell steps right into the starting lineup and is worth stashing away.

Corey Brewer â€“ 25 Pts, 2 3ptm, 7 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; A great line from the often-inconsistent shooting guard.

Arron Afflalo â€“ 15 Pts, 3 3ptm, 5 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; He continues to get major minutes and could retain value even with a healthy Nuggets roster.

Vladimir Radmanovic â€“ 18 Pts, 3 3ptm, 9 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 TO; Randolph’s injury seems to be good news for Vlad Rad’s value.

Injuries:

Rasheed Wallace (foot): out about a week

Kevin Garnett (knee): out at least another 10 days

Pau Gasol (hamstring): doubtful tonight

Dwyane Wade (wrist): returned to the game last night, watch his status

Redd (knee): out for the season

Rudy Fernandez (back): could return Friday

Ben Gordon (groin): bad news for Gordon, who just returned from a hammy injury

Ronny Turiaf (ankle): day-to-day

C.J. Miles (viral infection): day-to-day

Ronnie Price (shoulder): day-to-day

Vince Carter (shoulder): probably out tonight

For Tonight:

Andrew Bynum faces a tough test against the Spurs tonight, but should get plenty of minutes. Expect Tony Parker to bounce back in this one.

Richard Hamilton seems to have secure minutes at the SG spot in Detroit with Gordon out and Will Bynum still questionable, so expect him to have a decent night against the Wizards. Randy Foye should have another strong outing.

