Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 1.2 (Weekend Recap)

Weekend Wonder: Derrick Rose averaged 22.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 1.5 steals, a block and 1.5 threes in two games over the weekend. He shot 50 percent from the field, 95 percent from the free-throw line and turned the ball over three times per game. These averages include his somewhat mediocre line from Sunday in a 40-point blowout victory over the Grizzlies. After a rocky start, Rose is calming the nerves of his insecure owners.
Lines for Discussion:
Ricky Rubio (12/30): 4-7 FG (57%), 2-3 FT (67%), 2 threes, 12 Pts, 6 Reb, 12 Ast, 1 Stl, 5 TO; He followed this up with 14 points, three rebounds, seven assists and two three-pointers on Sunday. This is definitely encouraging, and Rubio is probably worth starting now in most leagues.
Carlos Delfino (12/30): 6-11 FG (55%), 3 threes, 15 Pts, 6 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl; He finally returned after sitting the first two games of the season with a bum wrist. Delfino came off the bench and played 29 minutes, but still nailed three treys, which is indicative of his solid fantasy value.
Spencer Hawes (12/30): 7-9 FG (78%), 1-1 FT (100%), 15 Pts, 13 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 Blk, 3 TO; Hawes is now averaging 12.0 points, 12.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.8 blocks through four games. He’s certainly starting to make a believer out of this doubter. Start him and ride him however long you can.
Blake Griffin (12/30): 14-25 FG (56%), 6-10 FT (60%), 34 Pts, 13 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; Through the first four games of the season, Griffin has yet to block a single shot. This is why it’s tough to argue that he’s a truly elite fantasy player in 2011-12.
Andrew Bynum (12/31): 13-18 FG (72%), 3-3 FT (100%), 29 Pts, 13 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 5 TO; He followed this up with 18 points, 16 rebounds, a steal and a block on Sunday. Bynum looks primed for a big season â€“ with big injury risks.
DeMarcus Cousins (12/31): 2-10 FG (20%), 5-6 FT (83%), 9 Pts, 11 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; This could be Cousins’ last line in a Kings uniform. He reportedly demanded a trade in response to being pointed to as the “cancer” of the team. Keep an eye on this situation and look for better options for the time being.
Lou Williams (12/31): 7-11 FG (64%), 5-7 FT (71%), 4 threes, 23 Pts, 3 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; Williams is averaging 20.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.3 threes through the first four games of the season. He’s looking great so far and should continue to be worth a utility spot in most leagues.
Ryan Anderson (1/1): 9-16 FG (56%), 1-1 FT (100%), 5 threes, 24 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Ast; That’s Anderson’s third game with 5+ threes this season, and he’s averaging 4.2 threes made per game so far. He’s exceeding expectations and should remain a fantasy stud throughout the season.
Rajon Rondo (1/1): 7-10 FG (70%), 4-7 FT (57%), 18 Pts, 11 Reb, 14 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; That’s quite a way to ring in the new year. Rondo is averaging 18.6 points so far this season, a full eight points more than the 10.6 points he averaged in 2010-11. This is just gravy on top of the 10.0 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals he’s averaging so far this season, not to mention the 0.6 threes per game.
Kevin Love (1/1): 9-16 FG (56%), 2-2 FT (100%), 5 threes, 25 Pts, 17 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; This is an example of why Love was worth a pick in the first half of the first round of drafts this season.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Alonzo Gee: he’s turning out to be a solid across-the-board producer and is worth a chance in most leagues
Sundiata Gaines: with a starting SG gig for the Nets, Gaines should be a decent all-around asset if you need a guard
Norris Cole: some fantasy owners overreacted over his big game on Dec. 27, but he’ll have decent value going forward, especially whenever the Heat blow out opponents
Hakim Warrick: the man scores but does little else
Derrick Favors: he’s back on the bench for now but is still worth a roster spot in most leagues
Timofey Mozgoz: he continues to start but is worth a look only in deeper leagues at this point
Jonas Jerebko: with Charlie Villanueva set to return soon, Jerebko is still worth holding onto
Josh Harrellson: his 14/12 line over the weekend shows that he’s the guy who’ll be worth a spot start whenever Amar’e Stoudemire or Tyson Chandler sits out
Josh Howard: his line of 18 points, seven rebounds, two steals and a block makes him worth monitoring
Mehmet Okur: he had two solid games over the weekend and is worth a flier, but don’t bank your long-term hopes on him
Injuries:
Jermaine O’Neal (hamstring): left Sunday’s game early; day-to-day
Chris Wilcox (shoulder): could return tonight
Richard Hamilton (groin): day-to-day
Charlie Villanueva (undisclosed): a minor injury appears to be delaying his return from his suspension
Monta Ellis (personal): he’s expected to play tonight
Chauncey Billups (groin): day-to-day
Zach Randolph (knee): he sprained his right knee Sunday night; day-to-day
Mike Conley (ankle): he’s set to return Tuesday
Luc Mbah a Moute (knee): expects to play tonight
Ronny Turiaf (hand): day-to-day
Amar’e Stoudemire (ankle): day-to-day; monitor his status for tonight
Michael Beasley (finger): he broke his finger and said he could see the bone, but still says he’ll play tonight; consider him day-to-day
C.J. Watson (elbow): will have an MRI today; monitor his status
J.J. Barea (hamstring): game-time decision tonight
For Tonight:
Derrick Williams should be a nice spot start, assuming Beasley can’t go for the Timberwolves as they host the Spurs.
Greg Monroe
Hi Doc,
Is it worth it to hold on to Tristan Thompson, Kenneth Faried, Chase Budinger, Shawne Williams and Josh McRoberts? I’m in a 14-team, 16-player (only 10 to play) Weekly H2H Most Categories League.
Thanks!
Hi Doc would u drop Devin Harris for Ben Gordon ?
@Jay: Shawne Williams and Faried might be the safest ones to drop at this point.
@Youngwood: Yep.
Hey Doc,
if you could only pick up one, would you choose GEE or GAINES?
Also, I play 8 team H2H, 7 category. I’m thinking of dropping DEVIN HARRIS for either K.IRVING, R.STUCKY, or J.TEAGUE. Who would you take?
Thanks
Zippy
Doc who you prefer?, Ben gordon or Louis Williams?, I need 3´s, and points
Yo Doc,
What do you think of Rose and Horford for Love and Lawson? Who wins out?
@zippy: I’d go with Gee and Irving, Stuckey a close second.
@juanronin: Lou.
@RonnieFields: Love/Lawson.
cp3 and nene/hibbert for dwill and blake
What would you do with Wright? It’s unbelievable how bad he’s playing.
Yo doc,
Would you trade paul george for dalembert or tyrus thomas?
12 team H2H 8 cats
thanks
@hollywud15: I’m not sure what side you’re on, but the CP3/Nene combo sounds the best. CP3/Hibbert for D-Will/Blake sounds about event, though I might prefer the CP3 side.
@D Sternator: Hold onto him for now.
@Jkidd5: I’d pull the trigger for Dalembert, not so enthralled with TT.
Doc, who do I start on Wednesday?
I have the following:
Jarrett Jack vs Phi
Greg Monroe vs Chi
Nene vs Sac
Tyler Hansbrough vs Mia
Amare vs Cha
Okafor vs Phi
Jrue Holiday vs Nor
Andre Miller vs Sac
Choose five.
PS – Should I drop any of those players for Carlos Delfino? My only other SF is Gerald Wallace.
Can I package any of those players in a 2-for-1 for Marc Gasol? Any ideas?
I also have Rondo and Griffin.
The person I would be trading for also has James Harden, Dirk and Chris Bosh.