Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 1.20

Beast of the Night: LeBron James crowned the Raptors with 28 points, 9 rebounds, 11 assists, 3 steals and 3 blocks. He didn’t hit any threes and had 3 turnovers, but shot a respectable 44 percent (8-18) from the field and 86 percent (12-14) from the free throw line. This was business as usual for the King.

Noteworthy Lines:

Mo Williams â€“ 7-15 FG (47%), 4-4 FT (100%), 4 3ptm, 22 Pts, 3 Reb, 10 Ast, 4 TO; He’s had his hot streaks every now and then, and this could be the start of another one.

Chris Bosh â€“ 9-16 FG (56%), 3-4 FT (75%), 21 Pts, 10 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 TO; Though he’s cooled off considerably since his scorching start to the season, Bosh is still usually good for a healthy double-double along with a decent mix of steals and blocks.

Jose Calderon â€“ 2-9 FG (22%), 2-3 FT (67%), 6 Pts, 2 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; He’s still coming off the bench and seems a few games away from steady production.

Dwyane Wade â€“ 12-20 FG (60%), 4-8 FT (50%), 4 3ptm, 32 Pts, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 Blk, 1 TO; This wasn’t his most dynamic line, but the threes, steals and blocks were nice. Wade is always a risk to sit out a few games with injuries, which makes him a worrisome leader for any fantasy team.

Jermaine O’Neal â€“ 4-7 FG (57%), 2-2 FT (100%), 10 Pts, 6 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; He’s been something of a pleasant surprise this season, but his health is always the ceiling to his value.

Danny Granger â€“ 2-16 FG (13%), 3-4 FT (75%), 1 3ptm, 8 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; This was downright dreadful. Granger is averaging an incredible 8.5 three-point attempts per game so far this season, which partly explains his woeful shooting (41 percent) from the field. His shaky health and erratic production makes him a good player to dangle as trade bait once he puts up a few strong games.

Roy Hibbert â€“ 6-12 FG (50%), 0-2 FT (100%), 12 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO; The Pacers’ large margin of defeat didn’t help, but Hibbert is probably going to be plagued by inconsistency for the remainder of the season.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Brandon Rush â€“ 17 Pts, 1 3ptm, 10 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Blk; He alternates good games with bad ones but deserves consideration in deeper leagues.

Dahntay Jones â€“ 13 Pts, 4 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; That’s two consecutive solid outings, but Jones’ production is heavily dependent on his minutes, which are usually unpredictable.

Rafer Alston â€“ 8 Pts, 2 3ptm, 5 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He continues to start for the Heat, and though he’s struggling, Alston deserves to be stashed in deep leagues.

Injuries:

Kevin Garnett (knee): practiced Tuesday, could return Friday

Rasheed Wallace (groin, foot): day-to-day

Gerald Wallace (ankle): didn’t practice Tuesday, game-time decision tonight

John Salmons (nausea): questionable tonight

Kirk Hinrich (flu): will start tonight

Andrew Bynum (gastroenteritis): monitor his status

Tyler Hansbrough (ear infection): day-to-day

Ben Gordon (groin): questionable tonight

Tayshaun Prince (knee): ditto

Richard Hamilton (illness): probable tonight

Will Bynum (ankle): out tonight

For Tonight:

Expect Dwight Howard to exact his revenge on Roy Hibbert, who torched Superman in their last meeting.

The Lopez brothers will clash in Phoenix tonight.

Monitor Baron Davis‘ back and expect Eric Gordon to continue picking up the slack as the Clippers host the Bulls.

See if Andris Biedrins can put together another monster line against the Nuggets.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.