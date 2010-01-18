Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 1.18 (Weekend Wrap-Up)

Weekend Wonder: Chris Paul was a fantasy fiend in two games this weekend, averaging 23 points, 1 three, 6.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 3 steals, 0.5 blocks and 2.5 turnovers. He’s handed out double-digit assists in seven straight games and has stolen at least two balls in 12 straight.

Gerald Wallace (1/15) â€“ 9-14 FG (64%), 3-3 FT (100%), 21 Pts, 7 Reb, 3 Ast, 4 Stl, 5 Blk, 2 TO; He followed this up with a 29/13 performance and seems like he’s over his recent slump.

Derrick Rose (1/15) â€“ 16-33 FG (49%), 5-7 FT (71%), 37 Pts, 9 Reb, 6 Ast, 3 TO; This was a dandy line, partly thanks to two overtime sessions, but as is usually the case with Rose, the lack of threes and steals makes his production a bit less enthralling.

Richard Hamilton (1/15) â€“ 10-22 FG (46%), 12-14 FT (86%), 32 Pts, 3 Reb, 10 Ast, 3 Stl, 7 TO; With Ben Gordon and Will Bynum out, Rip’s been getting heavy minutes. It seems like a good idea to sell high on him.

Boris Diaw (1/16) â€“ 2-5 FG (40%), 4-4 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 9 Pts, 4 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 TO; This came after a brilliant performance of 26 points, 4 threes, 11 boards, 2 assists, 2 blocks and 1 turnover. He’s not out of the woods just yet.

Kevin Martin (1/16) â€“ 6-17 FG (35%), 8-8 FT (100%), 3 3ptm, 23 Pts, 4 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 TO; He’s pretty much picking up right where he left off, which is good to see.

Chris Duhon (1/16) â€“ 0-3 FG (0%), 3 Ast, 4 TO; Signs of a resurgence are all but gone now. Duhon’s still worth stashing in most leagues, but if there’s a nice free agent out there, don’t hesitate to swap him out.

David Lee (1/16) â€“ 9-19 FG (47%), 8-8 FT (100%), 26 Pts, 17 Reb, 9 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; This was his second straight game with 9 assists, and it’s clear that Lee could easily finish the season as a top-20 fantasy player.

Eric Gordon (1/16) â€“ 11-16 FG (69%), 2-3 FT (67%), 4 3ptm, 28 Pts, 3 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; This was his highest-scoring game since Dec. 14, when he notched 29 points. With Baron Davis hurting a bit, Gordon could see a nice boost in production in the near future.

Rasual Butler (1/16) â€“ 12-18 FG (67%), 5-5 FT (100%), 4 3ptm, 33 Pts, 2 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He gave LeBron all he could handle, but don’t get too excited. Butler is usually good for some points and threes, but this was an outlier.

Chauncey Billups (1/17) â€“ 5-13 FG (39%), 17-19 FT (90%), 2 3ptm, 29 Pts, 5 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; He’s back to being the top-tier fantasy point guard we’re used to seeing. Billups’ free-throw shooting is underappreciated in leagues that count that category.

DeJuan Blair â€“ should have some nice lines down the stretch as Tim Duncan gets some rest

Robin Lopez â€“ averaging 4.5 blocks in his last two

Marcus Thornton â€“ five consecutive games with 10+ points, 1+ threes

James Harden â€“ a near-consistent source of points, threes

Luke Ridnour â€“ 10+ points in 11 straight games, also good for assists, steals

Carlos Delfino â€“ had 28 points, 6 threes in his last one

Martell Webster â€“ keeping the ball rolling

Steve Blake â€“ pneumonia might have sparked something in him

Rasheed Wallace (foot): probable tonight

Kevin Garnett (knee): could return Friday

Paul Pierce (knee): bumped it in practice, same one as before, monitor this

Kirk Hinrich (flu): questionable today

Ben Gordon (groin): will return this week

Vladimir Radmanovic (Achilles): out today

Ronny Turiaf (ankle): game-time decision today

Anthony Morrow (knee): out one to two weeks

Al Thornton (ankle): game-time decision today

Chris Kaman (back): questionable today

Great slate of matchups on this MLK Day, even during the afternoon. Enjoy them all.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

