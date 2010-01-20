Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 1.20

Beast of the Night: LeBron James crowned the Raptors with 28 points, 9 rebounds, 11 assists, 3 steals and 3 blocks. He didn’t hit any threes and had 3 turnovers, but shot a respectable 44 percent (8-18) from the field and 86 percent (12-14) from the free throw line. This was business as usual for the King.
Noteworthy Lines:
Mo Williams â€“ 7-15 FG (47%), 4-4 FT (100%), 4 3ptm, 22 Pts, 3 Reb, 10 Ast, 4 TO; He’s had his hot streaks every now and then, and this could be the start of another one.
Chris Bosh â€“ 9-16 FG (56%), 3-4 FT (75%), 21 Pts, 10 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 TO; Though he’s cooled off considerably since his scorching start to the season, Bosh is still usually good for a healthy double-double along with a decent mix of steals and blocks.
Jose Calderon â€“ 2-9 FG (22%), 2-3 FT (67%), 6 Pts, 2 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; He’s still coming off the bench and seems a few games away from steady production.
Dwyane Wade â€“ 12-20 FG (60%), 4-8 FT (50%), 4 3ptm, 32 Pts, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 Blk, 1 TO; This wasn’t his most dynamic line, but the threes, steals and blocks were nice. Wade is always a risk to sit out a few games with injuries, which makes him a worrisome leader for any fantasy team.
Jermaine O’Neal â€“ 4-7 FG (57%), 2-2 FT (100%), 10 Pts, 6 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; He’s been something of a pleasant surprise this season, but his health is always the ceiling to his value.
Danny Granger â€“ 2-16 FG (13%), 3-4 FT (75%), 1 3ptm, 8 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; This was downright dreadful. Granger is averaging an incredible 8.5 three-point attempts per game so far this season, which partly explains his woeful shooting (41 percent) from the field. His shaky health and erratic production makes him a good player to dangle as trade bait once he puts up a few strong games.
Roy Hibbert â€“ 6-12 FG (50%), 0-2 FT (100%), 12 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO; The Pacers’ large margin of defeat didn’t help, but Hibbert is probably going to be plagued by inconsistency for the remainder of the season.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
Brandon Rush â€“ 17 Pts, 1 3ptm, 10 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Blk; He alternates good games with bad ones but deserves consideration in deeper leagues.
Dahntay Jones â€“ 13 Pts, 4 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; That’s two consecutive solid outings, but Jones’ production is heavily dependent on his minutes, which are usually unpredictable.
Rafer Alston â€“ 8 Pts, 2 3ptm, 5 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He continues to start for the Heat, and though he’s struggling, Alston deserves to be stashed in deep leagues.
Injuries:
Kevin Garnett (knee): practiced Tuesday, could return Friday
Rasheed Wallace (groin, foot): day-to-day
Gerald Wallace (ankle): didn’t practice Tuesday, game-time decision tonight
John Salmons (nausea): questionable tonight
Kirk Hinrich (flu): will start tonight
Andrew Bynum (gastroenteritis): monitor his status
Tyler Hansbrough (ear infection): day-to-day
Ben Gordon (groin): questionable tonight
Tayshaun Prince (knee): ditto
Richard Hamilton (illness): probable tonight
Will Bynum (ankle): out tonight
For Tonight:
Expect Dwight Howard to exact his revenge on Roy Hibbert, who torched Superman in their last meeting.
The Lopez brothers will clash in Phoenix tonight.
Monitor Baron Davis‘ back and expect Eric Gordon to continue picking up the slack as the Clippers host the Bulls.
See if Andris Biedrins can put together another monster line against the Nuggets.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
I’ve offered Eric Gordon to a guy for Felton as I don’t need a shooter I need more of a passer. What say you?
Hey Doc I trade J-Rich 4 Vince Carter
Woof. I’d have stuck with J-Rich
I haven’t traded J-Rich I’m just asking if it’s worth it
@Coop: Not bad, though I really like Gordon in the second half of the season, especially since B-Diddy’s back is acting up again.
@Mike: Yeah, I kind of agree with @Coop. Richardson has a higher ceiling and is probably slightly better to hold onto.
do you see lou williams regaining his early season form? or are ai and jrue really hurting his value that much?
Thanks Doc but wat about J-Rich getting benched do u think that will last or will he be starting soon?
@b: Yeah, he’s not going to be as good as he was at the beginning of the season. His minutes will depend on matchups.
@Mike: He’ll probably start again very soon.
Is Baron Davis worth dealing to avoid his injury? Is his second half going to be affected by it? I also have Gordon, but need a point guard if I dealt Baron, and he’s a top ten guy in CBSSportsline rankings, so who should I target, if anyone?
Also, Salmons gonna put up any more games like his last? I like the dude, I want to hold onto him, but he’s let me down.
Finally, trade Zach Randolph for Stephen Jackson straight up? Who will have a better second half? Who is more injury prone? I need Jackson’s smaller categories and all.
Thanks man.
@Nick: Yeah, it’s probably a good idea to deal Baron, but not right now. If you trade him now, you’re going to get little in return. See if he can ramp up his numbers again then decide whether you want to sell him off or not.
Salmons probably won’t start again unless Hinrich’s out again, so keep your expectations in check.
Z-Bo for Captain Jack sounds great for you.
hey doc,
someone offered me J-Rich for stuckey. Should I take this deal?
@BROY: If you need threes, I like getting Richardson for Stuckey. Once the Pistons’ backcourt heals up, Stuckey could struggle a bit more. Richardson’s a solid buy-low candidate.
who is a better option for the 2nd half of the season: mike miller or marreese speights?
@leroy: Mike Miller.