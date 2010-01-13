Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 1.13

Beast of the Night: Baron Davis had himself a triple-double to the tune of 27 points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists, 5 steals, 1 block and 2 turnovers. He hit a three and shot 52 percent (11-21) from the field and 100 percent (4-4) from the line in a weird game in Memphis that included a 20-minute evacuation of the arena in the third quarter. Davis is having a fine season and should have no problem remaining a top-30 fantasy player if he can stay healthy.

Noteworthy Lines:

Randy Foye â€“ 8-15 FG (53%), 2-3 FT (67%), 2 3ptm, 20 Pts, 5 Reb, 10 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He’s proving to be the biggest beneficiary of Gilbert Arenas‘ demise and is rewarding savvy owners who picked him up last week.

Trevor Ariza â€“ 7-16 FG (44%), 3-6 FT (50%), 2 3ptm, 19 Pts, 6 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 4 TO; It’s been tough owning Ariza after such a hot start to the season. He’s struggling with his shooting and is putting up mildly enticing lines. With trade rumors involving big-name swingmen around the league heading to Houston, Ariza could have a low ceiling placed above him very soon.

Stephen Jackson â€“ 15-22 FG (68%), 10-11 FT (91%), 3 3ptm, 43 Pts, 8 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 TO; This was a monstrous line from Captain Jack, who has done a great job stepping into a major role in Charlotte.

Boris Diaw â€“ 8-13 FG (62%), 2-3 FT (67%), 1 3ptm, 19 Pts, 7 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 Blk, 4 TO; Diaw’s recent resurgence is probably the reason for a lot of recent cussing from owners who understandably dropped him about a week ago. He’s hit at least one three-pointer in three straight games and has handed out six assists in five straight.

Marc Gasol– 10-14 FG (71%), 4-6 FT (67%), 24 Pts, 15 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; This broke a three-game slump for Gasol, who is making his case for sleeper-of-the-year honors.

Andrew Bynum â€“ 11-23 FG (48%), 1-1 FT (100%), 23 Pts, 8 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Blk, 1 TO; Bynum is enjoying himself with Pau Gasol out but will be bumped down again once the Spaniard returns.

Tim Duncan â€“ 12-19 FG (63%), 1-4 FT (25%), 25 Pts, 13 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 4 Blk, 2 TO; Timmy’s having himself an awesome season and has held onto top-10 value so far. His owners should still look to sell high on him in the coming months, but they should enjoy the ride while it lasts.

Dwight Howard â€“ 9-15 FG (60%), 12-17 FT (71%), 30 Pts, 16 Reb, 5 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 Blk, 3 TO; He’s usually not this dynamic but Howard was great last night.

Omri Casspi â€“ 5-13 FG (39%), 1 3ptm, 11 Pts, 11 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; This was another fine line from Casspi, who should be sold high immediately.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

DeAndre Jordan â€“ 23 Pts, 7 Reb, 3 Blk, 1 TO; He started last night for the Clippers and should continue to start for the at least another week.

Jonas Jerebko â€“ 13 Pts, 1 3ptm, 7 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; The kid is starting again and so long as he does, he’ll do well.

Kyle Lowry â€“ 9 Pts, 1 3ptm, 7 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 TO; He continues to put up nice all-around numbers off the bench in Houston.

George Hill â€“ 13 Pts, 1 3ptm, 4 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; That’s his second straight game with double-figure scoring, and his fourth straight with at least one three-pointer made.

J.J. Redick â€“ 8 Pts, 3 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 TO; So long as Vince Carter is out, Redick should have opportunities to shine. He started and played 38 minutes last night.

Mickael Pietrus â€“ 18 Pts, 1 3ptm, 10 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk; It looks like someone wants his starting job back.

Injuries:

Kobe Bryant (back): says he’s probably going to play tonight

Rasheed Wallace (foot): out at least a week

Tim Thomas (Achilles): questionable tonight

Erick Dampier (knee): fluid in left knee makes him questionable tonight

Josh Howard (thigh): could return tonight

Ty Lawson (ankle): questionable tonight

Chris Kaman (back): doubtful tonight, MRI scheduled on Thursday

Pau Gasol (hamstring): could return Friday

Dwyane Wade (wrist): status will be determined after shootaround

Vince Carter (shoulder): probably out tonight

Allen Iverson (knee): game-time decision (get used to this)

Rudy Fernandez (back): questionable tonight

Kevin Martin (wrist): could return Friday

Ron Artest (finger, plantar fasciitis): questionable tonight

Marcus Camby (stomach virus): monitor his status

For Tonight:

See if Danilo Gallinari can bounce back in Philly tonight after getting blanked in his last outing.

The Lakers are hurting, which could mean that Lamar Odom and Bynum will pick up the load against the Mavs tonight.

