Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 1.15

Beast of the Night: LeBron James notched 36 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 steals and 5 turnovers last night. He managed to hit 4 threes, shoot 60 percent (12-20) from the floor and 67 percent (8-12) from the free throw line. He’s turning the ball over 3.6 times per game so far this season, but his owners aren’t complaining.

Noteworthy Lines:

Kirk Hinrich â€“ 5-10 FG (50%), 1 3ptm, 11 Pts, 6 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; Hinrich’s done quite well with his starting gig in Chicago and is putting up great all-around numbers.

Luol Deng â€“ 8-13 FG (62%), 9-10 FT (90%), 25 Pts, 2 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; “How Luol Got His Groove Back” doesn’t roll off the tongue, but he seems to have found his scoring touch again.

Tyrus Thomas â€“ 2-8 FG (25%), 1-4 FT (25%), 5 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Ast, 4 Stl, 1 TO; He only logged 17 minutes and is clearly struggling to produce big numbers in limited action. Thomas could be dealt to another squad in the near future and that might be the only way he can break through this ceiling.

Kendrick Perkins â€“ 5-9 FG (56%), 4-7 FT (57%), 14 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 5 Blk, 1 TO; The Celtics’ big man has been a pleasant surprise this season. He went in the last two rounds in most drafts but has been putting up just the type of numbers you’d want from a starting fantasy center. Though it might be good to sell high on him before KG returns, Perkins should continue to thrive in 2010.

Paul Pierce â€“ 6-18 FG (33%), 6-10 FT (60%), 2 3ptm, 20 Pts, 8 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 TO; He’s as steady as they come and has been doing just what was expected of him coming into the season.

Carlos Boozer â€“ 6-18 FG (33%), 7-7 FT (100%), 19 Pts, 13 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; Though not as hot as he was back in November and early December, Boozer’s still putting up solid all-around stats.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Taj Gibson â€“ 14 Pts, 6 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk; He played through some foot pain and continues to fare well in the Bulls’ starting lineup.

Glen Davis â€“ 6 Pts, 8 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 TO; With Garnett and Rasheed Wallace out, Davis should get enough minutes to be mildly relevant in deeper leagues.

Delonte West â€“ 11 Pts, 3 3ptm, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; His inconsistency is a bummer, but he could be nice to stash in deeper leagues.

Ronnie Price â€“ 13 Pts, 1 3ptm, 2 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He might get extra minutes if the Jazz’s starting point guard sits out with an injury (see below).

Sundiata Gaines â€“ 9 Pts, 1 3ptm, 1 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Hitting the game-winner might earn him some extra minutes going forward. Gaines does well with the playing time allotted to him and should be monitored in deeper leagues.

Injuries:

Deron Williams (wrist): left the game early last night, day-to-day

Ben Gordon (groin): questionable tonight

Will Bynum (ankle): unlikely tonight

Chris Kaman (back): could return as early as tonight

Pau Gasol (hamstring): should return tonight

Brandon Roy (hamstring): questionable tonight

Andrei Kirilenko (knee): strained it last night, day-to-day

Kevin Martin (wrist): should return tonight

Gilbert Arenas (felony): charged, shouldn’t be on any rosters in non-keeper leagues

For Tonight:

See if DeJuan Blair can keep the train rolling in Charlotte tonight, even with a well-rested Tim Duncan likely to return to the lineup.

Watch how Martin’s return to the King’s lineup affects Tyreke Evans, Beno Udrih and Omri Casspi.

Brandon Jennings pays a visit to Oakland and faces the Warriors â€“ the team he hung 55 points on back on Nov. 14.

For Next Week:

4 games: CHA, CHI, DAL, DET, GS, IND, LAC, LAL, MIA, MIL, MIN, NJ, NO, OKC, ORL, PHI, PHO, POR, SAC, TOR, WAS

3 games: ATL, BOS, CLE, DEN, HOU, MEM, NY, SA

2 games: UTA

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

