Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 1.2 (Weekend Recap)

Weekend Wonder: Derrick Rose averaged 22.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 1.5 steals, a block and 1.5 threes in two games over the weekend. He shot 50 percent from the field, 95 percent from the free-throw line and turned the ball over three times per game. These averages include his somewhat mediocre line from Sunday in a 40-point blowout victory over the Grizzlies. After a rocky start, Rose is calming the nerves of his insecure owners.

Lines for Discussion:

Ricky Rubio (12/30): 4-7 FG (57%), 2-3 FT (67%), 2 threes, 12 Pts, 6 Reb, 12 Ast, 1 Stl, 5 TO; He followed this up with 14 points, three rebounds, seven assists and two three-pointers on Sunday. This is definitely encouraging, and Rubio is probably worth starting now in most leagues.

Carlos Delfino (12/30): 6-11 FG (55%), 3 threes, 15 Pts, 6 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl; He finally returned after sitting the first two games of the season with a bum wrist. Delfino came off the bench and played 29 minutes, but still nailed three treys, which is indicative of his solid fantasy value.

Spencer Hawes (12/30): 7-9 FG (78%), 1-1 FT (100%), 15 Pts, 13 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 Blk, 3 TO; Hawes is now averaging 12.0 points, 12.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.8 blocks through four games. He’s certainly starting to make a believer out of this doubter. Start him and ride him however long you can.

Blake Griffin (12/30): 14-25 FG (56%), 6-10 FT (60%), 34 Pts, 13 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; Through the first four games of the season, Griffin has yet to block a single shot. This is why it’s tough to argue that he’s a truly elite fantasy player in 2011-12.

Andrew Bynum (12/31): 13-18 FG (72%), 3-3 FT (100%), 29 Pts, 13 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 5 TO; He followed this up with 18 points, 16 rebounds, a steal and a block on Sunday. Bynum looks primed for a big season â€“ with big injury risks.

DeMarcus Cousins (12/31): 2-10 FG (20%), 5-6 FT (83%), 9 Pts, 11 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; This could be Cousins’ last line in a Kings uniform. He reportedly demanded a trade in response to being pointed to as the “cancer” of the team. Keep an eye on this situation and look for better options for the time being.

Lou Williams (12/31): 7-11 FG (64%), 5-7 FT (71%), 4 threes, 23 Pts, 3 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; Williams is averaging 20.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.3 threes through the first four games of the season. He’s looking great so far and should continue to be worth a utility spot in most leagues.

Ryan Anderson (1/1): 9-16 FG (56%), 1-1 FT (100%), 5 threes, 24 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Ast; That’s Anderson’s third game with 5+ threes this season, and he’s averaging 4.2 threes made per game so far. He’s exceeding expectations and should remain a fantasy stud throughout the season.

Rajon Rondo (1/1): 7-10 FG (70%), 4-7 FT (57%), 18 Pts, 11 Reb, 14 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; That’s quite a way to ring in the new year. Rondo is averaging 18.6 points so far this season, a full eight points more than the 10.6 points he averaged in 2010-11. This is just gravy on top of the 10.0 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals he’s averaging so far this season, not to mention the 0.6 threes per game.

Kevin Love (1/1): 9-16 FG (56%), 2-2 FT (100%), 5 threes, 25 Pts, 17 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; This is an example of why Love was worth a pick in the first half of the first round of drafts this season.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Alonzo Gee: he’s turning out to be a solid across-the-board producer and is worth a chance in most leagues

Sundiata Gaines: with a starting SG gig for the Nets, Gaines should be a decent all-around asset if you need a guard

Norris Cole: some fantasy owners overreacted over his big game on Dec. 27, but he’ll have decent value going forward, especially whenever the Heat blow out opponents

Hakim Warrick: the man scores but does little else

Derrick Favors: he’s back on the bench for now but is still worth a roster spot in most leagues

Timofey Mozgoz: he continues to start but is worth a look only in deeper leagues at this point

Jonas Jerebko: with Charlie Villanueva set to return soon, Jerebko is still worth holding onto

Josh Harrellson: his 14/12 line over the weekend shows that he’s the guy who’ll be worth a spot start whenever Amar’e Stoudemire or Tyson Chandler sits out

Josh Howard: his line of 18 points, seven rebounds, two steals and a block makes him worth monitoring

Mehmet Okur: he had two solid games over the weekend and is worth a flier, but don’t bank your long-term hopes on him

Injuries:

Jermaine O’Neal (hamstring): left Sunday’s game early; day-to-day

Chris Wilcox (shoulder): could return tonight

Richard Hamilton (groin): day-to-day

Charlie Villanueva (undisclosed): a minor injury appears to be delaying his return from his suspension

Monta Ellis (personal): he’s expected to play tonight

Chauncey Billups (groin): day-to-day

Zach Randolph (knee): he sprained his right knee Sunday night; day-to-day

Mike Conley (ankle): he’s set to return Tuesday

Luc Mbah a Moute (knee): expects to play tonight

Ronny Turiaf (hand): day-to-day

Amar’e Stoudemire (ankle): day-to-day; monitor his status for tonight

Michael Beasley (finger): he broke his finger and said he could see the bone, but still says he’ll play tonight; consider him day-to-day

C.J. Watson (elbow): will have an MRI today; monitor his status

J.J. Barea (hamstring): game-time decision tonight

For Tonight:

Derrick Williams should be a nice spot start, assuming Beasley can’t go for the Timberwolves as they host the Spurs.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

