Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 1.12

Beast of the Night: LeBron James feasted on the Warriors, finishing with 37 points, 8 rebounds, 11 assists, 2 steals, 4 blocks and 2 turnovers. He chipped in a three-pointer, shot 52 percent (12-23) from the field and 86 percent (12-14) from the line. He’s The King for a reason.
Noteworthy Lines:
Samuel Dalembert â€“ 3-5 FG (60%), 6 Pts, 14 Reb, 2 Ast, 5 Blk, 2 TO; For whatever reason, Dalembert has been great since A.I. rejoined the squad. His resurgence is killing the value of Marreese Speights, who finished with 3 boards and a turnover in 5 minutes last night.
Nate Robinson â€“ 8-17 FG (47%), 1-1 FT (100%), 2 3ptm, 19 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He’s doing pretty well since his return from Coach D’Antoni‘s doghouse and should be owned in most leagues. Robinson still has a chance of being dealt and if he does, it’ll likely be to a team that he’d play major minutes for, since his contract gives him veto power for any deal he’s involved in.
Tyrus Thomas â€“ 3-6 FG (50%), 1-1 FT (100%), 7 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 Ast, 6 Stl, 2 Blk; His steals and blocks are what make him valuable on most nights. Thomas stands a good chance of being dealt before the trade deadline, so his owners should be monitoring that closely.
Brandon Jennings â€“ 5-18 FG (28%), 4 3ptm, 14 Pts, 3 Reb, 8 Ast, 2 Stl; The rookie is the unquestioned top dog in the Bucks’ backcourt now that Michael Redd is done for the season. Don’t expect a dramatic turnaround from him, as Jennings should continue to struggle with consistency.
Steve Nash â€“ 12-18 FG (67%), 4-4 FT (100%), 2 3ptm, 30 Pts, 7 Reb, 11 Ast, 7 TO; The rebounds tied a season-high but so did the turnovers. Nash is averaging 6.4 turnovers so far in 2010, but is still a top-10 fantasy player this season.
Al Jefferson â€“ 11-24 FG (46%), 22 Pts, 15 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He certainly isn’t complaining about not getting rebounds after this one. There were reports that Jefferson wasn’t happy with how many rebounds and how much attention Kevin Love was getting, which explains why the Timberwolves might have tried to deal him for Danny Granger. Keep an eye on his situation.
Mehmet Okur â€“ 4-8 FG (50%), 3-3 FT (100%), 2 3ptm, 13 Pts, 4 Reb, 4 Ast, 5 Blk; A very fine line from Okur, who’s been a big letdown this season. His owners have to be hoping for Carlos Boozer to be traded away.
Corey Maggette â€“ 7-14 FG (50%), 17-18 FT (94%), 1 3ptm, 32 Pts, 7 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 TO; It’s tough to argue against what he’s doing right now. Part of the key to his success is the frequent trips to the free throw line he’s making (14.5 per game in his last four) and with Anthony Randolph out for a while, Maggette could continue rolling right along for the foreseeable future.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
A.J. Price â€“ 16 Pts, 2 3ptm, 1 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Blk, 3 TO; The kid came out of nowhere and is getting enough minutes to put up some nice stats lately.
Jonathan Bender â€“ 16 Pts, 2 3ptm, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Blk; He’s showing why he was worthy of being picked up by the Knicks.
Charlie Bell â€“ 9 Pts, 3 3ptm, 2 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; With Redd out, Bell steps right into the starting lineup and is worth stashing away.
Corey Brewer â€“ 25 Pts, 2 3ptm, 7 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; A great line from the often-inconsistent shooting guard.
Arron Afflalo â€“ 15 Pts, 3 3ptm, 5 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; He continues to get major minutes and could retain value even with a healthy Nuggets roster.
Vladimir Radmanovic â€“ 18 Pts, 3 3ptm, 9 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 TO; Randolph’s injury seems to be good news for Vlad Rad’s value.
Injuries:
Rasheed Wallace (foot): out about a week
Kevin Garnett (knee): out at least another 10 days
Pau Gasol (hamstring): doubtful tonight
Dwyane Wade (wrist): returned to the game last night, watch his status
Redd (knee): out for the season
Rudy Fernandez (back): could return Friday
Ben Gordon (groin): bad news for Gordon, who just returned from a hammy injury
Ronny Turiaf (ankle): day-to-day
C.J. Miles (viral infection): day-to-day
Ronnie Price (shoulder): day-to-day
Vince Carter (shoulder): probably out tonight
For Tonight:
Andrew Bynum faces a tough test against the Spurs tonight, but should get plenty of minutes. Expect Tony Parker to bounce back in this one.
Richard Hamilton seems to have secure minutes at the SG spot in Detroit with Gordon out and Will Bynum still questionable, so expect him to have a decent night against the Wizards. Randy Foye should have another strong outing.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
I was offered B. Lopez and D. Williams for C. Paul in a keeper league. This is very tempting. Two very solid keepers for the top keeper. What do you think the ceiling is on Lopez and Williams? Should I accept this?
Is it safe to assume that LeBron’s the front runner for the MVP again this year? How many times has he already been the Eastern Conference player of the week? Gotta be 3 or 4.
I have an overload at PG and Im looking for a legit center to without losing too much from the points category and gain rebounds and blocks or regretting it in the end? I’ve had a slew of bad trades right now.
Which player or players can I trade to get a good center?
Nash, Ellis, Stuckey, N.Robinson, CDR, Terry, Jennings, Lou Williams.
I have Nash but my league don’t do turnovers & I picked up Sammy dis week 5 blocks
I have Nash but my league don’t do turnovers & I picked up Sammy dis week 5 blocks
@Joe Pak: Look to deal Ellis, Robinson, Terry or Jennings.
NateRob a better stash over Dunleavy? I have Hinrich and JFlynn to start (in avg-based league) instead of having to start one of those guys.
Also, in another (avg-based) league: EWatson, RBrewer, Rasual, Dunleavy or Redick? I will have to start NateRob now with BGordon getting hurt, so to pick up one of those guys I mentioned, I would need to drop Nate, Casspi, or Ty Thomas. Who for who? Or stay pat starting Nate next week?
Thanks as always!
ol time
how many players do you keep?
I keep 3 players. Here is my current roster:
Chris Paul
Kevin Martin
Jose Calderone
Jason Richardson
Andrea Bargnani
J.R. Smith
Andrew Bynum
Chris Duhon
Beno Udrih
Andrei Kirilenko
Nate Robinson
Kirk Hinrich
Manu Ginobli
he denied my trade but he said he’ll trade for one of my pg.
Which one of my pg should I trade? is it worth trading one of my pgs for Lee?
My teams:
Billups
Rose
B.Davis
Stuckey
Odom
Love
G. Wallace
Ginobli
M. Gasol
Pierce
Nowitzki
Gallinari
@ol’ time killah: I like that deal for you, though it’s always risky to trade such a huge guy like CP3.
Can I drop Anthony Randolph for Jermaine O’Neal or Boris Diaw? I’ve held him all year and still think he can blow up for the last month, but in two months it may not matter to my team anymore lol.
Also is it just me or is Ridnour a potential stud in the second half, do you know his stats when Redd is out of the lineup this year or where I could find it?
Thanks!
@Conrad: I think Robinson and Dunleavy are about even, though I like Robinson’s higher ceiling. Redick should be decent with VC out and you might want to consider swapping out Casspi for him.
@BROY: If you can trade Rose for Lee, that’d be an absolute steal. Trading Stuckey, once he’s healthy, might be smart.
@ShaqFu: I’d swap him out for Diaw first, then O’Neal.
Ridnour should be nice during the second half and deserves a look in most leagues. I’m not sure where you can find that exact information, but Redd’s missed so many games that looking at his game log might be sufficient.
@Dickau, Bron is definitely working his way into a repeat for MVP. His numbers this year are arguably the best of his career, it also helps that the Cavs are playing well.
Doc,
I was offered Ben Gordon for Jason Terry and I’m in need of a legit scoring SG, however I still need some assists. Pull the trigger? Thanks Doc.
@Singharaj: If you’re getting Terry, go for it. If not, shoot it down.
@ doc-is this a good deal…dirk for billups and kaman. the onlt pg is ramon sessions so i need help and kaman has been ballin-wht cha think?
Hey doc, I’m desperate for another guard on my team and I was thinking of trading rashard Lewis for Eric Gordon straight up. Your thoughts?
I was offered Harris or Parker for Noah but I am reluctant. Should I be? Note that this league count Offensive, Defensive, and Total Rebounds as categories in a H2H format.
@SWAT: That’s a fine deal for you, especially given your needs.
@Jamal: That seems like a decent deal for you.
@D.H.: Yes, you’re right to be reluctant. Turn your nose away from those stinkers and don’t feel guilty about it.
Thanks Doc!
Is ARandolph droppable now with his recent injury news? If so, Webster, CBrewer, or Barnes worth an add by dropping ARando?
Also, Diaw with another good night tonight…Drop Casspi or Ty Thomas for him?
Hey Doc,
Change in the deal?
Salmons + E. Gordon + L. Aldridge to recieve Aaron Brooks + Bargnani. I could use assists, points, and I showed you this deal (with Mo Williams replacing Brooks) yesterday, and you said it wasn’t good. This would be with the team I’m fighting with in steals, and Salmons spends a lot of time on my bench, but Gordon is a solid source of steals while Willaims gets more than Brooks. Problem is Williams can have a clunker scoring-wise, while Brooks is hot, getting what seems like 22 a night, and major 3’s. Pull the trigger if possible, or no?
Also, Parker for Aldridge, or Jack and Artest for Aldridge, or plain old what for Aldridge? I want either a solid guard who gets a good mix of assists, steals, 3’s, and points, or a big man who blocks + gets points/3’s. Thoughts?
youdafuckinman!
Hey Doc, got a monster trade.
My Duncan/Ellis/Beasley for CP3/Gasol/TParker.
Is that any good? I could replace Gasol with Jamison if that’d be better.
Opinions?
Or should I sell off Carter instead of Beasley?
@Conrad: Yes, and Webster or Brewer would be fine swaps.
I’d swap out Casspi for Diaw.
@Nick: The first deal seems fine – an improvement from the first version, though it’d be nice for you to get a decent bench player as a third player in return.
I like the Parker for Aldridge, since you’d be receiving Parker, correct?
@Duck: That deal seems good to me. If you’re getting Pau Gasol, stick with it.
Hey Doc,
Am I giving up too much for this trade?
I give Amare and Richardson for DWade. Or should I ask for RJefferson also? It’s a 12man roto league and i’m failing, need to shake up my team.
@ahan: Yeah, you should ask for RJ too. You’re giving up a lot, but that’s what you need to do to get Wade. If you need to shake up your roster, go ahead.